ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

Edison Snow Shelter closed for winter due to safety concerns

By KTVZ news sources
KTVZ News Channel 21
KTVZ News Channel 21
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lqGgr_0izDGiDF00

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes National Forest said Friday its recreation staff recently assessed the condition of the Edison Snow Shelter near Edison Sno-Park and determined that the structure's integrity has declined in recent seasons to the point it needs to be closed for public safety this winter.

The Edison Snow Shelter is located 13 miles west of Bend, about a mile from the Edison Sno-Park, along the Tesla Snowshoe Trail and Lightbulb Loop Nordic Ski Trail.

"We are having internal discussions and discussions with our recreation partners about the future of the Edison Snow Shelter." Forest Service Public Affairs Specialist Jaimie Olle said Friday.

Open snow shelters in the area include the AC/DC, Kwolh and Sheridan shelters.

For questions, contact the Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District at (541) 383-5300.

The post Edison Snow Shelter closed for winter due to safety concerns appeared first on KTVZ .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Central Oregonian

CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Looking back on the 'killer' storm of 1883-84

First, a frigid cold front plummeted temperatures to nearly -40 degrees and then 6 feet of snow piled up The terrible winter of 1883-84 in Central Oregon is considered one of the worst in recorded history of the area. In late December 1883, a frigid cold front plummeted temperatures to nearly -40 degrees. Snow started falling as the new year of 1884 began, and soon, the snow accumulated to over 6 feet in some areas. It remained extremely cold during the snowstorms, and many thermometers actually froze. On ranches in the Ochoco Valley and near Squaw Creek in the...
PRINEVILLE, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Woman rescued in Madras after her SUV crashes through Willow Creek Bridge, lands upside-down below

The driver of an SUV that crashed through a bridge’s retaining barrier and landed upside-down in Willow Creek early Friday morning was rescued and taken to St. Charles Madras for evaluation, police said, adding that alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash. The post Woman rescued in Madras after her SUV crashes through Willow Creek Bridge, lands upside-down below appeared first on KTVZ.
MADRAS, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Central Oregonians arise early for Lord’s Acre Day activities in Powell Butte, a tradition for 75 years

Hundreds of Central Oregon families woke up early Saturday morning to take part in the Lord's Acre Day at Powell Butte Christian Church. It's a tradition that's been going strong for 75 years, with activities that brings a smile to everyone's faces, despite the chilly, cloudy weather. The post Central Oregonians arise early for Lord’s Acre Day activities in Powell Butte, a tradition for 75 years appeared first on KTVZ.
POWELL BUTTE, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend sees median home sale price drop $45,000 in October, to $680K; Redmond’s declines $47,000 to $470K

Central Oregon has seen home prices rising fast in recent years, but the latest monthly report from Redmond’s Beacon Appraisal Group is more evidence the region is not immune to the market forces, from inflation to rising interest rates, that have sent prices falling elsewhere. The post Bend sees median home sale price drop $45,000 in October, to $680K; Redmond’s declines $47,000 to $470K appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

‘I’m super-excited to ski’: As C.O. snow-lovers eye the slopes, hit the shops, Bend sanding crews hit the streets

Across Central Oregon, the month of November started with a sudden blanket of white. City of Bend Streets and Operations workers got out the sanders for the snow on Tuesday, instead of using magnesium chloride, an anti-icer that does not work if it's too wet. The post ‘I’m super-excited to ski’: As C.O. snow-lovers eye the slopes, hit the shops, Bend sanding crews hit the streets appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ

New salon opens in Bend; seeking workers to keep up with demand

Velvetgoldmine Collective is a new salon business in southwest Bend that opened back in June. It’s a carbon-neutral salon that recycles everything it uses. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Could parking spaces end new Bend Costco project?

The Bend City Council discussed the future of a new Bend Costco in Wednesday night’s meeting, and it was revealed that Costco is not afraid to back out of the project if certain requests are not granted. “The information from Costco that if they are not allowed to get...
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

La Pine active shooter report brings many police; suspect arrested for firing shots in air after pool-game dispute

A report of an active shooter near a La Pine bowling alley brought numerous police from several agencies rushing to the scene Friday evening, but it turned out to be a La Pine man who’d been in a pool-game dispute who went outside, got a gun from his vehicle and fired shots in the air, officials said. The post La Pine active shooter report brings many police; suspect arrested for firing shots in air after pool-game dispute appeared first on KTVZ.
LA PINE, OR
thebroadsideonline.com

Bend’s annual Witches Paddle: photo gallery

The witches arrived at the fourth annual Bend Witches Paddle at 3 p.m. on Halloween. Witches, warlocks and dogs floated down the river, with sounds of cackling in the crisp air. The witches paddled for a fundraiser in support of MountainStar Relief Nursery with all proceeds going towards the organization. MountainStar Family Relief Nursery is a non-profit organization working directly to help prevent child abuse and neglect through community support and therapeutic services that help vulnerable children and families succeed. The fundraising team was collecting diapers, gas cards and grocery cards at the event.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend, OR
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Bend, OR from KTVZ News Channel 21, Central Oregon's News Leader.

 https://ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy