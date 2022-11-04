ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robb Report

Zegna Just Dropped Its First Ever Sneaker Collab at Kith

By Demetrius Simms
Robb Report
Robb Report
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=198lT4_0izDGCA700

Zegna ’s luxe leisurewear offerings just got a lot more interesting.

On Friday, the Italian menswear label pre-launched its new Triple Stitch Sneakers , designed in collaboration with London-based footwear designer Daniel Bailey (aka MRBAILEY ), at Kith . The hiking-inspired shoes debuted in the brand’s Summer 2023 fashion show in Oasi Zegna and are “ideal for roaming the landscape,” the brand claims. Crafted from tactile layers of suede and leather, the now available kicks come in black, white, grey and the label’s signature Vicuna orange color.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=478LFD_0izDGCA700
The Triple Stitch x Mr. Bailey sneakers in three colors from the drop.

The Triple Stitch x Mr. Bailey sneakers are designed with a distinct carbonized-inspired finish that draws from yakisugi , a traditional Japanese method of wood preservation. Each pair is accented with Zegna’s namesake triple-crossing detail in homage to the three hand-stitched crosses found on the brand’s tailored offerings. The lightweight sneakers are set on a hand-applied, wraparound midsole with a removable insole that provides maximum comfort. Additionally, a partial mesh lining and toggle cord imprint the collaborative kicks.

Bailey, the founder of the footwear-design studio CONCEPTKICKS , is the first to collaborate with the Italian label on reimaging the bestselling sneaker. He worked closely with Zegna’s artistic director, Alessandro Sartori, on new iterations of the shoe that the brand says are creating a “new language of style around the concept of luxury leisurewear.” Zegna’s new identity aims to fuse tradition and modern craftsmanship. We’d say, the new collaborative styles do a pretty good job of finding that balance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GuEVa_0izDGCA700
Zegna artistic director Alessandro Sartori (left) and CONCEPTKICKS founder Daniel Bailey (right)

Earlier this week, Zegna launched its new Outdoor collection as well. Though it includes two mountain-ready shoes, designed in collaboration with La Sportiva, the new Triple Stitch x Mr. Bailey sneakers make a great footwear alternative to rock with the collection. Naturally, the stylish drop includes outerwear and ski suits for the slopes but exclusive pieces like a co-designed Garmin smartwatch and high-performance skis also round out the collection.

The new Triple Stitch x Mr. Bailey sneakers will retail for $1,290 each and sell exclusively at Kith stores and online. You can buy the black colorway now from the retailer’s website .

More from Robb Report
Best of Robb Report

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Here’s What Harry Styles Looks Like in New Collection He Created With Gucci

Harry Styles and Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele are celebrating their fashionable friendship with a new collaboration. The Don’t Worry Darling actor stars in the campaign for HA HA HA, his collection that showcases a “shared vision of a men’s world as an instrument of the avant-garde for the renewal of culture, the practical and everyday use of a ‘dream wardrobe.’” First presented this past June, the line’s name combines Styles and Michele’s first initials and “represents the landing place of a creative two-person journey, born from a deep bond of friendship.” Styles previously starred in Gucci’s Fall 2018 and Beloved bag campaigns and frequently wears the Hollywood-loved Italian fashion house. The musician-turned-actor...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Robb Report

Parmigiani Fleurier Just Dropped 3 New Ladies’ Watches That Guys Will Want to Wear, Too

Parmigiani Fleurier, the once quiet but always well-regarded watchmaking brand, has been on a roll since CEO Guido Terrini took the helm. The watch executive, who spent the last two decades positioning Bulgari as a major player in the horological space, is having a second act that’s looking equally promising. While the high level of watchmaking from the movement to the finishing is thanks to the brand’s founder and master watchmaker, Michel Parmigiani, the company’s new direction in terms of design and strategy is largely under Terrini’s direction. And it’s helping the brand to get the kind of recognition it...
Robb Report

Pharrell Williams’s First Auction Blew Past Estimates to Notch Over $5 Million in Sales

Pharrell Williams’s streetwear-focused auction platform is off to a great start.  Dubbed Joopiter, the new platform launched online last month, offering a slew of the musicians’ personal items, including jewelry and apparel. Its inaugural auction, called Son of a Pharaoh, closed this week with a total result that signals no shortage of future potential. On Wednesday, Joopiter announced that the 47-lot auction raised a total of $5.25 million in sales. The figure surpassed the highest sales estimate of $3.2 million, and approximately 94 percent of the lots were sold. Nearly 66 percent of the items—including exclusive designs by Jacob & Co., Audemars...
Robb Report

America’s Biggest Mall Owner Is Shutting Down Most of Its Shopping Centers on Thanksgiving Day

Some of the country’s largest shopping centers are staying closed on Thanksgiving. But not all of them. The United States’ biggest mall owner, Simon Property Group, confirmed to FN that it will keep all of its locations closed on Nov. 24, or Thanksgiving Day, this year, with the exception of two properties in Las Vegas: Forum Shops at Caesars and Shops at Crysals.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Robb Report

Here’s How to Buy a Pair of the Hotly Anticipated Air Jordan 1 High ‘Chicago’

Sneaker fans won’t have to wait much longer before they can get their hands on the highly anticipated release of the Air Jordan 1 High “Chicago.” After product images of the forthcoming drop surfaced last month, Jordan Brand has announced on the SNKRS release calendar that the original colorway of Michael Jordan’s first signature shoe is returning to retail on Nov. 19. The brand also confirmed that select SNKRS users to receive exclusive access to buy a pair tomorrow. The offer will go out to users who have entered and lost at least 20 different Air Jordan 1 High releases on SNKRS prior...
Robb Report

How a Bespoke Guayabera Shirt Put This Miami Menswear Brand on the Fashion Map

You might say that Andre Fayad didn’t choose the guayabera life—the guayabera life chose him. Although his eponymous menswear company may be most readily identified with its bespoke guayaberas, he is reluctant to be defined by a specific style. Instead, he considers the local artisans who make Fayad & Co.’s shirts to be at the heart of the Miami-based business. “It’s more about the community,” Fayad says of his support for American-made clothing. “Clothing made in Naples is beautiful and all that, but we’ve got super talented people here.” Before he was certain of what kind of garments he’d be selling, Fayad knew...
MIAMI, FL
Robb Report

Tiger Woods Hit a Hole-in-One at His First Pro Game. The Ball Could Fetch $50,000 at Auction.

Tiger Woods announced his arrival to the PGA tour with a bang, sinking a hole-in-one at his very first pro event. Now, that ball he struck with the fateful 6-iron can be yours. Heritage Auctions is currently offering the Titleist Woods aced back in 1996—with bidding open for the next two weeks—and the ball is expected to fetch more than $50,000, Golf reported. It’s a rare bit of memorabilia, because while Woods has won 82 PGA tournaments and 15 majors, he’s hit only two more holes-in-one at PGA events in the 26 years since. “It’s difficult to equate the significance of this...
Robb Report

Exclusive: Roar Africa and Emirates Are Teaming Up for the World’s Most Expensive Private Jet Safari

Emirates and Roar Africa are teaming up again for a new collaboration. In 2019, the brands came together to introduce a carbon-neutral private jet safari tour. This month, the luxury tour operator has unveiled exclusively to Robb Report that the duo has come together for a new collaboration—the world’s most expensive private jet safari experience.   The new “Sand, Sea & Safari” itinerary will take 10 travelers to Namibia, South Africa and Madagascar over the course of 17 days. Between May 13 and 30, you will explore the continent through very different landscapes ranging, as the name suggests, from the desert to...
Robb Report

Colorful Watch Dials Are All the Rage. Here Are 5 Vibrant Pieces to Get Your Hands on Now.

Colored dials are nothing new, but a recent surge in interest in eye-catching hues, which has resulted in explosive prices on the secondary market, has seen watch companies pouncing on the trend with greater fervor. The obvious examples, of course, are Rolex’s colorful Oyster Perpetual models released in 2020, followed by the headline-grabbing and eye-catching Patek Philippe Nautilus Ref. 5711 with a Tiffany Blue dial. Given that a Rolex Oyster Perpetual with a candy pink dial originally sold for $5,600 and now goes for as much as $16,000 and the 170 models of Patek Philippe’s Tiffany Nautilus, $52,635 at debut,...
Robb Report

Moncler Teamed Up With Inter Milan For a Cold-Weather, Soccer-Inspired Collaboration

Moncler just proved that even though it turns 70 this year, it can still score a hat trick. To celebrate seven decades in fashion, the French-Italian brand has done everything from staging a special fashion show at Milan’s Piazza Duomo to releasing exclusive collabs with Rick Owens and HBX. It’s now getting ready to drop an all-new collection made in partnership with one of Italy’s most celebrated soccer teams.  Dubbed the Inter Milan x Moncler collection, the stylish drop will launch on November 9 before the team’s match against Bologna. A branded parka, turtleneck, polo shirt, hat and scarf are a few...
Robb Report

Jaeger-LeCoultre Just Opened an NYC Exhibition to Honor Its Most Popular Watch, the Reverso

Fancy a horological treat this week? One block away from Jaeger-LeCoultre’s boutique on 701 Madison Avenue in New York City, the company has opened up a temporary pop-up cafe called “Reverso 1931” in what used to be Vacheron Constantin’s old boutique. Word has it that Jaeger-LeCoultre (owned by Richemont, which also owns Vacheron Constantin) will also soon be expanding its footprint in Manhattan, but in the meantime, it’s taking over the space to highlight its much revered Reverso model, which celebrated its 90th anniversary last year, with the café which sits adjacent to an exhibition of the Reverso. The café is...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

A One-of-a-Kind Roger W. Smith Series 1 Watch Is Heading to Auction Next Week

In April, A Collected Man started holding its own online auctions with extraordinary timepieces rivaling those on offer at any blue-chip auction house. Next week’s sale is no exception. The London-based watch retailer is offering a new Roger W. Smith Series 1 that is unlike any other in existence. Just 18 Series 1s have been produced by the British watchmaker to date, and only one has been offered publicly at auction. It sold for $730,000 at Phillips in December 2021. It’s safe to assume, then, that this one-off will fetch six figures. Launched in 2013, the time-only Series 1 was inspired by...
Robb Report

Sanlorenzo’s Newest 187-Foot Steel Superyacht Just Hit the Water in Italy

Sanlorenzo’s fleet just got a little bigger. The Italian yard launched the first 57Steel yacht off the coast of La Spezia on Monday, November 7. As its moniker implies, the superyacht spans 187 feet (57 meters) and is crafted from steel. The newcomer sits between the smaller 52Steel and larger 62Steel models in the series, but has an entirely different layout than its two predecessors. Sanlorenzo is known for breaking the rules of yacht design to create new ways of living on board. This latest vessel is no exception. Penned by Bernardo Zuccon and the team at Zuccon International Project, the 57Steel...
Robb Report

Mood Watch? This One-of-a-Kind Urwerk UR-102 Has a Dial That Changes With Your Temperature

Next month, the Swiss Institute of New York is holding a benefit watch auction in support of contemporary artists. It’s picked one hell of a horological headliner, too. The TimeForArt sale, which will be held for the first time this December, will feature exceptional timepieces from 17 big names, including Chopard, Laurent Ferrier, Ralph Lauren and Speake-Marin. The star of the event, however, will be a one-of-a-kind piece by Urwerk and contemporary artist Cooper Jacoby known as the UR-102 “Reloaded.” As its name suggests, the custom design is based on the watchmaker’s iconic UR-102. “It was a watch reserved for our first...
Robb Report

This New Kit Will Make Your Ford Mustang Mach-E Roar Like a Muscle Car

EV makers have figured out how to replicate the performance of an internal combustion engine, but their sound is another matter completely. That could be about to change for Ford Mustang Mach-E owners, according to Car and Driver. At this week’s SEMA show in Las Vegas, Borla showed off a new after-market accessory that will make the popular all-electric crossover sounds just like the muscle car it’s named after. Harmful carbon emissions aren’t the only thing that an electric powertrain doesn’t produce—they don’t produce engine noise either. That’s because the motors that power your EV operate in near silence no matter how...
Robb Report

The 15 Best Whiskey Brands, From Bourbon to Scotch

These days, there is so much whiskey to choose from, with countless bottles in all categories from bourbon to scotch to Irish to everything in between. It can be hard to sort through them all, and there are indeed plenty of excellent options to consider for the best whiskey brands. But some do stand out, so we’ve put together this list to help steer you towards some of the best whiskeys to buy in different categories. Happy hunting, and cheers. Our Best Whiskey Picks Best Overall Whiskey: Wild Turkey Rare Breed Best Bourbon: Four Roses Small Batch Select Best Rye Whiskey: Russell’s Reserve Rye Best...
TENNESSEE STATE
Robb Report

Inside the Insane 150-Piece Watch Collection of Shipping Exec Ali Maghami

The first thing many people may notice about Ali Maghami when they scroll through his Instagram feed (@santa_laura) is that his collecting philosophy prioritizes breadth over depth. “I have over 150 watches across all brands,” the Singapore-based collector tells Robb Report. “If I wanted to be very logical about it, then I’d probably be buying Rolexes and Pateks. But I bought across the spectrum. I have Rolex and Pateks, but I have [Jacob & Co.] and other brands as well.” Even a cursory glance at Maghami’s feed, which is almost exclusively focused on wrist shots of extravagant timepieces paired with dress shirts...
Robb Report

This $43 Million Mansion Outside Seattle Comes With a Private Dock and 100 Feet of Lakefront

A tiny, affluent enclave across Lake Washington from Seattle has been home to the likes of former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer, Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and Grammy-winner Kenny G. Now, for $43 million, you can become the newest resident of Hunts Point. The Pacific Northwest property that’s perched right on picturesque Lake Washington was originally built in 1989 and comprises five bedrooms and seven full bathrooms. Taking advantage of its scenic location, some of the biggest perks here include a private boat dock and 100 feet of water frontage. In case that wasn’t enough, the palatial abode also has access...
SEATTLE, WA
Robb Report

Boat of the Week: This 192-Foot Moon-Inspired Superyacht Has a Meteorite in the Dining Room Table

Lusine, the 197-foot custom displacement yacht built by Heesen, is a bittersweet boat. It has an out-of-this-world interior containing more than 180 rare materials, including an intergalactic slice of a meteorite. But the owner, who relished the chance to specify every detail, passed away just one week before the yacht was launched. He never saw his dreamboat. Delivered in February 2022, Lusine’s four-year build continued throughout the pandemic. The one fly in the Covid ointment was the owner’s inability to travel from his home in the Middle East, which ruled out visits to Heesen’s facility in The Netherlands. He was highly...
Robb Report

Robb Report

43K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy