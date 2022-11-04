Read full article on original website
NHL
Women in Hockey: Kara Stephan
Rangers full stack engineer using military background, hockey knowledge to help various departments. The NHL is celebrating women in hockey, and every week through April, NHL.com will highlight a woman from each of the 32 teams. Today, a look at New York Rangers full stack engineer Kara Stephan:. Name: Kara...
Detroit News
Former Stanley Cup-winning Red Wings making a name in NHL front offices
New York — This past weekend's reunion of the Red Wings' 1997 and 1998 Stanley Cup winning teams could have served as some sort of NHL front office gathering. So many of the players from the 1997 and 1998 teams, along with Detroit's 2002 Cup-winning team, serve in high-profile positions with NHL or European pro teams.
Former Bruins All-Star Peter McNab passes away at 70
Former Bruins All-Star and fan favorite Peter McNab passed away Sunday at the age of 70. McNab played in Boston from 1976-1984, becoming one of the poster boys of the Bruins’ “Lunch Pail A.C.” era. McNab’s greatest statistical season in Boston was also his first. The Vancouver...
NHL
PREVIEW: Red Wings conclude weekend back-to-back on Sunday at Rangers
NEW YORK -- The Detroit Red Wings will conclude a weekend-back-to-back on Sunday evening, battling the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Puck drop between the Red Wings (6-3-2; 14 points) and Rangers (6-4-2;14 points) is set for 5 p.m., with broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (WWJ Newsradio 950 in Detroit).
Peter McNab, longtime NHL forward and Avs broadcaster, dies at 70
Peter McNab, the longtime NHL forward who became a familiar voice of the Colorado Avalanche as a broadcaster, died Sunday. He was 70. The Avalanche, in a joint statement with Altitude TV, announced h is death on social media. McNab released in late summer of 2021 that he was battling cancer, but in February he said that it was in remission. McNab was part of the broadcast team when the Avalanche captured their third Stanley Cup last June over Tampa Bay. The charismatic McNab saw and experienced just about every step of the journey since the Avalanche arrived in Denver...
Yardbarker
Canadiens’ St. Louis Loves Learning the Details of Hockey
When the Montreal Canadiens hired Martin St. Louis to be their interim head coach back in February, they did so knowing that he could be a boom or bust selection. While St. Louis had a Hall of Fame NHL career as a player, his coaching credentials weren’t particularly deep at the time, as this opportunity was the first time that he would behind the bench as an NHL head coach. There was real chance that he would take over this role, look overwhelmed under the bright lights, and simply act as an interim until the Canadiens had the opportunity to find a more experienced person to take over in the summer.
NHL
State Your Case: Beniers early favorite for Calder Trophy?
NHL.com writers debate chances of Kraken forward winning award given to rookie of the year. Matty Beniers is having a breakout season for the Seattle Kraken. The 19-year-old center leads NHL rookies with nine points (five goals, four assists), and is a big reason the Kraken are 7-4-2 entering their nationally televised game at home against the Nashville Predators (5-6-1) on Tuesday (10 p.m. ET; TNT, SN1).
NHL
Caps Host Oilers
Washington's four-game homestand continues on Monday when the Edmonton Oilers make their lone visit to the District this season. Monday has been a busy day for the Caps in the early going of 2022-23, this is the fourth straight Monday night in which Washington has been in action this season, and they're 2-0-1 in the previous three. But as they take the ice on Monday against Edmonton, the Caps are seeking to shake off a four-game losing streak (0-2-2), a stretch of games characterized by loss - players lost to injury, leads lost, and games lost.
NHL
Devils Back Home In Jersey for Practice | NOTEBOOK
The Devils host the Flames, Senators, and Coyotes this week before going back out on the road. After eight days on the road the Devils return to the comfort of their own home arena today. The Devils prepare for a week of games hosting the Calgary Flames, Ottawa Senators and...
NHL
RELEASE: Wells Assigned to Rockford
Goaltender made his NHL debut on Saturday against the Winnipeg Jets. The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have assigned goaltender Dylan Wells to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League. Wells made his NHL debut with the Blackhawks during Saturday's game in Winnipeg, stopping 12 of 13 shots....
NHL
PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Capitals
The Oilers look to get back to their winning ways as they start a four-game road trip at Capital One Arena in Washington on Monday night. The Edmonton Oilers begin a four game Eastern Conference road trip starting on Monday night against the Washington Capitals. You can watch the game...
NHL
Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Nov. 8
DETROIT - The Habs held a morning skate at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday in preparation for their matchup with the Red Wings. Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:. Tuesday, November 8. Morning skate. LW C RW. 22 - Cole Caufield 14 -...
NHL
Henrique helps Ducks rally, defeat Sharks in shootout
SAN JOSE -- Adam Henrique tied the game late in the third period and scored the deciding goal in the shootout for the Anaheim Ducks in a 5-4 win against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Saturday. "I don't think it was a pretty win, by any means,...
NHL
Caps Overpower Oilers, 5-4
Facing the high-octane offense of the Edmonton Oilers and their dangerous one-two punch of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, the Caps managed to keep them at arm's length all game long on Monday night at Capital One Arena. Washington scored the game's first two goals and kept the Oilers at least a goal away from them for the remainder of the evening, powering past Edmonton 5-4 on the strength of four extra-man tallies to halt a four-game slide (0-2-2).
NHL
'GRIND THROUGH IT'
NEWARK - What you're looking for is something to build on. Some key touches. A nice pass. A blocked shot or two. Anything to hang your hat on. While it's true, there was plenty to like for many of the Flames in last night's overtime loss to the Islanders, few had a bigger impact on the game than MacKenzie Weegar.
NHL
RECAP: Panthers 'battled straight through' in loss to Kings
This was one that went from 0-100 real quick. In a game in which both teams had more than their fair share of chances, the Florida Panthers simply ran out of time in a 5-4 loss to the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday. "Back and forth," Panthers...
NHL
Catching up with… Jakub Dobes
MONTREAL -- Goaltender Jakub Dobes is enjoying another outstanding campaign at Ohio State University. The sophomore boasts a 7-2-1 record, along with a 2.25 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage. Dobes, 21, was a fifth-round selection (136th overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft. Here are a few highlights from...
NHL
The Devils win 4-3 in Overtime to End Road Trip | GAME STORY
CALGARY, Alta. - In overtime, Fabian Zetterlund netted his second of the game to give the Devils 4-3 win over the Calgary Flames. The Devils pick up six out of six possible points on the Western Canada road trip. "We know he's a good shooter, got a lot of success...
NHL
The long road to Nick Paul's seven-year deal
Not every path to the NHL is the same. Then there are players like Nick Paul, who spent the majority of his first four years as a professional hockey player in the AHL before earning a full-time roster spot with the big club in the NHL. Despite the different routes...
NHL
LA Kings vs. Minnesota Wild: How to Watch
Kings and Wild clash for Tuesday tilt in DTLA. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Minnesota Wild:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Kings: 7 - 6 - 1 (15 pts) Kings Notes:. No forward in the league has more blocked shots than Anze Kopitar...
