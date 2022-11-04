ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

klkntv.com

What to do if you run into problems at the polls in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Tuesday is Election Day, the culmination of a long campaign. In addition to determining Nebraska’s next governor and our representatives in Congress, requiring voters to have identification and increasing the minimum wage are also on the table. A nonpartisan watchdog group is offering help...
