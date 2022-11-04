Read full article on original website
Jada's Bald Spot
4d ago
Please someone, you know something. Look at this beautiful, innocent child and think of how his loved ones, his mother, feels knowing she will never kiss his sweet face again. At the very least give them justice. Pray for this family. I can't imagine how devastating this has to be. God bless them and comfort them. Someone knows and they need to speak up.
Battle between Villanueva, Luna for LA County sheriff nears end
The heated battle for the job of Los Angeles County sheriff will come to a head Tuesday, with Alex Villanueva looking to claim a second term but former Long Beach police Chief Robert Luna hoping to carry out the rare feat of ousting an incumbent sheriff. Villanueva’s victory four years...
Who will be the next LA County sheriff? Heated battle nears end
One of the most contentious races during this election cycle has been the race for Los Angeles County sheriff and the heated battle for the top job will come to an end Tuesday.
NBC San Diego
Riverside County Firefighter Arrested in Undercover Child Predator Operation
Nineteen Southern California men were arrested last week during an undercover operation led by the Fresno County Sheriff's Department after allegedly attempting to meet with "preteen and early teenage old boys and girls" for purposes of sex, the department shared in a Monday announcement. The operation, dubbed "Operation H.O.O.K," an...
signalscv.com
32-year-old SCV woman reported missing
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Santa Clarita woman, LASD officials said in a news release Tuesday morning. According to the release, Dayan Eishoo, 32 years old, was last seen at about 8:20 p.m. Monday on the 27000...
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Santa Clarita (Santa Clarita, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a two-vehicle accident on Monday. The accident was reported to have occurred on the southbound Valencia Freeway south of Highway 126 and Newhall Ranch Road. The officials received reports of the accident at 3.13 a.m.
LA County Sheriff recommends Apple Valley Speedway and others for street racing alternatives
APPLE VALLEY – Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department issued a public service announcement (PSA) encouraging drivers to seek legal alternatives to street racing. The department recommended the Apple Valley Speedway along with other racing venues “rather than contribute to the needless injuries and fatalities that continue to occur at illegal street takeovers.”
Victim Found Shot Near Fast Food Restaurant
North Hills, Los Angeles, CA: The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a shooting on the 15600 block of Nordhoff Street in North Hills where one victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach around 10:45 p.m. Monday, Nov.7. Los Angeles City Fire Department transported the victim...
Live General Election Results From Los Angeles, L.A. County and California
Follow all the latest results in key races from L.A. mayor and L.A. County sheriff to ballot measures, congressional contests and more.
foxla.com
Texas woman who allegedly sold $30K jaguar cub to Riverside man charged
LOS ANGELES - A Texas woman accused of illegally selling a jaguar cub for $30,000 to a Riverside County man who ended up re-selling the cub which was ultimately abandoned was indicted Tuesday. According to the Department of Justice, 40-year-old Trisha Denise Meyer of Houston is charged in a four-count...
Apparent Fight Leads to Afternoon Shooting in Lancaster
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: An apparent fight led to a shooting which left one person wounded and at least two transported to a hospital Sunday afternoon.… Read more "Apparent Fight Leads to Afternoon Shooting in Lancaster"
Off-duty Los Angeles sheriff’s deputy involved in Sylmar shooting
An investigation was underway Monday after an off-duty Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy was involved in a shooting in Sylmar late Sunday night. The incident took place around 11:10 p.m. near the intersection of Hubbard Street and Foothill Boulevard. It was unclear exactly where the shooting took place but video showed crime scene tape marking […]
Los Angeles City College lockdown lifted, classes canceled after fatal stabbing
Los Angeles City College was placed on lockdown for several hours and classes were canceled for the evening after a fatal stabbing on campus Monday.
sgvcitywatch.com
Victim Wounded in La Puente Shooting Sunday Night
A PUENTE – A man was taken to a trauma center in critical condition Sunday after being shot in a residential area. The shooting occurred around 6:40 p.m. in the 16600 block of Maplegrove Street November 6, according to Sgt. Aguilar of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Industry Station.
KTLA.com
LA Revealed: 101 North Eatery & Bar in Westlake Village
For more information on 101 North Eatery & Bar visit their website or follow them on Instagram. This segment aired on LA Unscripted on Nov. 4, 2022.
foxla.com
Storm prompts evacuations for burn scar areas in LA, Orange counties
DUARTE, Calif. - A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for the area of Duarte affected by the Fish Fire earlier this year, as severe weather is expected to cause debris flows over the next several days. Additionally, an evacuation warning has been issued for those in the Bond Fire...
foxla.com
1 dead, 3 injured after stabbing among family members in Montebello
MONTEBELLO, Calif. - One person is in custody after four men were stabbed, one fatally, following a dispute between family members in Montebello on Sunday night, officials said. Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department were called to a home on North 5th Street after 6 p.m. Sunday regarding...
theeastsiderla.com
L.A. River roars to life
Atwater Village: The L.A. River surges under the North Atwater Bridge and past a homeless encampment during Election Day rains. Thanks to Jake Martin for the photo.
spectrumnews1.com
LA County opens interim housing site with 24/7 access
LOS ANGELES — It’s a new, five-building campus on LA County property near Normandie Avenue and Imperial Highway in South Los Angeles. For Reba Stevens, it’s also a breath of fresh air. “There is absolutely nothing like being ready and willing and knocking and the door opens,”...
coloradoboulevard.net
Billion Dollar Lottery Ticket Sold in Altadena
California Lottery made its first ever Billionaire. One lucky ticket sold at Joe’s Service Center in Altadena matched all six numbers in the November 7 Powerball draw. The final jackpot amount for this draw came to $2.04 Billion dollars. Joe’s Service Center, at 15 W Woodbury Road, is a family-owned business that opened in January 1958 as an Esso Gas Station just a few doors down from its current location.
oxnardpd.org
Missing Person – Ofelia Diaz located
Ms. Ofelia Diaz has been located and reunited with her family. On Monday, November 7, 2022, at about 4:30 A.M., Ofelia Diaz left her residence on foot bound for an unknown location. Ms. Diaz’ whereabouts are unknown and her family is searching for her. Ofelia Diaz is a 67-year-old...
