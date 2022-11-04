Read full article on original website
WJFW-TV
Willow Springs Garden & Mar-Lin VFW Post 10203 will hold a Veterans Day ceremony Fri.
WAUSAU (WJFW) - Willow Springs Garden in Wausau will be having a veterans memorial dedication this Veterans Day at 11 a.m. Late co-owner Dennis Griffin had a dream of converting the northwest corner of the property into a veteran's tribute and he shared his vision with members of the Mar-Lin VFW Post 10203 in Hamburg.
WSAW
Northern Wisconsin band performing in Rose Bowl Parade
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Northwoods Marching Band will be the first band from Northern Wisconsin to perform in the 134-year history of the Rose Bowl Parade. The band is composed of student-musicians from Antigo, Lakeland, D.C. Everest, Merrill, Mosinee, Northland Pines, Three Lakes, and Wausau East who will perform together to make up the nearly 400-member band.
WJFW-TV
Nicolet College displays Essays & Portraits art exhibition
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - Nicolet College is displaying a new art exhibition on campus called Essays & Portraits. "It's two different forms of work, but its all using words as the primary media," said Ken Juon. "I use words like other artists would use paint or plaster or whatever," he added. Ken Juon specializes in conceptual art. Which emphasizes ideas rather than traditional styles. "It really lands itself to use words to convey ideas and emphasize the idea as supposed to on relying on the visual form to covey the meaning," said Ken.
WJFW-TV
The Nicolet Players host their second play of the year
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - The Nicolet players is currently hosting a play called "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee." It's a musical comedy about a group of sixth graders trying to compete in a competitive spelling bee. Jake Nitzel one of the actors says preparing for the play is a little bit of a challenge, however once its show-time he and the rest of the crew is locked in and ready to put on a good show. We got a lot of time that we spend late nights coming in and getting ready to perform for the general public,” said Jake Nitzel. “It’s like public speaking only more involved and you just don’t do it once you do it seven times,” said Nitzel.
WJFW-TV
Eagle River business is one of three businesses in state to receive a grant
EAGLE RIVER (WJFW) - Minocqua Popcorn in Eagle River is one of three recipients of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation's annual Main Street Makeover Project grant. Minocqua Popcorn will receive a $5,000 grant to upgrade their store fronts, as well as personalized technical assistance. Owners Pamela and James Gleich hope...
WJFW-TV
Laona/Wabeno falls short of state championship
LOMIRA, Wisc. (WJFW)- Laona/Wabeno was on a revenge tour for their state semifinals game against Belmont on Friday in Lomira. The Rebels had an 8-2 record, while finishing in 2nd place in the Northern Border Conference behind Florence. Laona/Wabeno got the last laugh when they took down Florence in the...
WSAW
Spencer man killed in Florence County crash
FLORENCE, Wis. (WSAW) - An 18-year-old Spencer man died in a two-vehicle accident just after 2 p.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 2 near Westrin Road. Deputies arrived along with fire and rescue to find an eastbound vehicle, driven by the Spencer man, crossed the center line and struck a westbound vehicle head-on occupied by two males from Crystal Falls, Michigan and the other from Magnolia, Texas.
wearegreenbay.com
Head-on collision in northern Wisconsin kills an 18-year-old, others in serious condition
FLORENCE, Wis. (WFRV) – An 18-year-old from Central Wisconsin is dead after a traffic accident on US Highway 2 in the town of Florence. Florence County Sheriff Dan Miller reports that on Saturday, November 5, at around 2:00 p.m., multiple 911 calls were received regarding a two-vehicle accident on US Highway 2 near Westrin Road.
95.5 FM WIFC
Lincoln County Deputies Arrest Wanted Man in Parked Vehicle
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A man wanted for outstanding warrants in three counties was arrested in Lincoln County last week. Sheriff’s officers were called to a residence in the Town of Scott after the property owner noticed a strange vehicle parked in their lot. Officers discovered a 36-year-old Glenwood City man passed out in the driver’s seat.
95.5 FM WIFC
Bell Pleads Guilty for 2019 Shooting Incident in Wausau
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A man accused of shooting at a group of teenagers has entered a guilty plea to the charges. Maurice Bell was in Marathon County court on Monday where he entered a guilty plea to two counts of recklessly endangering safety and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. As part of a plea deal, one additional count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety was dismissed.
Lincoln County Sheriff’s log, Oct. 31-Nov. 6
Resisting an officer, trespassing and drunken driving among incidents in the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department log Oct. 31 through Nov. 6. In the early morning hours of Oct. 31, deputies took a 23-year-old Tomahawk man into custody following a traffic stop in the city of Tomahawk. During contact with the man, he became verbally and physically resistive with deputies, before attempting to flee on foot. As a result, the man now faces a charge of resisting/obstructing an officer.
Fourth Wisconsin meat producer issues recall
A Wisconsin-based producer is issuing a voluntary Class I recall of packaged meats and poultry, the fourth for meat products and the fifth food recall statewide in a one-month span. Heritage Meats in Butternut sold the affected packaged meats and poultry wholesale, at retail, and provided as a custom service...
WJFW-TV
WJFW Transmitter Outage
RHINELANDER- The WJFW over the air transmitter is currently out of service. This only affects antenna viewers who watch on channels 12.1- 12.6. An estimated time of return to regular service is late Monday, November 7 - Tuesday, November 8. This article will be updated if anything changes between now...
WJFW-TV
Marathon County Clerk's office warning of a scam call ahead of Election Day
WAUSAU (WJFW) - The Marathon County Clerk wants to warn the public of a scam call going around before Election Day. According to a press release, the scammer will say that certain designated polling locations will be closed tomorrow. The Marathon Co. Clerk's Office wants to remind the public that...
WJFW-TV
Administrative Support - 3332921
JOB DUTIES: The Oneida County Health Department is accepting applications to fill a full time Administrative Support position. This position provides technical, program or department specific information to internal and external customers, receives and directs calls, schedules appointments, generates reports, maintains electronic data file systems, and provides clerical support to staff.
WJFW-TV
Local former legislator weighs in on possible election outcomes
(WJFW) - Tuesday is election day in Wisconsin, and if history is any indication, expect some close statewide races. A local elections analyst says recent polls indicate a narrow win for Republican Tim Michels. The latest Marquette Law school poll show Michels and current Governor Tony Evers tied at 48...
WJFW-TV
Production Technician - 3330986
JOB DUTIES: The Production Technician 1(also known as "PT-1") plays an important role in helping Harley-Davidson achieve its critical business goals. This position is responsible for operating pre-set equipment for basic and repetitive production tasks such as placing parts in specified relationship to each other and check those parts for fit, function and cosmetic quality. This role also performs simple adjustments on equipment as required, as well as duties such as aligning, tightening fasteners, general servicing and gauging. This role requires the use of a variety of tools, inspecting and evaluating parts, components, assemblies, and reports defects during all phases of the process. Must be able to perform in a high-speed manufacturing environment. Work on a rotating paint line doing a variety of tasks such as tack, wash, sort, fine sand. Work in the support department which could include striping/masking parts, buffing parts to remove defects, or packing parts to ship to other plants. Materials Forklift operation, delivery of materials, and operate shuttle truck between two Tomahawk-area plants. Work on a variety of injection mold machines and inspect parts for quality. Could include molding of windshields, assemble windshields, and package to ship to the other plan.
WJFW-TV
Financial Coordinator - 3333576
JOB DUTIES: Actively monitor Patient Responsible Party and Insurance accounts receivables. Discuss financial agreements with Responsible Parties. Maintain proficient monthly financial reporting for assigned location. Responsible Party delinquency follow-up utilizing practice protocol. Strive to maintain low account delinquency. Collect and post payments including credit card transactions. Review credit balance reports. Close financial books each day. Ability to generate and analyze practice reports. Process payroll and direct deposits. Assess accuracy of received invoices and generate payments. Other duties as assigned. Back up the Treatment Coordinator to review fees and present treatment options.
