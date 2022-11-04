Read full article on original website
Related
klkntv.com
‘Crazy strong wind’ in Nebraska rips siding, removes roof & rolls dumpsters into roads
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska State Patrol says powerful wind punished the Panhandle on Monday. The city of Chadron suffered extensive damage that removed part of the fire department’s roof, which officials shared video of. We’re also told the wind tore down fences, ripped off siding and rolled...
klkntv.com
What to do if you run into problems at the polls in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Tuesday is Election Day, the culmination of a long campaign. In addition to determining Nebraska’s next governor and our representatives in Congress, requiring voters to have identification and increasing the minimum wage are also on the table. A nonpartisan watchdog group is offering help...
klkntv.com
No guns, threats or bribery will be tolerated as Nebraska heads to the polls
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office is sharing a list of items and actions that are not allowed as voting gets underway this Tuesday. It says no one trying to influence your vote with threats or bribery will be tolerated. People are also prohibited...
klkntv.com
It’s Winter Weather Preparedness Week. Here’s what you should do in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – After the early start to last winter, many may be wondering what this year will bring. But no matter what happens, there are certain things to be aware of to be prepared. “Keeping an eye on the weather and having those kits in your car...
klkntv.com
Civic Nebraska warns against voter intimidation ahead of Tuesday’s election
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Political organizations are gearing up for the mid-term election on Tuesday. Civic Nebraska released a guide on how to spot voter intimidation at the polls. The guide makes it clear that voter intimidation is illegal, as the First Amendment does not protect intimidation in the...
Comments / 0