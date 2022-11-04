Read full article on original website
Click10.com
Police: Man arrested on attempted murder charge after attacking victim sleeping inside car
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A 25-year-old man was arrested Tuesday, months after he attacked a man who was sleeping inside a vehicle in Pembroke Pines, authorities said. The incident occurred in the early morning hours of July 2 in the parking lot of a Lowe’s store at 130 N. University Drive.
foxsports640.com
Elderly man and woman found dead in possible murder-suicide in Palm Beach County
(PALM BEACH COUNTY, Florida)– A possible murder-suicide case has become the focus of Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office investigators. Authorities have said that deputies were responding to a welfare check…
NBC Miami
Suspect in Custody After Crashing Into Police Cars During Chase in SW Miami-Dade
Police took a person into custody Tuesday morning after a chase involving a stolen vehicle ended following several crashes in southwest Miami-Dade. The chase began neat the intersection of Southwest 216th Street and 137th Avenue when the stolen vehicle struck two Miami-Dade Police Department vehicles. The suspect, who was not...
Elderly couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide near West Palm Beach
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating a possible murder-suicide near West Palm Beach.
cbs12.com
Locked up for death threats, battery on girlfriend, plus gun violations and police chase
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — "An argument about $400" led to "a written threat investigation" and Marquis Carlisle's latest lockup. It was his third arrest in less than four months in Palm Beach County. A detective with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded on Oct. 23 to a...
Man Stabbed To Death At Gas Station During Fight
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect behind a fatal stabbing near West Palm Beach.
WSVN-TV
Search underway for endangered missing 13-year-old in Coral Springs
CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for a 13-year-old who went missing in Coral Springs and who they described as endangered. Christopher Lee Salters Jr. was last seen Monday at 5:45 p.m., near the 3600 block of Northwest 110th Avenue. He...
Click10.com
Miami Gardens man arrested in 109 mph crash that killed pregnant woman
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Police arrested a 19-year-old Miami Gardens man suspected in a deadly February high-speed hit-and-run crash Monday. David Christin Mitchell now faces numerous charges. The crash, which happened in the early morning hours of Valentine’s Day on Northwest 207th Street, killed 31-year-old mother-to-be Eddie Pascale Aurelien...
Click10.com
Mother wants answers after hit-and-run crash left 15-year-old in coma
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A South Florida mother is asking for the public’s help finding the hit-and-run driver who left her son seriously injured in northwest Miami-Dade. Elia Aguiar says her 15-year-old son was riding a scooter Friday night around 9:15 p.m. along Northwest 107th Street and 27th Avenue when he was hit.
cbs12.com
81-year-old man killed by car after jaywalking to cross street, deputies say
TAMARAC, Fla. (CBS12) — An 81-year-old man was killed after he was struck by a car, deputies say he wasn't using a designated crosswalk. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said at 7:25 p.m., deputies and the Tamarac Fire Rescue responded to a traffic crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in the area of Northwest 67th Court and Pine Island Road in Tamarac on Friday, Nov. 4.
NBC Miami
Ex-Girlfriend Charged With Attempted Murder After Shooting Miami-Dade Cop: Police
A woman accused of shooting a Miami-Dade Police officer in the head appeared in court over the weekend on several charges, including attempted first-degree murder. Yessenia Sanchez, 32, confessed to detectives that she shot her ex-boyfriend, Damian Colon, Friday morning after confronting him at his Hialeah home, according to Miami-Dade Police.
DUI Crash Near Woodfield Country Club Leads To Arrest
Boca Raton Woman Charged With DUI, Hit And Run… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A crash around noon Friday near the entrance to Woodfield Country Club led to the arrest of a Boca Raton woman who told police she “had a sip of wine” […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Click10.com
Former cop accused of shooting police officer ex-boyfriend makes court appearance
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Newly obtained video shows the moments a former officer frantically fled a crime scene after police said she shot her ex-boyfriend, who was a veteran officer. Yessenia Sanchez, 32, appeared in bond court on Sunday wearing a suicide prevention vest and facing serious charges. She...
Man stabbed during altercation at gas station dies at hospital
One man died at a hospital Saturday after deputies say he was stabbed during an altercation at a gas station near West Palm Beach.
WSVN-TV
One dead following crash on Turnpike; second victim airlifted in severe condition
MIAMI (WSVN) - One person has died following a crash on the Florida Turnpike. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived at Northwest 74th Street, Monday afternoon. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene where two vehicles were seen in the southbound lanes of the Turnpike. Crews could also be seen placing a tarp on one of the occupants of a vehicle who died in the crash.
Parkland Crime Update: Road Rage and Car Burglary
Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of crimes and other Parkland incidents through Oct. 31, 2022. On 10/26/2022, the 45-year-old female victim parked her 2012 Nissan Versa behind a business and entered her place of employment. Unknown burglar(s) smashed the front driver’s side window of the vehicle and removed her purse and its contents from inside.
Click10.com
Fugitive arrested for 3 attempted murders in South Beach
MIAMI – Arthur Brooks, a convicted felon, was on probation when he hid behind shrubs and fired his weapon once on Ocean Drive in South Beach, according to the Miami Beach Police Department. Brooks, who was wearing Jordan 5 “Black Grape” sneakers, injured Derrick Mitchell who then returned fire...
tamaractalk.com
Man Points Pistol at Driver During Road Rage Assault in Tamarac
A man was arrested for pointing a pistol at another driver during a road rage incident in Tamarac, court records show. Reece Marsh, 36, of Miami Gardens, was angry with a male motorist and pointed a black Glock 31, .357 caliber pistol at him as both men drove near West Commercial Boulevard and Northwest 70th Avenue on Nov. 4, according to an arrest affidavit.
Deputies search for driver in hit-and-run crash that injured mother, infant
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a driver who they say was involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a mother and an infant injured Friday evening near West Palm Beach.
Police: Murder-suicide under investigation in Plantation
PLANTATION -- Police are investigating what they are calling the murder-suicide of a man and a woman inside a Plantation home. Authorities said a possible domestic dispute ended with two bodies found Friday evening.Investigators said they received the call at around 4 p.m. to the 8000 block of NW 10th Street around 4 p.m. It was not immediately clear what prompted police to go to the location. When they arrived, they found the bodies of a man and a woman.Neighbors told CBS4 that they had previously heard yelling coming from inside that residence. No other details were immediately known.
