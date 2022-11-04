Read full article on original website
Related
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Will Honor Chadwick Boseman: Everything We Know About the Movie
Since Black Panther premiered in February 2018, fans have been clamoring for a sequel. In 2022, they'll finally get their wish. It is clear that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is going to be very different than the first film. After Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer at age 43 in August 2020, the filmmakers had […]
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Does the Near Impossible
Making a sequel to a cultural sensation is a challenge to begin with. But the task facing Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ryan Coogler’s much-anticipated follow-up to the 2018 hit Black Panther, is many leagues more daunting. It has to build upon its fantastic forebear and fit into the unwieldy Marvel Cinematic Universe, all without the commanding presence of Black Panther’s star, Chadwick Boseman, who died in 2020. On top of that, it has to function as a worthy memorial, letting characters grieve the passing of the character T’Challa and giving viewers the space to grapple with Boseman’s absence.
BET
Ryan Coogler Explains What Happened To Daniel Kaluuya’s Character W'Kabi In ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
With only days to go til the release Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in theaters, Ryan Coogler is revealing why one of the characters from the initial Marvel film isn’t making an appearance in the sequel. During an interview with CinemaBlend, Coogler shared that W’Kabi (played by Daniel Kaluuya) won’t...
'Enola Holmes 2' director says it must have been 'difficult' for Millie Bobby Brown to grow up as one of the most 'clever' people in the room
"Enola Holmes 2" director Harry Bradbeer said that he thought it's "not easy being clever" for Brown, who grew up in the acting world.
wegotthiscovered.com
Pedro Pascal put under the microscope as MCU star makes outspoken remark about ‘The Last of Us’￼
In light of the most recent news surrounding the release date for The Last of Us, Captain Marvel star Ben Mendelsohn voiced a sentiment that we all share: Pedro Pascal better not have f*cked it up. Based on the best-selling video games, The Last of Us has an abundance of...
HipHopDX.com
Biggie Covers ‘Deadpool’ Variant Comic Book For 50th Birthday
Biggie Smalls has been immortalized on the cover of a new limited edition Deadpool variant comic in belated celebration of what would have been his 50th birthday. Marvel Comics revealed the cover on Wednesday (November 2), the same day the Deadpool (2002) #1 went on sale. The artistic tribute was created by artist Ken Lashley in partnership with hustl., a sports and entertainment agency which specializes in developing one-of-a-kind, limited edition collectibles.
Time Out Global
The secret Netflix codes you need for your next night-in
If ever you’ve found yourself scrolling endlessly through Netflix in a futile bid to beat the algorithm and explore the platform’s hidden gems, then your plight is over. The movies and TV shows shown on your Netflix homepage are based on what you’ve previously watched or added to your list. While this can be a handy time-saving tool, it also means you’re unlikely to ever see anything from outside those genres, with literally thousands of hidden gems on the streaming platform waiting to be discovered.
Disney Is Being Sued Over A Frozen 2 Song
Some things never change, including lawsuits against Disney. This time it's all about the music of Frozen II
‘Stranger Things’: Title Of Episode 1 From Fifth & Final Season Revealed
It was Stranger Things Day on Nov. 6 and fans of the Netflix series came together to celebrate it. Throughout the day there were many revelations, including the title of the first episode from the final season of the sci-fi adventure. To cap off the special day, it was revealed that Episode 1 of Season 5 of Stranger Things is titled “Chapter One: The Crawl.” Another tidbit is that the episode will be written by the creators themselves — The Duffer Brothers. Stranger Things Day had special screenings across U.S. movie theaters that projected Stranger Things 4: Volume 2. Around the globe,...
A new Netflix show keeps the memory of Blockbuster alive
Plus, a new weTV series investigates gun violence in the world of hip-hop music, a new album from the Spice Girls, and a new podcast from CNN Audio delves into "The James Brown Mystery."
Witcher Fans Mad About Henry Cavill Called Out Netflix In New Petition That Already Has More Than 100,000 Signatures
Fans aren't happy at all that Henry Cavill has left The Witcher, and they blame Netflix.
Comments / 0