Plantation, FL

Click10.com

Miami Gardens man arrested in 109 mph crash that killed pregnant woman

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Police arrested a 19-year-old Miami Gardens man suspected in a deadly February high-speed hit-and-run crash Monday. David Christin Mitchell now faces numerous charges. The crash, which happened in the early morning hours of Valentine’s Day on Northwest 207th Street, killed 31-year-old mother-to-be Eddie Pascale Aurelien...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Click10.com

Mother wants answers after hit-and-run crash left 15-year-old in coma

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A South Florida mother is asking for the public’s help finding the hit-and-run driver who left her son seriously injured in northwest Miami-Dade. Elia Aguiar says her 15-year-old son was riding a scooter Friday night around 9:15 p.m. along Northwest 107th Street and 27th Avenue when he was hit.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

81-year-old man killed by car after jaywalking to cross street, deputies say

TAMARAC, Fla. (CBS12) — An 81-year-old man was killed after he was struck by a car, deputies say he wasn't using a designated crosswalk. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said at 7:25 p.m., deputies and the Tamarac Fire Rescue responded to a traffic crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in the area of Northwest 67th Court and Pine Island Road in Tamarac on Friday, Nov. 4.
TAMARAC, FL
NBC Miami

Ex-Girlfriend Charged With Attempted Murder After Shooting Miami-Dade Cop: Police

A woman accused of shooting a Miami-Dade Police officer in the head appeared in court over the weekend on several charges, including attempted first-degree murder. Yessenia Sanchez, 32, confessed to detectives that she shot her ex-boyfriend, Damian Colon, Friday morning after confronting him at his Hialeah home, according to Miami-Dade Police.
HIALEAH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

DUI Crash Near Woodfield Country Club Leads To Arrest

Boca Raton Woman Charged With DUI, Hit And Run… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A crash around noon Friday near the entrance to Woodfield Country Club led to the arrest of a Boca Raton woman who told police she “had a sip of wine” […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
WSVN-TV

One dead following crash on Turnpike; second victim airlifted in severe condition

MIAMI (WSVN) - One person has died following a crash on the Florida Turnpike. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived at Northwest 74th Street, Monday afternoon. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene where two vehicles were seen in the southbound lanes of the Turnpike. Crews could also be seen placing a tarp on one of the occupants of a vehicle who died in the crash.
MIAMI, FL
Parkland Talk

Parkland Crime Update: Road Rage and Car Burglary

Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of crimes and other Parkland incidents through Oct. 31, 2022. On 10/26/2022, the 45-year-old female victim parked her 2012 Nissan Versa behind a business and entered her place of employment. Unknown burglar(s) smashed the front driver’s side window of the vehicle and removed her purse and its contents from inside.
PARKLAND, FL
Click10.com

Fugitive arrested for 3 attempted murders in South Beach

MIAMI – Arthur Brooks, a convicted felon, was on probation when he hid behind shrubs and fired his weapon once on Ocean Drive in South Beach, according to the Miami Beach Police Department. Brooks, who was wearing Jordan 5 “Black Grape” sneakers, injured Derrick Mitchell who then returned fire...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
tamaractalk.com

Man Points Pistol at Driver During Road Rage Assault in Tamarac

A man was arrested for pointing a pistol at another driver during a road rage incident in Tamarac, court records show. Reece Marsh, 36, of Miami Gardens, was angry with a male motorist and pointed a black Glock 31, .357 caliber pistol at him as both men drove near West Commercial Boulevard and Northwest 70th Avenue on Nov. 4, according to an arrest affidavit.
TAMARAC, FL
CBS Miami

Police: Murder-suicide under investigation in Plantation

PLANTATION -- Police are investigating what they are calling the murder-suicide of a man and a woman inside a Plantation home. Authorities said a possible domestic dispute ended with two bodies found Friday evening.Investigators said they received the call at around 4 p.m. to the 8000 block of NW 10th Street around 4 p.m. It was not immediately clear what prompted police to go to the location. When they arrived, they found the bodies of a man and a woman.Neighbors told CBS4 that they had previously heard yelling coming from inside that residence. No other details were immediately known. 
PLANTATION, FL

