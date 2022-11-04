ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlantic

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Does the Near Impossible

Making a sequel to a cultural sensation is a challenge to begin with. But the task facing Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ryan Coogler’s much-anticipated follow-up to the 2018 hit Black Panther, is many leagues more daunting. It has to build upon its fantastic forebear and fit into the unwieldy Marvel Cinematic Universe, all without the commanding presence of Black Panther’s star, Chadwick Boseman, who died in 2020. On top of that, it has to function as a worthy memorial, letting characters grieve the passing of the character T’Challa and giving viewers the space to grapple with Boseman’s absence.
HipHopDX.com

Biggie Covers ‘Deadpool’ Variant Comic Book For 50th Birthday

Biggie Smalls has been immortalized on the cover of a new limited edition Deadpool variant comic in belated celebration of what would have been his 50th birthday. Marvel Comics revealed the cover on Wednesday (November 2), the same day the Deadpool (2002) #1 went on sale. The artistic tribute was created by artist Ken Lashley in partnership with hustl., a sports and entertainment agency which specializes in developing one-of-a-kind, limited edition collectibles.
Time Out Global

The secret Netflix codes you need for your next night-in

If ever you’ve found yourself scrolling endlessly through Netflix in a futile bid to beat the algorithm and explore the platform’s hidden gems, then your plight is over. The movies and TV shows shown on your Netflix homepage are based on what you’ve previously watched or added to your list. While this can be a handy time-saving tool, it also means you’re unlikely to ever see anything from outside those genres, with literally thousands of hidden gems on the streaming platform waiting to be discovered.
Deadline

‘Stranger Things’: Title Of Episode 1 From Fifth & Final Season Revealed

It was Stranger Things Day on Nov. 6 and fans of the Netflix series came together to celebrate it. Throughout the day there were many revelations, including the title of the first episode from the final season of the sci-fi adventure. To cap off the special day, it was revealed that Episode 1 of Season 5 of Stranger Things is titled “Chapter One: The Crawl.” Another tidbit is that the episode will be written by the creators themselves — The Duffer Brothers. Stranger Things Day had special screenings across U.S. movie theaters that projected Stranger Things 4: Volume 2. Around the globe,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy