Edison Snow Shelter closed for winter due to safety concerns

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes National Forest said Friday its recreation staff recently assessed the condition of the Edison Snow Shelter near Edison Sno-Park and determined that the structure's integrity has declined in recent seasons to the point it needs to be closed for public safety this winter.

The Edison Snow Shelter is located 13 miles west of Bend, about a mile from the Edison Sno-Park, along the Tesla Snowshoe Trail and Lightbulb Loop Nordic Ski Trail.

"We are having internal discussions and discussions with our recreation partners about the future of the Edison Snow Shelter." Forest Service Public Affairs Specialist Jaimie Olle said Friday.

Open snow shelters in the area include the AC/DC, Kwolh and Sheridan shelters.

For questions, contact the Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District at (541) 383-5300.

