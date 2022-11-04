Read full article on original website
Transcript: Paul Wolfe - Press Conference - Phoenix Raceway
THE MODERATOR: We are now joined by the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship crew chief, and that is Paul Wolfe. Q. Paul, watching you on the pit box, you didn't immediately jump up or really react. It kind of looked like you were sitting there gathering yourself. What was going through your head? How did you just feel in that aftermath?
Transcript: Roger Penske - Press Conference - Phoenix Raceway
THE MODERATOR: We are now joined by our 2022 NASCAR Cup Series champion owner, and that is Roger Penske. Q. Roger, your first time winning the INDYCAR and the NASCAR championship in the same season. After 56 years as a team owner, how does it feel to do something new?
Statement from Joe Gibbs Racing on the passing of Coy Gibbs
“It is with great sorrow that Joe Gibbs Racing confirms that Coy Gibbs (co-owner) went to be with the Lord in his sleep last night. The family appreciates all the thoughts and prayers and asks for privacy at this time.”
Pala Casino Spa Resort secures naming rights to historic final NASCAR Cup Series race on Auto Club Speedway’s 2-mile oval
It’s a surefire bet that NASCAR fans will savor each lap of the final NASCAR Cup Series race on Auto Club Speedway’s 2-mile oval. Pala Casino Spa Resort will make it even more memorable for race fans everywhere. Auto Club Speedway announced today that the final race on...
Ford Performance NASCAR: Joey Logano Wins Second Cup Championship with Phoenix Victory (FULL PACKAGE)
Joey Logano won his second Cup Series championship with his victory today at Phoenix. The win is his fourth of the season and fifth overall counting the Clash at the Coliseum. Logano becomes the second Ford driver to win more than one title, joining David Pearson (1968-69). The win today...
Bacon Banks 20-Grand at Ovals, Grant Grabs USAC Sprint Title
For Brady Bacon, winning four of the six Oval Nationals preliminary night features that have been held at California’s Perris Auto Speedway since 2019 was a nice feather to have in his cap. However, the biggest prize of them all had eluded the 32-year-old driver for, quite literally, half...
Burton Finishes 19th In Phoenix Finale
Harrison Burton and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane team ended the 2022 season with a 19th-place finish, their 13th top-20 of the year, as their Ford teammate Joey Logano won both the season finale at Phoenix Raceway and the 2022 Cup Series championship. It was the second Cup title for...
Bacon Pockets $10-Grand Reward as Bubby Jones Master of Going Faster Champ
Brady Bacon won the opener. Brady Bacon won the closer. With those two victories, the Broken Arrow, Okla. native bookended the inaugural Bubby Jones Master of Going Faster series Presented by Spire Sports + Entertainment with success in 2022. With his victory in last Saturday’s 26th running of the Oval...
Transcript: Chase Elliott - Press Conference - Phoenix Raceway
THE MODERATOR: We are joined by Chase Elliott. Q. Can you just kind of explain or walk us through the situation with the 1 car and what happened there?. CHASE ELLIOTT: Yeah, I'm not sure. I'm not sure. Looking forward to the off-season, and really proud of our team for the fight that we put in today. I felt like we just kind of peaked right there before we crashed, and I felt like we got our car driving pretty good, we just had our best pit stop of the day, so that was all really solid. And heck, we were right there next to the 22.
RCR NCS Post Race Report: Phoenix Raceway
Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Get Bioethanol Chevrolet Team Finish 13th in the NASCAR Cup Series Season Finale at Phoenix Raceway. “We had a solid day at Phoenix Raceway. Our Get Bioethanol Chevrolet started off tight, but throughout the day we were able to adjust on it and be in the fight at the end. There weren’t many cautions during the race today, so we had to be on top of our adjustments. Our pit crew did a great job on pit road and Justin Alexander laid out a good strategy that kept us in the top-20 all day. To leave the last race of the year finishing 13th and taking home 11th in points gives my RCR team momentum to start the 2023 season.”
Transcript: Joey Logano - Press Conference - Phoenix Raceway
THE MODERATOR: We are now joined by two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, Joey Logano, driver of the No. 22 Team Penske Ford. We'll go straight to questions. Q. There was never a doubt in your mind; what was it like during the race? You pretty much dominated. JOEY LOGANO: Yeah,...
Petty GMS Race Recap: Phoenix Raceway II
Ty Dillon, No. 42 Black Rifle Coffee Company Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. Ty Dillon Post-Race Thoughts: “We rebounded there at the end, our Petty GMS team was able to get the car a little bit better towards the end of the race. I’d say it was a decent end to the year. I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to drive the No. 42 Chevy this season, we had a lot of memories made this season and I had a lot of fun behind the wheel. Thank you to Maury Gallagher, Richard Petty, the fans, and all of our partners. Onto what’s next for me.”
Team Penske and Joey Logano Win 2022 Championship
Joey Logano won the NASCAR Cup Series Championship race on Sunday, securing his second career title with Team Penske. The driver's championship is Ford’s tenth overall and seventh in the modern era (1972-present). The victory marked Logano’s fourth points win of the season, third at Phoenix, and the 31st of his career in 507 Cup Series starts.
Post-Race Report | Phoenix Raceway
"We’re really pleased with the day. We had a tough stop on our first pit stop, but we felt like the car was in a really good place. I think we just needed a little more to get on the same level as the top-10 cars, but overall, I think everyone did a great job. Compared to the first time we were here in the spring, we made a ton of progress. I think we have something we can build on."
Joey Logano dominates at Phoenix for second NASCAR Cup title
It was the perfect ending to a season Joey Logano started with a win. Dominating the action in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway, Logano started on the pole, won the first stage, led a race-high 187 laps, won the race and claimed his second series championship (2018, 2022).
CHEVROLET NCS AT PHOENIX: Post-Race Notes and Quotes
· In his first NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 appearance, Ross Chastain drove his No. 1 Worldwide Express / AdventHealth Camaro ZL1 to a third-place finish, ending the 2022 season second in the Driver’s Championship. · Chevrolet drivers powered the Camaro ZL1 to two of the top six...
Team Penske NASCAR Cup Series Race Report - Logano Wins Second Championship
No. 2 Menards/Richmond Ford Mustang – Austin Cindric. Race Rundown: Austin Cindric put a bow on his rookie season in the NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday afternoon at Phoenix Raceway, delivering a 10th-place result in the championship finale. Cindric launched from the 14th position in the Discount Tire Ford Mustang and muscled forward to finish the opening segment in the 10th position. The 24-year-old driver reported a small vibration and came to the attention of the No. 2 pit crew under the stage break. Cindric restarted 12th and consistently contested around the top 10 through the bulk of Stage 2, securing another 10th-place result when the flags flew to signal the stage’s end. A quick service stop on pit road from the Discount Tire crew gained the Team Penske driver three positions. Over the course of the lengthy, final stage, Cindric fought hard for a top-10 finish before heading into the offseason. He would finish one spot out in the 11th position at the checkered flag.
Transcript: Ross Chastain - Press Conference - Phoenix Raceway
THE MODERATOR: We are now joined by Ross Chastain. Q. Ross, I was wondering if first you could describe what happened there with the 9 car on that one restart, but also just the emotions of going through this championship race and coming so close. ROSS CHASTAIN: Yeah, the emotions...
Herbst Rallies for Seventh in Xfinity Series Finale at Phoenix
Race Winner: Ty Gibbs of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Stage 1 Winner: Ty Gibbs of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Stage 2 Winner: Ty Gibbs of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Riley Herbst and the No. 98 Monster Energy team battled for 200 laps to score their 20th top-10 finish of 2022 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Season Finale at Phoenix Raceway. Herbst rallied from a 19th-place qualifying effort to run as high as third at the start of the second stage. Damage incurred early in the final stage while running in the top-10 and a series of cautions in the final 50 laps wasn’t enough to slow down the Monster Energy driver, who powered from as far back as 25th to seventh to claim his third straight top-10. His 20 top-10s this season is a single-season career high for the 23-year-old from Las Vegas, who closed out his third fulltime Xfinity Series season. He also secured a single-season career high of eight top-fives in 2022.
Transcript: Mark Rushbrook - Press Conference - Phoenix Raceway
THE MODERATOR: We are joined by Mark Rushbrook, global director, Ford Performance Motorsports, and the winning OEM of the driver champion, Joey Logano. Q. Ford hasn't had a driver win two championships since David Pearson a long time ago. What has Joey Logano brought to Ford as you guys are able to celebrate a second in five seasons?
