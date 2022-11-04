JOB DUTIES: The Production Technician 1(also known as "PT-1") plays an important role in helping Harley-Davidson achieve its critical business goals. This position is responsible for operating pre-set equipment for basic and repetitive production tasks such as placing parts in specified relationship to each other and check those parts for fit, function and cosmetic quality. This role also performs simple adjustments on equipment as required, as well as duties such as aligning, tightening fasteners, general servicing and gauging. This role requires the use of a variety of tools, inspecting and evaluating parts, components, assemblies, and reports defects during all phases of the process. Must be able to perform in a high-speed manufacturing environment. Work on a rotating paint line doing a variety of tasks such as tack, wash, sort, fine sand. Work in the support department which could include striping/masking parts, buffing parts to remove defects, or packing parts to ship to other plants. Materials Forklift operation, delivery of materials, and operate shuttle truck between two Tomahawk-area plants. Work on a variety of injection mold machines and inspect parts for quality. Could include molding of windshields, assemble windshields, and package to ship to the other plan.

RHINELANDER, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO