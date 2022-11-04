ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

KATV

Little Rock police are looking for a missing 44-year-old man

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock Police Department announced Tuesday they are searching for a missing 44-year-old man. According to police Shawn Isaacs was last seen in the Little Rock area. Isaacs is described as five feet ten inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. His address and possible...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

One dead on Sam Peck Road, Little Rock police investigating

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are now investigating a homicide that happened on Sam Peck Road. According to reports, the incident happened on the 4700 block of the road, resulting in one victim. Police were reportedly called just before 6:45 a.m. This homicide comes after Little Rock...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Police locate missing Pulaski County man

PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Update: He has now been located. The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office has requested the public's help in locating a missing man. His mother explained that her son had been suicidal the last time that they spoke. She also said that he has medical issues.
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
KARK 4 News

Little Rock police confirm 12 year-old girl shot Friday night

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Little Rock Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one juvenile injured on Friday night in Little Rock. Police say a 12 year-old girl was shot on Grand Avenue near Montclair Road, and is in critical condition. According to police, a juvenile is in-custody in connection to the shooting. This […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Kait 8

Jonesboro murder suspect arrested in Little Rock

Each Friday at 11:30 a.m. Region 8 Anchor Chris Gage previews weekend happenings around our viewing area. Police are searching for the person who broke into Brookland High School and stole six state championship rings.
JONESBORO, AR
whiterivernow.com

Pleasant Plains woman dies in highway accident

A Pleasant Plains woman was killed in a one-vehicle accident Sunday morning in Jacksonville. According to the Arkansas State Police Preliminary Fatality Report, Jackie Lovell, 71, was heading north on Highway 67/167 when the 2010 Dodge Journey she was driving crossed onto the right shoulder and struck a guardrail. Her vehicle then crossed three traffic lanes to the left before hitting a barrier wall and rolling several times.
JACKSONVILLE, AR
mdmh-pinebluff.com

Little Rock authorities seek public’s help in locating a missing man last seen in the Little Rock area

Little Rock, Arkansas – The Little Rock Police Department is seeking help from the local community in locating a missing person last seen in the Little Rock area. According to the police department, the 22-year-old Dreyden Johnson was last seen in the Little Rock area, but officials didn’t specify for how long he has been missing. The call for help came in on Friday.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

THV11

Little Rock local news

