Top 8 Best BBQ Joints in Austin

What Are The Best Barbecue Spots in Austin, Texas?. Franklin Barbecue is one of the most popular barbecue restaurants in Austin, Texas. Getting in line to eat here is a must! Try brisket, pulled pork, or other smoked meats. The line is often long, so be sure to plan accordingly. The meats are prepared to order and are incredibly tender and juicy. A full meal here includes sides of mashed potatoes, cornbread, and beans.
This New Central Texas Buc-ee’s Will Be The Biggest in America

The largest Buc-ee’s travel center in the country is breaking ground in Central Texas before Thanksgiving, and it will bring around 200 jobs with it. No, the Temple, Texas Buc-ee's is not being replaced! A new store at 10070 I-10 in Luling, Texas, will take up over 75,000 square feet, built next door to the current location.
5 Most Charming River Towns in Texas

Texas’s geographic layout has several rivers running through the area, giving it a natural beauty and making it an ideal place to visit. The state is home to six major river systems that provide the perfect backdrop for small towns to grow and thrive. The area’s geography also lends itself to recreational activities such as boating, fishing, hunting, and camping.
This Austin Restaurant Had a Pet Alligator Named Charlie

On a spring morning in 1964, a municipal dog catcher hovered over UT’s Littlefield Fountain, net in hand, while an elusive 4-foot-long alligator scuttled underneath the algae-filled water. Reports hinted that it belonged to a fraternity, but when nobody claimed the reptile, police planned on dropping him off at a zoo. That is until restaurateur Ralph Moreland showed up at the station ready to adopt.
Live Blog: Texas midterm election 2022

Texans decide a number of key statewide races Tuesday, including electing a governor and attorney general, as well as local propositions that in Central Texas range from affordable housing in Austin to marijuana in San Marcos.
7 Best Spots For High Tea In Austin

High tea in Austin, Texas, is a must-try experience for any tea lover. With a wide range of afternoon tea menus to choose from, there is something to suit every taste and preference. From classic afternoon tea offerings like finger sandwiches and scones to more unique items like chocolate fondue and champagne cocktails, the options are truly endless. Choose s light tea or a full tea menu and use high tea as a celebration for special occasions.
Headed to WurstFest? These are some of the must try eats

NEW BRAUNFELS, TX – It’s that time of year again. The 10-day festival incorporates live music, dancing, and food, all celebrating German culture. Wurstfest, which is held in New Braunfels, has been drawing in crowds since 1961, when it started as a festival to honor sausage. Since then, thousands of people visit daily to enjoy the festival’s sights, sounds and good eats.
Marijuana on the ballot for four Central Texas cities

AUSTIN, Texas - Marijuana is on the ballot again this year, this time in four Central Texas cities. Elgin, Harker Heights, Killeen, and San Marcos residents will be voting on whether to eliminate enforcement of low-level marijuana offenses. Under current Texas law, only the use of "low THC, high cannabidiol...
