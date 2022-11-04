ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

gowatertown.net

Winter Storm Watch posted for central, northeast South Dakota (Audio)

ABERDEEN, S.D.–The first snowstorm of the system will move into our region later this week. National Weather Service forecaster Amy Parkin says precipitation will start out as rain in the Watertown area tomorrow night…. That’s also when winds kick in, creating travel issues…. Parkin says areas...
WATERTOWN, SD
knau.org

High winds and snow expected as storm moves into Northern Arizona

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for most of the region today. The advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. today through 5 a.m. Wednesday as another cold front moves into Northern Arizona. NWS says the Flagstaff area, Prescott, Williams and the Grand Canyon should expect...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia and Ohio under Red Flag Warning on Wednesday

Wheeling W. VA (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has issued a Red Flag or Fire Weather Warning for Wednesday. The warning goes into effect at 10 AM Wednesday and is expected to expire at 6 PM Wednesday. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended for […]
OHIO STATE
AZFamily

Midweek storm to bring weather changes to AZ

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a cool start to your Monday with morning temperatures in the 40s and 50s across the Valley. We’ll warm to 80 degrees this afternoon under partly sunny skies. That’s close to normal or average for this time of year in Phoenix. Weather changes are on the way this week, thanks to a strong trough of low pressure currently of the Pacific Northwest coastline. As this trough sinks south and then moves into Arizona, expect gusty winds tomorrow in the high country, followed by rain and snow chances Wednesday across the state.
PHOENIX, AZ
susanvillestuff.com

LIHEAP Weather Bulletin: Powerful Winter Storm Hits Tonight

Forecasters at the National Weather Service office in Reno have issued a Winter Storm Warning, which goes into effect at 4:00 this afternoon, as a powerful winter storm is expected to bring heavy snow and damaging winds to northeastern California and western Nevada. Heavy snow, with total accumulations of 3...
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
newscenter1.tv

Black Hills Weather: Potential winter storm system later this week

RAPID CITY S.D. – A strong storm system is expected to move through the Northern Plains late Wednesday through Saturday, bringing potential impacts that include:. High winds, creating conditions for blowing snow and hazardous driving conditions. Sub-zero temperatures combined with high winds could lead to bitterly cold wind chill...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KMBC.com

Official election results could take several days

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — While we're likely to see many preliminary results that will most likely be the outcomes, the official results won't be finalized until more than a week after election night. Vote tallies will begin rolling in around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. However, mailed ballots only have to...
KANSAS STATE
KRQE News 13

PHOTOS: Winter weather leads to snow-covered roads in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A storm Thursday night brought cold weather and snow to parts of New Mexico. The storm led to snow-packed roads and difficult driving conditions for parts of the state. The New Mexico Department of Transportation reports difficult driving conditions in Gallup and for parts of northern New Mexico. Drivers are urged to use caution while […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KMBC.com

Kansas expands into electric age through NEVI program

TOPEKA, Kan. — Over the next five years, the State of Kansas will receive $39.5 million to invest in and expand electric vehicle infrastructure across the sunflower state. One of the ways Kansans will see that investment is with thousands of electric vehicle chargers. "People think that people in...
KANSAS STATE
KMBC.com

Winning campaign strategy in Kansas focuses on 10 counties

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Every campaign has a strategy to win an election. But it's more than just getting more votes than the other side. Kansas has 105 counties. But just 10 of them are the ones that campaign's really focus upon and five of those are in the Kansas City metro. Obviously, one is Johnson County. Almost 25% of all the registered voters in Kansas live there. Wyandotte County, Douglas County, Leavenworth County and Miami County. The others include Sedgwick County — Wichita, Shawnee County — Topeka, Riley County, Finney County out west and Cowley County. Combined, that's almost two-thirds of the state's voters.
KANSAS STATE
KMBC.com

LIVE BLOG: Nov 8, 2022 Kansas, Missouri midterm elections

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Residents on both sides of the state line lined up at the polls today to vote on a number of issues, from municipal races to major office seats and even an initiative that, if approved, could legalize marijuana in Missouri. Stay with KMBC 9 News...
MISSOURI STATE
KOLD-TV

Snow falls across parts of Arizona causing delays and accidents

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for a storm that’s already bringing cooler temperatures across the state and now snow in the High Country. Snow began falling in parts of Arizona Thursday morning, including Show Low, Pinetop-Lakeside, and areas further north,...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ

