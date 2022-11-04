ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellsworth County, KS

KWCH.com

Weak weather maker tonight into Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a milder start our Monday with wake-up temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Later today, despite an increase in cloud cover, highs will top-out in the lower 60s which is near normal for early November. A weak weather maker will...
WICHITA, KS
Hays Post

Boil order issued for small Rush County community

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued a boil water advisory for the city of Alexander public water supply system located in western Rush County. Customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:. Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation...
RUSH COUNTY, KS
panhandlepost.com

Earthquake recorded Monday afternoon in Ellis County

The Kansas Geological Survey reported an earthquake Monday afternoon in Ellis County. The 2.6-magnitude quake was detected in northeast Ellis County, just south of the Rooks County line, at 1:46 p.m. Tuesday. It is the fifth earthquake detected in the Hays area since the beginning of October.
ELLIS COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

KDOT: Road closures for bridge projects in Saline County

On Monday, work began for a bridge replacement on Shipton Road and a bridge removal on Granville Road, just east of Kansas Highway 143 in Saline County. During construction, Shipton Road and Granville Road will be closed at the location where the contractor is actively working on the bridge. Local traffic will follow a signed detour via N. Ohio Street and Interstate 70.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Overnight snow but history by Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The latest storm system to track across the Plains isn’t quite finished yet, as a batch of rain and snow will change to a few hours of all snow. Accumulations will be limited to grassy areas (due to ground temperatures remaining above freezing), but a T-2″ looks likely before the snow pushes away to the east.
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Lakewood among KDWP trout locations; season runs to April 15

Trout season is now open and more than 30 bodies of water across the state have been stocked with rainbow trout, including the lake at Salina's Lakewood Park. Kansas’ trout season runs through April 15, 2023, and anglers can find a list of stocked locations on ksoutdoors.com along with a stocking schedule, according to the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP). This year, bodies of water across the state will be stocked from October through December and again mid-February through March.
SALINA, KS
kmuw.org

‘Somebody should be held accountable’: Community angered at contamination in northeast Wichita

Community members questioned state and local officials at a meeting Saturday about why it took so long to alert residents of groundwater contamination in northeast Wichita. The contamination stems from a rail yard at 29th and Grove, which is owned by Union Pacific railroad. A carcinogenic chemical known as trichloroethene (TCE, also known as trichloroethylene) has been found in the site’s soil and in groundwater flowing 2.9 miles south of the site, all the way to Murdock Avenue. The groundwater is separate from the city’s public water supply.
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Kansas game warden investigating deer poaching

LYON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged illegal hunting and asking the public for help. In the morning hours of Nov. 6, a deer was shot with a firearm in the area of road 70 and road X south of Hartford, Kansas in Lyon County, according to a social media report from the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Ford Co. crash seriously injures one

FORD COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) confirmed 60-year-old John King, of Great Bend, was seriously injured after a Saturday morning crash near US-50 in Ford County. KHP said another vehicle driving eastbound went left of the center line, striking King who was driving westbound. Troopers said...
FORD COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

One dead in Kingman Co. crash

KINGMAN COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) confirmed 78-year-old Mary Yahnke, of Norwich, is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Kingman County Saturday morning. Around 9:45 a.m., KHP said Yahnke was driving north on 100 Ave., southeast of Kingman but failed to stop at a stop sign....
KINGMAN COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Today in Weather History: Salina sets record in 1980

In 1951, an early season snowstorm hit Missouri. Saint Louis received 13.3 inches, which was their biggest snow ever for so early in the season. Washington County averaged around 20 inches. . . . In 1980, the temperature in Salina soared to 86 degrees. This is the city's warmest temperature...
SALINA, KS
Salina, KS
