Storm Track 3 Forecast: Showers attached to warm-up, much colder air lurking
Winds are turning around from the milder direction. A warm front will lift across the region over the next 24 hours allowing temperatures to catch up and become unseasonably warm for a few days. Clouds will also thicken as sprinkles and rain showers track northeast. They will favor areas farther...
KWCH.com
Weak weather maker tonight into Tuesday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a milder start our Monday with wake-up temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Later today, despite an increase in cloud cover, highs will top-out in the lower 60s which is near normal for early November. A weak weather maker will...
Boil order issued for small Rush County community
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued a boil water advisory for the city of Alexander public water supply system located in western Rush County. Customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:. Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation...
panhandlepost.com
Earthquake recorded Monday afternoon in Ellis County
The Kansas Geological Survey reported an earthquake Monday afternoon in Ellis County. The 2.6-magnitude quake was detected in northeast Ellis County, just south of the Rooks County line, at 1:46 p.m. Tuesday. It is the fifth earthquake detected in the Hays area since the beginning of October.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Two chances for rain, eyeing a big cold blast
Winds will be turning around from a warmer direction early this week. Overnight a few more clouds will greet us with a typical fall feeling in the air. Clouds will be on the move Monday as temps warm near average for this time of year. Monday night a few showers...
KDOT: Road closures for bridge projects in Saline County
On Monday, work began for a bridge replacement on Shipton Road and a bridge removal on Granville Road, just east of Kansas Highway 143 in Saline County. During construction, Shipton Road and Granville Road will be closed at the location where the contractor is actively working on the bridge. Local traffic will follow a signed detour via N. Ohio Street and Interstate 70.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Temperature whiplash, spotty rain chances this week
Calm and clear will be the story overnight, with temperatures in the 30s and 40s and a breeze out of the south. Sunday will feature a wide spread of temperatures from the upper 50s in northwestern Kansas to the mid-60s for areas in southern Kansas. Sunshine will be the trend as we finish up the weekend.
KWCH.com
Overnight snow but history by Saturday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The latest storm system to track across the Plains isn’t quite finished yet, as a batch of rain and snow will change to a few hours of all snow. Accumulations will be limited to grassy areas (due to ground temperatures remaining above freezing), but a T-2″ looks likely before the snow pushes away to the east.
WIBW
Great Bend man seriously injured in minivan-semi head-on crash in Ford County
SPEARVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was hospitalized with serious injuries after the minivan he was driving collided head-on with a semitrailer Sunday morning in Ford County in southwest Kansas, authorities said. The crash was reported at 10:30 a.m. Sunday on US-50 highway, about five miles northeast of Spearville. According...
Great Bend concerned over current FBO contract at the airport
In July 2020, the City of Great Bend entered an agreement with P&N Flight and Charter, out of Iowa, to serve as the city’s Fixed-Base Operator (FBO). The FBO provides retail sales of aviation fuels, ramp parking, hangar storage in the main hangar and aviation repair services. P&N has...
Lakewood among KDWP trout locations; season runs to April 15
Trout season is now open and more than 30 bodies of water across the state have been stocked with rainbow trout, including the lake at Salina's Lakewood Park. Kansas’ trout season runs through April 15, 2023, and anglers can find a list of stocked locations on ksoutdoors.com along with a stocking schedule, according to the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP). This year, bodies of water across the state will be stocked from October through December and again mid-February through March.
Two have serious injuries after crash in downtown Wichita
Two people have potentially serious injuries after a crash in downtown Wichita Monday morning.
kmuw.org
‘Somebody should be held accountable’: Community angered at contamination in northeast Wichita
Community members questioned state and local officials at a meeting Saturday about why it took so long to alert residents of groundwater contamination in northeast Wichita. The contamination stems from a rail yard at 29th and Grove, which is owned by Union Pacific railroad. A carcinogenic chemical known as trichloroethene (TCE, also known as trichloroethylene) has been found in the site’s soil and in groundwater flowing 2.9 miles south of the site, all the way to Murdock Avenue. The groundwater is separate from the city’s public water supply.
Great Bend man hospitalized after head-on crash
FORD COUNTY —A Great Bend man was injured in an accident just before 10:30a.m. Sunday in Ford County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Dodge Caravan driven by John Wayne King, 60, Great Bend, was westbound on U.S. 50 just west of 132 Road. The van traveled left...
Kansas game warden investigating deer poaching
LYON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged illegal hunting and asking the public for help. In the morning hours of Nov. 6, a deer was shot with a firearm in the area of road 70 and road X south of Hartford, Kansas in Lyon County, according to a social media report from the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens.
Body found in Wichita’s canal route
Wichita Police worked to extricate a body that was found in the canal route of I-135 near Lincoln Sunday morning. It’s not clear how the person got there.
KWCH.com
Ford Co. crash seriously injures one
FORD COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) confirmed 60-year-old John King, of Great Bend, was seriously injured after a Saturday morning crash near US-50 in Ford County. KHP said another vehicle driving eastbound went left of the center line, striking King who was driving westbound. Troopers said...
KWCH.com
One dead in Kingman Co. crash
KINGMAN COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) confirmed 78-year-old Mary Yahnke, of Norwich, is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Kingman County Saturday morning. Around 9:45 a.m., KHP said Yahnke was driving north on 100 Ave., southeast of Kingman but failed to stop at a stop sign....
Today in Weather History: Salina sets record in 1980
In 1951, an early season snowstorm hit Missouri. Saint Louis received 13.3 inches, which was their biggest snow ever for so early in the season. Washington County averaged around 20 inches. . . . In 1980, the temperature in Salina soared to 86 degrees. This is the city's warmest temperature...
Kansas woman, 78, dead after rollover crash involving small SUV, pickup truck: official
Both vehicles rolled and ended up in a ditch, a report said.
