ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altadena, CA

Comments / 6

Jada's Bald Spot
4d ago

Please someone, you know something. Look at this beautiful, innocent child and think of how his loved ones, his mother, feels knowing she will never kiss his sweet face again. At the very least give them justice. Pray for this family. I can't imagine how devastating this has to be. God bless them and comfort them. Someone knows and they need to speak up.

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
signalscv.com

32-year-old SCV woman reported missing

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Santa Clarita woman, LASD officials said in a news release Tuesday morning. According to the release, Dayan Eishoo, 32 years old, was last seen at about 8:20 p.m. Monday on the 27000...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
The HD Post

LA County Sheriff recommends Apple Valley Speedway and others for street racing alternatives

APPLE VALLEY – Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department issued a public service announcement (PSA) encouraging drivers to seek legal alternatives to street racing. The department recommended the Apple Valley Speedway along with other racing venues “rather than contribute to the needless injuries and fatalities that continue to occur at illegal street takeovers.”
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Key News Network

Victim Found Shot Near Fast Food Restaurant

North Hills, Los Angeles, CA: The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a shooting on the 15600 block of Nordhoff Street in North Hills where one victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach around 10:45 p.m. Monday, Nov.7. Los Angeles City Fire Department transported the victim...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Off-duty Los Angeles sheriff’s deputy involved in Sylmar shooting

An investigation was underway Monday after an off-duty Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy was involved in a shooting in Sylmar late Sunday night. The incident took place around 11:10 p.m. near the intersection of Hubbard Street and Foothill Boulevard. It was unclear exactly where the shooting took place but video showed crime scene tape marking […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
sgvcitywatch.com

​Victim Wounded in La Puente Shooting Sunday Night

A PUENTE – A man was taken to a trauma center in critical condition Sunday after being shot in a residential area. The shooting occurred around 6:40 p.m. in the 16600 block of Maplegrove Street November 6, according to Sgt. Aguilar of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Industry Station.
LA PUENTE, CA
foxla.com

Storm prompts evacuations for burn scar areas in LA, Orange counties

DUARTE, Calif. - A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for the area of Duarte affected by the Fish Fire earlier this year, as severe weather is expected to cause debris flows over the next several days. Additionally, an evacuation warning has been issued for those in the Bond Fire...
DUARTE, CA
foxla.com

1 dead, 3 injured after stabbing among family members in Montebello

MONTEBELLO, Calif. - One person is in custody after four men were stabbed, one fatally, following a dispute between family members in Montebello on Sunday night, officials said. Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department were called to a home on North 5th Street after 6 p.m. Sunday regarding...
MONTEBELLO, CA
theeastsiderla.com

L.A. River roars to life

Atwater Village: The L.A. River surges under the North Atwater Bridge and past a homeless encampment during Election Day rains. Thanks to Jake Martin for the photo.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA County opens interim housing site with 24/7 access

LOS ANGELES — It’s a new, five-building campus on LA County property near Normandie Avenue and Imperial Highway in South Los Angeles. For Reba Stevens, it’s also a breath of fresh air. “There is absolutely nothing like being ready and willing and knocking and the door opens,”...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Billion Dollar Lottery Ticket Sold in Altadena

California Lottery made its first ever Billionaire. One lucky ticket sold at Joe’s Service Center in Altadena matched all six numbers in the November 7 Powerball draw. The final jackpot amount for this draw came to $2.04 Billion dollars. Joe’s Service Center, at 15 W Woodbury Road, is a family-owned business that opened in January 1958 as an Esso Gas Station just a few doors down from its current location.
ALTADENA, CA
oxnardpd.org

Missing Person – Ofelia Diaz located

Ms. Ofelia Diaz has been located and reunited with her family. On Monday, November 7, 2022, at about 4:30 A.M., Ofelia Diaz left her residence on foot bound for an unknown location. Ms. Diaz’ whereabouts are unknown and her family is searching for her. Ofelia Diaz is a 67-year-old...
OXNARD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy