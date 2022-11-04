ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Big One: Minot Christmas Art & Craft Fair

By Kyara Brown
 4 days ago

MINOT, ND ( KXNET ) — The holidays are right around the corner. And this weekend there’s a way you can shop for nearly everything on your Christmas list.

The big Minot Christmas Art & Craft Fair is at the State Fair Grounds, and it really is the big one! It’s the 47th annual showcase. Everything is unique because and handmade. There are over 400 vendors this year.

One of the booths can get you in the holiday spirit right away. Marney’s Sunshine and Sweet Pea has button bouquets, paper flower arrangements, and holiday wreaths. Owner Marney Shirly says she’s been coming to the Minot craft show for eight years. None of her creations are like the other — and she loves seeing all of the people light up as they walk by.

“Most of the time when people come in my booth, they put a smile on their face. Because it just kind of brings out a sparkle in your eyes and it lights you up. Even if you don’t buy anything, which is fine. But it’s that sparkle,” said Marney Shirley, the Owner of Mar n ey’s Sonshine and Sweetpea Crafts.

A new helping hand is here to help locate missing persons in North Dakota — check it out

If you’re looking for something unique for your hockey player, The Little Champ Frames booth has everything from lamps, signs, chairs, and nightstands, and they are all made out of hockey sticks. The owner says his business began when his son started playing hockey when he was just three years old.

“I started making things for his room and his buddies started coming down and seeing it and then the moms were seeing it and then I just kept making and making. So it was a hobby for a very long time, and about ten years ago I just took it full-time,” said Steve Kvernmo, the Owner of Little Champ Frames.

There are also all different kinds of snacks and treats. Robert Adkins the owner of Northwoods Food Factory sells fudge, banana bread, and fudge-filled banana bread. This is his tenth year at Craft Fair and says he loves that people enjoy his family’s secret recipe.

“My grandma had a good fudge recipe that she’s had for years and we sat around the kitchen table one day and we decided to make some fudge and bring it to a flea market in Detroit Lakes Minnesota. And that’s where it started off at,” said Robert Adkins, the Owner of Northwoods Food Factory.

When you live in North Dakota you always have to have a good pair of mittens for cold days. Mittens by Gee Gee sells hand-sewn wool, cotton, and cashmere mittens for all ages. It takes her two hours per pair to sew and she’s been coming to the craft fair on and off for 14 years.

“I think what makes me unique is I’ve designed my own pattern. And I think it gives a really better fit. And I was taught to sew by extremely picky, picky instructors in high school and college. And so, I’m particular about the workmanship,” said Georgia Anderson, the Owner of Mittens by Gee Gee.

The Christmas Art and Craft Fair Its open Friday, November 4 until 8 o’clock, and Saturday, November 5 from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. Admission is $5 for adults and free for children 12 and under.

