KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Every campaign has a strategy to win an election. But it's more than just getting more votes than the other side. Kansas has 105 counties. But just 10 of them are the ones that campaign's really focus upon and five of those are in the Kansas City metro. Obviously, one is Johnson County. Almost 25% of all the registered voters in Kansas live there. Wyandotte County, Douglas County, Leavenworth County and Miami County. The others include Sedgwick County — Wichita, Shawnee County — Topeka, Riley County, Finney County out west and Cowley County. Combined, that's almost two-thirds of the state's voters.

KANSAS STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO