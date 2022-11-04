State police seek man they consider ‘armed and dangerous’

Investigators say the suspect allegedly shot a person multiple times in West Hartford, Connecticut, early Friday morning.

Darnell Barnes, 22

Massachusetts State Police are urging the public to be vigilant as they search for a shooting suspect they consider armed and dangerous in the towns of Russell and Blandford.

Darnell Barnes, 22, is wanted for allegedly shooting a person multiple times early Friday morning in West Hartford, Connecticut.

Police describe Barnes as a black male, approximately 5-feet-5-inches tall, with a slender build, and said residents should take caution and call 911 if they see suspicious activity.

Police are urging Blandford and Russell residents to remain inside if possible and keep their doors locked.

According to authorities, Barnes is allegedly responsible for a shooting that happened around 2:20 a.m. in a parking area at the University of St. Joseph’s campus in West Hartford. A short time later, police responded to a rollover crash less than two miles away in the area of Albany and Prospect avenues.

The vehicle driver suffered serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital for evaluation and treatment, police said.

West Hartford police said on Twitter that the shooting and the rollover appear connected.

Investigators responded to Blandford, Massachusetts, just before 8 a.m. Friday in search of the alleged shooter. West Hartford Police got tips that placed the suspect in the area of Blandford and Russell, Massachusetts.

Troopers found Barnes’ vehicle, a black Nissan Pathfinder with New Mexico plates, on the westbound side of the Massachusetts Turnpike, near Mile Marker 31.6, in Blandford.

The Massachusetts State Police Special Tactical Operations Team approached the car, but Barnes wasn’t inside. They didn’t find any firearms in the vehicle, according to authorities.

“We cleared a car on the #MassPike that he had been driving. Search ongoing. Call 911 if seen,” state police said on Twitter Friday morning.

“Residents should practice basic caution and maintain awareness as they go about their normal activities. Please call 911 if you see anyone or anything suspicious,” state police said on their Facebook page Friday afternoon.

The search for the suspect involves patrols, K9 teams, tactical units, and the State Police Drone Unit. The search area includes heavily wooded locations.

Police say Barnes is from Hartford, Connecticut, and previously lived in Bristol, Connecticut. He’s not believed to be a student at the University of St. Joseph.

The university issued a statement about the incident, saying:

“Earlier this morning the University Of Saint Joseph Department of Public Safety was notified by the West Hartford Police Department about a shooting incident which occurred on campus.

West Hartford Police have assured USJ that there is no threat to the community and that the campus is safe and secure. West Hartford Police are currently on campus investigating the incident.

Classes and activities at USJ will proceed today following their normal schedule.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.”