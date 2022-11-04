Read full article on original website
Police: Man wanted for criminal damage and theft
The Albany Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau would like the public’s help to locate 44-year-old Austin Ray Sumner. He is wanted for criminal damage to property in the 2nd degree and theft by taking from a motor vehicle. Sumner was last seen near 1044 US HWY #19 in...
1 arrested after Albany armed robbery
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One person was arrested after he and two other suspects robbed two men at gunpoint, an Albany Police Department incident report states. The incident happened on Friday around 3 p.m. in the 900 block of Dorsett Avenue in an alley. Two people told police they were robbed at gunpoint by three men after handing out political surveys in the area.
Police: Two Valdosta man arrested for shooting at each other
The Valdosta Police Department has arrested two men for aggravated assault that led to a shootout. According to VPD, officers responded to the Gables Apartments, on the 1400 block of North St. Augustine Road. After receiving numerous calls, citizens called to report gunshots in the apartment complex. When officers arrived...
GBI: Man arrested for murder in Thomasville death investigation
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A man is facing charges, including murder, after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was requested for a death investigation. On Oct. 20, the GBI was called to a home in the 1300 block of North Dawson Street. The GBI said its investigation found that Jamal...
Two arrested for Valdosta burglary
VALDOSTA – Two Valdosta residents were arrested after a 911 call led police to a burglary on West Hill Avenue. Arrested: Gadsden, Xavier M, African American male, 43 years of age, Valdosta resident. Arrested: Cotto, Ramon, African American male, 59 years of age, Valdosta resident. On November 4, 2022,...
2 Valdosta men arrested for shooting at one another
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two men were charged after shooting at one another at a Valdosta apartment complex, according to the Valdosta Police Department. Xavier McGhee, 31, and Jamel Armstrong, 27, were charged with aggravated assault and firearm possession in connection to the incident. Armstrong was charged with obstruction of an officer.
APD: Albany man injured by possible gunshot, suspect unknown
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man was injured after likely being hit by a bullet during an aggravated assault, according to an Albany Police Department (APD) incident report. On Friday, Oct. 4, around 11: 20 p.m. Albany police responded to a shooting at an apartment complex in the 1100 block of South Cleveland Street. The responding officer found the victim was injured in the right part of his chest, according to the incident report.
Ex-Leon County Sheriff's Office corrections officer detained
The Leon County Sheriff's Office announced Friday that a former LCSO corrections officer was arrested Friday by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.
Albany police looking for missing elderly 85-year-old man
Albany police are looking for a elderly missing person. Police say that 85-year-old Elton Dumas was reported missing in October, 2022. Police say that he was last seen walking around his neighborhood which is N Riverview Circle. Anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Department at (229)...
Murder charges now filed in Half Time Liquors shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The State Attorney has now upgraded charges in a deadly shootout in the parking lot of Half Time Liquors that left one man dead and eight others hurt. De’Arius Cannon and Tamylon Williams are now facing murder charges in the death of DeMario Murray and attempted...
Man wounded in Putnam Drive shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man sustained non-life threatening injuries Saturday after a shooting outside The Gardens apartment complex on 401 Putnam Drive. According to Tallahassee Police Department, preliminary findings indicated the shooting was the result of an argument between the victim and suspect. The victim was transported to a...
Albany Officer involved in vehicle accident during burglary call
An Albany Police Officer suffers from minor injuries due to a collision with a civilian. On Friday, November 4, 2022, shortly after noon an officer was traveling northbound on N. Jefferson Street, responding to a burglary in progress call. According to APD, as the police vehicle entered the intersection, it...
SWAT arrests barricaded man in Albany
ALBANY — A man who police say fired shots at another man before barricading himself at an address on South Street in Albany was apprehended by SWAT officers Saturday. Officers responded to the 800 block of South Street, before 9 a.m. Saturday. The victim told officers that once he...
Two men charged with second degree murder after deadly Tallahassee shooting
Murder charges have been filed in connection to the mass shooting event outside of businesses on West Pensacola Street in late October.
Pedestrian involved in October crash dies from injuries
The adult male pedestrian that was involved in a crash on Oct. 21 succumbed to his injuries early Monday morning, according to the Tallahassee Police Department.
Two arrested after shooting at officers, himself following a high-speed chase
A man and woman are behind bars following a two-county high-speed chase. Albany police say that 40-year-old Roger Gardner and 32-year-old Jessica Arnold led law enforcement on a high-speed chase from Baker County into Albany. The Baker County Sheriff's Office says that a lookout from Dougherty County police was issued...
South Georgia police chief arrested, charged with burglarizing home
WILLACOOCHEE, Ga. (AP) — State officers have arrested a south Georgia police chief who’s accused of burglarizing a home. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested Willacoochee Police Chief Anthony Williams and charged him with burglary, an agency news release says. Williams, 49, turned himself in Wednesday and was booked into the Atkinson County Jail and was released on bond, the GBI said.
VPD: ‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect wanted for aggravated assault
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Police are currently searching for a woman that is alleged to have shot a man multiple times, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Angel Clark, 26, is wanted on charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Police...
3 charged in Albany armed robbery
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Three people, including two teenagers, were charged in connection to an armed robbery that happened Friday in Albany, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Mason Swan, 18, a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old were charged in connection to the armed robbery. It happened in the 900...
VPD searching for suspect in Friday shooting
Valdosta Police Department is searching for 26-year-old Angel Oriana Clark in connection to a shooting that occurred on Oct. 28.
