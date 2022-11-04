Read full article on original website
UV Cavalier Daily
Out-of-state students discuss registration, voting complications nearing Election Day
As Virginians prepare to vote in Tuesday's midterm elections, many out-of-state students have reported challenges with the often tedious registration process. With around 33 percent of the University population coming from states other than Virginia, these students face the choice of traveling home to vote, requesting an absentee ballot in their home state or switching their registration to Virginia —- along with uncertainties of registration confirmation.
Live Results: Rep. Abigail Spanberger, a moderate Democrat from the battleground state of Virginia, faces off against first-time House hopeful Yesli Vega
Polls closed in the state at 7 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.
Live Results: Pennsylvania votes in congressional and state elections
Polls closed in the state at 8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.
2022 election live updates: The House remains too close to call, a sign that the 'red wave' the GOP hoped for hasn't arrived
Election results and news on hundreds of campaigns, including every House, Senate, governor, and state legislative race in the US.
Long-serving Ohio Democrat Kaptur heads back to Congress
Democrat Marcy Kaptur, the longest-serving woman in U.S. House history, won another term Tuesday, defeating Republican J.R. Majewski.
Trump-Backed J.D. Vance Retains Republican U.S. Senate Seat in Ohio
Hillbilly Elegy author J.D. Vance defeated Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan for an open U.S. Senate seat in Ohio on Tuesday in a blow to Democrats who viewed it as one of their best chances nationally to flip a seat. Vance, 38, a venture capitalist and newcomer to politics, benefited from a last-minute push by Donald Trump. The former Republican president had endorsed Vance in a crowded, ugly Republican primary — despite Vance having once declared himself a “never-Trumper” — and then rallied for him twice, most recently on election eve.More from The Hollywood ReporterBilly Ray, Gregg Hurwitz Discuss Messaging Advice...
Democrat Frost is first Gen Zer to win House seat
Most Florida races for the U.S. House of Representatives went according to expectation Tuesday night, including Republican Anna Paulina Luna's win against Democrat Eric Lynn.
Control of House too close to call; Taylor-Greene, Gaetz win re-election
Control of the House of Representatives was too close to call late Tuesday, as vote counting continued into the night, with some early races won by Republicans backed by former President Donald Trump.
Republican Laurel Lee wins newly-drawn U.S. House District 15 race
Republican Laurel Lee vows to work for all her constituents, including the ones who did not vote for her, after winning a newly-drawn U.S. House District 15 Tuesday night.
GOP's Greg Abbott wins 3rd term as Texas governor, beats Beto O'Rourke
Greg Abbott has won a third term following one of the most expensive races of the 2022 midterm elections.
Grassley wins eighth term in U.S. Senate
U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, a Republican, won election to his eighth term in the Senate on Tuesday, defeating Democratic challenger Mike Franken, according to the Associated Press. When the race was called, Grassley led with about 56% of the vote. It was the closest race Grassley has won since he was first elected. He has routinely […] The post Grassley wins eighth term in U.S. Senate appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Trailblazers secure big wins in US midterms
From the first openly lesbian governor to the first Generation Z member-elect of Congress, early results in the US midterms heralded a good night for diversity. - Gen Z - In Florida, Democrat Maxwell Frost became the first member of Generation Z to be elected to Congress when he won a seat in the US House of Representatives.
Midterms 2022: US Senate, Patty Murray vs. Tiffany Smiley
SEATTLE — Incumbent Washington Senator Patty Murray is out to an early lead over Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley in early results Tuesday evening. Murray took over 53% of votes in the August primary; Smiley garnered 34%, beating out the next closest challenger by over 30 points. Smiley is a...
In Maryland, Moore elected as state's first Black governor
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Democrat Wes Moore was elected Maryland’s first Black governor Tuesday, defeating Republican Dan Cox in a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1. Moore’s victory flips a governor’s office from Republican to Democratic. Of the 36 governor’s races this year, Maryland and Massachusetts represented the best chances for Democrats to regain a governor’s office at a time when the GOP holds a 28-22 edge in governor’s seats. Republican Gov. Larry Hogan is term limited. Only two other Black politicians have ever been elected governor in the United States — Virginia’s Douglas Wilder in 1989, and Deval Patrick of Massachusetts in 2006. Democrat Stacey Abrams would become the nation’s first Black female governor if she wins her Georgia rematch against Republican Gov. Brian Kemp. With the slogan “leave no one behind,” the former combat veteran and former CEO of one of the nation’s largest anti-poverty organizations campaigned on creating equal opportunity for Maryland residents.
Amid GOP gains, Dem Frost is 1st Gen Zer to win House seat
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Amid Republican gains in the U.S. House races in Florida, Democrat Maxwell Alejandro Frost became the first member of Generation Z to win a seat in Congress. Most Florida races for the U.S. House of Representatives went according to expectation Tuesday night, including Republican Anna Paulina Luna’s win against Democrat Eric Lynn in the 13th District, a St. Petersburg-based district formerly represented by Democrat Charlie Crist. That was one pickup for the GOP. Republicans overall added to their domination of the U.S. House delegation from Florida, where GOP lawmakers drew new district lines favoring their party. Previously 16-11 in favor of Republicans, the new Congress will see 20 Florida Republicans and eight Democrats. But Frost, a 25-year-old gun reform and social justice activist, was able to win handily in a heavily blue Orlando-area district that was relinquished by Democratic Rep. Val Demings, who lost her challenge against Sen. Marco Rubio.
Massachusetts' Healey is 1st lesbian elected governor in US
BOSTON (AP) — Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey has been elected governor of Massachusetts, making history as the nation’s first openly lesbian governor. Healey, the state’s first woman and openly gay candidate elected to the office, defeated Republican Geoff Diehl, a former state representative who had the endorsement of former President Donald Trump. Her election returns the governor’s office to Democrats after eight years of Republican leadership under the popular Gov. Charlie Baker, who opted not to seek reelection. Healey and her running mate, Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll, were among three all-female governor/lieutenant governor tickets in the U.S. that began Election Day with a chance to become the first such pairing elected to lead a state.
