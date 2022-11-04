Plans for 2 apartment buildings in Pittsburgh's Strip District move forward

Two apartment complexes are planned for construction in Pittsburgh’s Strip District.

The city’s Planning Commission this week approved two separate developments that will bring additional housing to the area.

“Neighborhoods like the Strip District have an incredible opportunity to add abundant housing and become more vibrant communities by adding more residents, and these two projects are great examples of projects that will do just that,” said David Vatz, chapter lead with Pro-Housing Pittsburgh.

The first development, located at 2926 Smallman St., will be seven stories and 85 feet tall.

The site is now occupied by a temporary parking lot and an empty gravel lot. It previously housed a gas station.

Plans call for 84 apartments, a rooftop deck and balconies. Off-street parking is included with the proposal, with spots wired to charge electric vehicles.

Pittsburgh-based Next Architecture, the project’s developer, did not return messages.

The second development will sit at 26th and Railroad streets. The Planning Commission approved plans to tear down an existing one-story building on the site and replace it with a seven-story, 75.5-foot-tall apartment building.

The new development will have 179 housing units, with 18 designated as affordable housing for people making up to 80% of the area median income. Residents in the affordable units would pay no more than 30% of their income on housing.

Plans for the apartment building include 60 bicycle parking spaces and 131 vehicle parking spots, plus bicycles available for residents to use.

The ground floor is slated to include residential amenity space, a fitness center, a yoga studio, co-working space and two retail spaces.

Pittsburgh-based Indovina Associates Architects, the developer, did not return messages.

Vatz, of Pro-Housing Pittsburgh, said neither project will displace existing residents. He said both will increase residential density in the neighborhood, and they’re close to public transit, jobs and education and recreational opportunities.

Both plans had initially been presented to the Planning Commission two weeks earlier.