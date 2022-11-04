Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Election results: Ohio's 1st Congressional District
One of the hardest fought, most closely watched races is the one for Ohio's first congressional district. The district covers much of Hamilton County and Warren County. Having trouble viewing results? Click here. The incumbent republican congressman Steve Chabot is running against current councilmember Greg Landsman. Watch the full debate...
spectrumnews1.com
Early voters turnout in Kenton County and across the Commonwealth
COVINGTON, Ky. — Kentuckians have been able to hit the polls early in several communities this week, including Kenton County. Inside the Northern Kentucky Convention Center Saturday was Beth Roberts, who said she likes taking advantage of Early Voting. What You Need To Know. Early voting took place Nov....
WLWT 5
Boone County 2022 election results
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — Here are the election results for races across Boone County, Kentucky. Having trouble viewing results? Click here.
Road report: KYTC District Six provides update on all current construction projects in NKY; beware delays
BOONE – KENTON COUNTIES. • KY 536 (Mt. Zion Road) Corridor 13.2 – 14.7/ 0 – 1 mile-marker – The road is being widened from two to four lanes between U.S. 25 (Dixie Highway) and KY 1303 (Turkeyfoot Road). Watch for flaggers and a single lane closure in the work zone. Two roundabouts will be built:
linknky.com
NKY voters turn out in droves: ‘Early voting doesn’t favor one side’
Local voters took full advantage of the first time they’ve been allowed to vote early in Kentucky in a General Election, a fact political experts say is encouraging going into Election Day. More than 320,000 Kentuckians have cast their ballots as early voters, with more than 25,000 of those...
Local family reaches 20,000 people in get out the vote effort
As election day approaches, many are out encouraging voters to get to the polls, including one local family who has reached 20,000 voters.
Fox 19
‘She bit me:’ Beechwood grad goes on racist tirade against fellow UK student, police say
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A 2019 Beechwood High School grad is at the center of a viral social media video that allegedly shows her assaulting a fellow University of Kentucky student while calling her racial slurs. Sophia Rosing, 22, of Fort Mitchell, is a current student at UK, according to...
linknky.com
Photos: Election Day in NKY 2022
It’s officially Election Day 2022, and our own Joe Simon went around to polling locations in Boone, Kenton and Campbell counties as voters cast their ballots. Click through the gallery below.
linknky.com
Want Santa to write a return letter to your kids this year? Kenton County has you covered
Santa’s workshop is humming, and Santa is busy reading letters and making lists. Starting on Nov. 14, kids in Kenton County will be able to mail a letter to Santa and receive a response from him by Christmas. Santa Express Mailboxes will be displayed around Kenton County from Nov....
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Cox Street in Mason
MASON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Cox Street in Mason. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5
Dayton Kentucky smoke-free ordinance officially goes into effect
DAYTON, Ky. — Dayton, Kentucky officially became a smoke-free community on Sunday. The Dayton City Council passed a measure back in September prohibiting smoking and vaping in restaurants and other public spaces. According to city council, violators of the ordinance can be fined up to $50. Businesses that violate...
The Eleven Percent: Meet Becca Haggard, Roofing Contractor
This FH series introduces readers to a few of the women who make up 11 percent of the construction workforce in the U.S., spotlighting stories of their careers in the field. Know someone we should feature? Email us here. Becca Haggard grew up a tomboy, regularly climbing out of her...
linknky.com
NKY native named The Carnegie’s new theater director
As a new season of musicals is announced at The Carnegie, they have also welcomed a new theatre director. Northern Kentucky native and Covington resident Tyler Gabbard is the new director of The Carnegie’s Otto M. Budig Theatre. “The Carnegie has been an artistic home for me for many...
Cincinnati: The Lottery Announced Powerball Delay
The Powerball announced a delay last night. I know a lot of people were mad about this Fasho! Via Fox19 Nearly three hours after the scheduled 10:59 p.m. EST Monday drawing, the association told The Associated Press: “It’s against our policy to name the lottery that is experiencing the delay.” On Tuesday morning, the association […]
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Pike and Main streets in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries at Pike and Main streets in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
WLWT 5
Crash cleared along the Brent Spence Bridge near downtown Cincinnati
COVINGTON, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane along southbound I-75 at the Brent Spence Bridge has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking a lane along the interstate near downtown Cincinnati, Monday evening. Click the video player above to watch...
linknky.com
Photos: The Great Bridal Chase 5k
If you were walking around Covington Sunday and noticed a bunch of brides running, don’t worry: There were no last-minute cancellation of nuptials (that we know of, anyway!). It was just the Great Bridal Chase 5k, where participants got dolled up to get their exercise on, then went to...
linknky.com
5 new inductees for Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame
The Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame will induct five new members Nov. 16. Guest speaker will be longtime Cincinnati Enquirer and Post sportswriter and author Bill Koch. The ceremonies will commence at 1 p.m. at The Garden of Park Hills (1622 Dixie Highway, Park Hills) and they are free and open to the public.
WLWT 5
International Space Station captures photo of Cincinnati from 260 miles above
Have you ever wondered what Cincinnati looks like from space?. NASA shared a photo of Cincinnati and Covington that was captured from the International Space Station as it orbited 260 miles above, officials with NASA stated. The image was captured on Sept. 30. On Tuesday, early risers across the north...
One of the Smallest Churches in the World is in Kentucky
I don't think you will be able to fit the congregation inside this tiny Kentucky church. Kentucky is a beautiful state that is full of rich history...and some pretty interesting roadside attractions. I mean seriously, you can find some pretty unique things throughout the state. Take these, for example. One...
