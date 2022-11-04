Akron-area high school football playoff scores: Hoban, STVM, Hudson, Norton, Buchtel win

The high school football playoffs have a way of separating the pretenders from the contenders.

After the first week of the postseason, it appears as if the Akron area has quite a few contenders.

Perennial final four team Archbishop Hoban seems to be on return course but will have to navigate a brutal Division II, Region 5 bracket. Hoban set up a rematch with rival St. Vincent-St. Mary in a regional semifinal with a 41-13 win over Barberton. The Irish advanced with a hard-fought 21-14 win over Austintown Fitch.

Hudson rolled to a surprisingly easy 34-7 win over Walsh Jesuit to set up the other regional final against Painesville Riverside, a 62-28 winner over Nordonia.

Highland (12-0) still has some hurdles to clear to come out of Division II, Region 6, but had no trouble with North Olmsted in a 49-7 win that sets up a regional semifinal against Toledo Central Catholic (11-1).

Also advancing were Norton and Buchtel. The Panthers defeated Clyde and the Griffins defeated Northwest, respectively.

Here's a look and some updates on all of the top local teams and games from Friday night:

Medina reclaims lead over Wadsworth

A touchdown run by quarterback Danny Stoddard, and interception and another touchdown run by Stoddard gives Medina a 49-35 lead over Wadsworth with 1:32 to go.

STVM takes lead in final minute

A touchdown run by Santino Harper with 32 seconds to go has given the Irish a 21-14 lead over Austintown Fitch.

Buchtel shutting down Northwest

A 13-yard touchdown run by Wiley Cheairs has extended the Griffins' lead to 21-2 over Northwest.

Hudson rolling over Walsh Jesuit

A 68-yard run by quarterback Jagger Pallay set up running back Ian Ludewig for a 1-yard touchdown, his third of the game, and the Explorers lead the Warriors 34-7.

Hoban all over Barberton

A 72-yard touchdown run by Lamar Sperling, his fourth of the game, has all but closed the book on the Knights' second-round playoff game. Hoban leads Barberton 34-7.

D'Anthony Kelker ties score for STVM with long run

D'Anthony Kelker scores on a 69-yard touchdown run, his second TD of the game, and the Fighting Irish have bounced back to tie the score against Austintown Fitch in the fourth quarter.

Hudson keeps pedal to metal

An 18-yard touchdown run by quarterback Jagger Pallay, his second of the game, has given the Explorers a 27-7 lead over Walsh Jesuit in the fourth quarter.

Defense helps Norton increase lead

A 56-yard interception return for a touchdown by Thomas Hoffman has given Norton a 28-13 lead over Clyde.

Buchtel's Diamond shines

Stevie Diamond scores on a short run and the Griffins have upped their lead to 14-2 over Northwest.

Fitch breaks tie with STVM

After a scoreless third quarter, Austintown Fitch found the end zone early in the fourth quarter and leads STVM 14-7.

Figuray finding a way

Kyle Figuray's fourth touchdown run, a 3-yard plunge, gets the Grizzlies even with Medina at 28-28 in the third quarter.

Lamar Sperling helps Hoban stretch its lead

The third rushing touchdown of the game for Lamar Sperling has pushed the Knights' lead to 27-7 over Barberton.

Central Catholic rallying

Mogadore led 12-0 at the half but Central Catholic has scored twice to once for the Wildcats in the third quarter and Mogadore's lead is now 19-14.

Ursuline pulling away

The Irish recovered an onside kick and tacked on another touchdown to lead Tallmadge 31-14.

Hudson scores again

Ian Ludewig scores his second touchdown of the game and the Explorers lead Walsh Jesuit 20-7.

Norton extends lead

A touchdown pass from Tony Tatka to Noah Willing gives the Panthers a 21-13 lead over Clyde.

Ursuline keeps rolling

Tallmadge ran out to a 14-0 lead but Youngstown Ursuline cut it to 14-10 at the half and have added two third-quarter touchdowns and now leads the Blue Devils 24-14.

Lukas Stiles running wild

Highland running back Lukas Stiles scored his third touchdown of the game to give the Hornets a 28-7 lead over North Olmsted early in the third quarter.

Riverside blitzing Nordonia

One more score and the Beavers will have a running clock in the second half, leading the Knights 42-14 at halftime.

Medina, Wadsworth in a shootout

A 23-yard touchdown run by Kyle Figuray gets the Grizzlies back within seven points late in the first half. The Bees still lead 28-21.

Hoban extends lead

Lamar Sperling's second touchdown run of the game on the final play of the first half gives the Knights a 20-7 lead over Barberton.

Hudson back on top

A 16-yard touchdown run by quarterback Jagger Pallay gives Hudson a 13-7 lead over Walsh Jesuit at halftime.

Buchtel leads Northwest

A 12-yard touchdown run by Wiley Cheairs gave the Griffins the lead before Northwest scored on a safety when a snap went over the head of the Buchtel punter, who illegally kicked it out of the end zone. Buchtel leads 7-2 in the second quarter.

Norton takes the lead

An 11-yard touchdown run by Tony Tatka and a 57-yard touchdown run by Luke Dobbins and the Panthers have nudged ahead of Clyde 14-13 in the second quarter.

Tallmadge holds halftime lead

The Blue Devils raced out to a 14-0 lead but Youngstown Ursuline has battled back to cut the lead to 14-10 at halftime.

Highland still in control

A 35-yard touchdown run by Noah Robinson put the unbeaten Hornets ahead 21-0 but North Olmsted answered with a touchdown to make it 21-7 in the second quarter.

Nordonia returns kickoff for TD but trails Riverside

After falling behind 28-0, Nordonia returned a Painesville Riverside kickoff for a touchdown to make it 28-7 in the second quarter.

STVM battles back

After Austintown Fitch took a 7-0 lead, the Fighting Irish responds with a short touchdown run by D'Anthony Kelker and it's 7-7 in the second quarter.

Walsh Jesuit takes lead over Hudson

A long pass from quarterback Ryan Kerscher to Quintin Walton sets up a 1-yard touchdown run by Justin Bremner and Walsh Jesuit takes a 7-6 lead over Hudson.

Lamar Sperling finds the end zone for Hoban; Barberton responds

Senior running back Lamar Sperling scores on a 1-yard run to give the Knights a 14-0 lead but the Magics answer with a 33-yard touchdown pass from Dominic Wilson to Kenneth Larry to make it 14-7 in the second quarter.

Danny Stoddard passes Medina to lead over Wadsworth

After the Grizzlies scored on a touchdown run to take a 7-6 lead, Bees quarterback Danny Stoddard threw two touchdown passes to add to his touchdown run and Medina leads 21-7 in the second quarter.

Mogadore runs out to lead

Two touchdown runs and two failed conversions and the Wildcats lead Canton Central Catholic 12-0.

Norton falls behind

After a scoreless first quarter, Clyde caps a 75-yard drive with a short touchdown run and leads Norton 7-0 early in the second quarter.

Tallmadge starts fast

The Blue Devils have scored twice and lead Youngstown Ursuline 14-0 in the first quarter.

Highland takes early control

Lukas Stiles has two rushing touchdowns and the Hornets lead North Olmsted 14-0 in the first quarter.

Hudson scores first against Walsh Jesuit

Ian Ludewig scores on a 2-yard touchdown run and the Explorers lead the Warriors 6-0.

Hoban scores on defense

On Barberton's first drive, the Knights forced a fumble and defensive lineman Jordan-Pritchard-Sewell recovered the fumble and returned it for a touchdown. Hoban leads 7-0.

Medina strikes first

The Bees capped an 83-yard drive with a quarterback sneak by Danny Stoddard to take a 6-0 lead over Wadsworth.

Nordonia trails Riverside

Painesville Riverside scores on a 24-yard pass and leads Nordonia 7-0 in the first quarter.

Week 12 Akron-area high school football schedule

DIVISION I

Region 1

Lakewood St. Edward 42, Jackson 0

Cle. St. Ignatius 50, Cleveland Heights 49

Medina 49, Wadsworth 35

Mentor 19, Canton McKinley 14

DIVISION II

Region 5

Archbishop Hoban 41, Barberton 13

St. Vincent-St. Mary 21, Austintown Fitch 14

Painesville Riverside 62, Nordonia 28

Hudson 34, Walsh Jesuit 7

Region 6

Avon 35, North Royalton 14

Olmsted Falls 28, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 10

Highland 49, North Olmsted 7

Toledo Central Catholic 21, Avon Lake 0

Region 7

Massillon 34, Canal Winchester 0

Sunbury Big Walnut 35, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 21

Lake 13, Col. St. Francis DeSales 7

Westerville South 27, North Canton Hoover 21

DIVISION III

Region 9

Chardon 35, Geneva 7

Chagrin Falls Kenston 31, Young. Chaney 7

Canfield 42, Aurora 14

Youngstown Ursuline 45, Tallmadge 28

Region 10

Parma Heights Holy Name 20, Rocky River Lutheran West 10

Mansfield Senior 16, Defiance 0

Parma Padua Franciscan 32, Tiffin Columbian 28

Norton 28, Clyde 13

DIVISION IV

Region 13

West Branch 54, Struthers 35

Buchtel 31, Northwest 14

Canton South 56, Lisbon Beaver 48

Jefferson Area 26, Girard 20

DIVISION VI

Region 21

Kirtland 48, Hanoverton United 6

Dalton 26, Brookfield 3

Mogadore 19, Canton Central Catholic 14

Cuyahoga Heights 10, Young. Valley Christian 6

