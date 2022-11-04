Read full article on original website
Little Rock police are looking for a missing 44-year-old man
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock Police Department announced Tuesday they are searching for a missing 44-year-old man. According to police Shawn Isaacs was last seen in the Little Rock area. Isaacs is described as five feet ten inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. His address and possible...
Little Rock police release details on shooting injuring 12-year-old girl
Little Rock police have released more information on a Friday night shooting that left a 12-year-old girl injured.
Little Rock police: Man killed at apartment complex
A homicide investigation is underway Monday morning after Little Rock police said one person was killed at an apartment complex in Little Rock.
One dead on Sam Peck Road, Little Rock police investigating
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are now investigating a homicide that happened on Sam Peck Road. According to reports, the incident happened on the 4700 block of the road, resulting in one victim. Police were reportedly called just before 6:45 a.m. This homicide comes after Little Rock...
Little Rock police announce two arrests in connection with deadly Monday night shooting
The Little Rock Police Department have made two arrests in connection with a homicide that happened on Monday night.
Garland County deputies find body in Lake Hamilton
Garland County deputies are investigating after a body was found in Lake Hamilton on Tuesday morning.
Neighbors reflect after 12-year-old shot in Little Rock
A 12-year-old remains in critical condition after police said she was shot in the head Friday.
Little Rock police investigating second homicide of the day; 73rd of the year
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 9:15 p.m.:. The victim in Monday's second homicide of the day was identified by Little Rock police as an adult black male. Police said they responded to the intersection of West 33rd Street and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive after receiving a call shortly after 5:30 p.m.
Two arrested in Little Rock homicide, charged with 1st degree murder
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is currently investigating a homicide at the intersection of 33rd street and MLK that happened just after 5:30 p.m. Reports state that there is one adult black male victim that was dead when officers arrived. Little Rock police have since...
Police locate missing Pulaski County man
PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Update: He has now been located. The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office has requested the public's help in locating a missing man. His mother explained that her son had been suicidal the last time that they spoke. She also said that he has medical issues.
LRPD: Deadly shooting investigation Monday night at 33rd and Martin Luther King Drive
Little Rock police are investigating a Monday evening homicide at 33rd Street and Martin Luther King Drive.
Little Rock police confirm 12 year-old girl shot Friday night
LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Little Rock Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one juvenile injured on Friday night in Little Rock. Police say a 12 year-old girl was shot on Grand Avenue near Montclair Road, and is in critical condition. According to police, a juvenile is in-custody in connection to the shooting. This […]
New evidence in case of missing Arkansas woman revives search
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark — New evidence has revived in the search efforts for a missing Arkansas woman. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office spent most of Monday searching for Maranda Neal, a woman who went missing earlier this year. She was last seen on May 22, 2022. When she first...
Jonesboro murder suspect arrested in Little Rock
Each Friday at 11:30 a.m. Region 8 Anchor Chris Gage previews weekend happenings around our viewing area. Police are searching for the person who broke into Brookland High School and stole six state championship rings.
Pleasant Plains woman dies in highway accident
A Pleasant Plains woman was killed in a one-vehicle accident Sunday morning in Jacksonville. According to the Arkansas State Police Preliminary Fatality Report, Jackie Lovell, 71, was heading north on Highway 67/167 when the 2010 Dodge Journey she was driving crossed onto the right shoulder and struck a guardrail. Her vehicle then crossed three traffic lanes to the left before hitting a barrier wall and rolling several times.
Little Rock authorities seek public’s help in locating a missing man last seen in the Little Rock area
Little Rock, Arkansas – The Little Rock Police Department is seeking help from the local community in locating a missing person last seen in the Little Rock area. According to the police department, the 22-year-old Dreyden Johnson was last seen in the Little Rock area, but officials didn’t specify for how long he has been missing. The call for help came in on Friday.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: 14 tornadoes confirmed from November 4th storms
The National Weather Services in Little Rock, Shreveport, and Tulsa have confirmed 12 tornadoes from Friday night.
Driver dies after collision with tractor trailer on I-40
A Little Rock man has died after an accident involving a tractor trailer on Interstate 40.
‘It’s overwhelming’; Arkansas homeowners continue picking up the pieces in the aftermath of Friday’s tornado
Storm cleanup efforts press on in several Arkansas counties. A preliminary survey from the National Weather Service confirming five tornadoes touched down in the state over the weekend.
Two shot exiting Asher Avenue store in Little Rock Wednesday night
Little Rock police officers were called out Wednesday night after two men were shot as they exited a store on Asher Avenue.
