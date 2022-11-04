Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Veracity Foodie Report – Applebee’s Bar & Grill - 6235 Zebulon Rd, Macon, GA 31210Brooklyn LassiterMacon, GA
Veracity Foodie Report – Fajitas Mexican Grill - 4696 Presidential Pkwy, Macon, GA 31206Brooklyn LassiterMacon, GA
Macon Traffic Cameras are Catching School Zone Speeders in BunchesKurt DillonMacon, GA
Albany Herald
Playoff Preview: Dougherty Trojans to open playoff season Saturday night in Forsyth
ALBANY - Earlier this month the Dougherty Trojans (8-2) were 8-0 and ranked fourth in the state in Class AAA, looking for a region title and home-field advantage in the state playoffs. But back-to-back losses to Thomasville and Carver of Columbus have put the Trojans on a new path. "I...
WMAZ
Mercer opens 2022 vs. Middle Tennessee
It was time to hoop. Mercer the preseason pick to win the SoCon, Middle Tennessee State the preseason favorite to win conference USA.
QSR magazine
Captain D's Opens New Franchise in Warner Robins, Georgia
Captain D’s, the nation’s leading fast casual seafood restaurant, announced today the opening of its newest franchised location in Warner Robins, Georgia. Conveniently located at 3004 Russell Parkway, the restaurant is joining a popular retail corridor across the street from Walmart and a few miles from Buc-ee’s. This opening is the second Captain D’s for Warner Robins and marks the 107th location in Georgia, a testament to the brand’s long-standing success in the Peach State.
WMAZ
Central Georgia's top news stories for 11/8/22
3 people are dead after a shooting at as home in Bonaire. They were found after Warner Robins Police did a welfare check at the home on Monday.
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (Oct. 30- Nov. 6)
MACON, Ga. — 1. 'Grand slam for Green': Macon couple gets married at Luther Williams Field. A Macon couple marked a very important event at a historic location in Macon - Luther Williams Field last week. Nick and Amanda Green tied the knot at the stadium, holding the first wedding ever at Luther Williams in its entire 93-year history. Nick Green, the groom, used to work for the Macon Bacon and the couple had a fully baseball-themed wedding.
wgxa.tv
Founder of H & H Restaurant in Macon passes away
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- Mama Louise Hudson of H & H restaurant in Macon has died at 93. Hudson passed away just after 7 a.m., acording to Bibb County coroner Leon Jones. Jones says she was surrounded by family at Atrium's Pine Pointe Hospice.
4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you also like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their really tasty food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
'There will be no deficiencies': Warner Robins police officers to no longer patrol Houston County Schools
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — In the future, Warner Robins police officers won't patrol the halls of county schools. That's because of a recent change from the Houston County School District. Warner Robins Mayor LaRhonda Patrick says the district recently decided to work with only one agency for the school...
50-Year-Old Rupert Shane Ward Killed In A Bicycle Crash In Macon (Macon, GA)
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office responded to a bicycle crash on Irwinton road around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday. The victim was identified as 50-year-old Rupert Shane Ward. According to the authorities, Shane Ward was struck by two different vehicles when traveling east on Irwinton road.
WTVM
Fountain City Classic weekend kicks off with several events
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Fountain City Classic Magic is back for its 32nd year and is already off to a good start. The weeklong events continue with a vendor fair and an ‘Old School versus New School’ party. “Everybody’s out here having a good time. That’s what it’s...
wgxa.tv
Bibb Deputies looking for Michigan man missing from Macon since October
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a man who has been missing for nearly a month. According to a press release from BSO, 30-year-old Jeremiah Groshong hasn't been heard from since October 18th and has been reported by a family member. The release states that Groshong is from Michigan and was in Macon for a funeral, last known to have been headed to a friend's house off of Log Cabin Drive.
Macon researchers working on database to share slave transaction history in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Have you ever used platforms like "ancestry.com" or "23 & me" to trace back your family history? Have they left you wanting to know a little more?. Well, researchers in Macon have been working on a genealogy project since 2018 that will help Central Georgians dig a little further into their family tree.
Fall Line Festival and 22nd annual Tractor Festival held in Gordon
GORDON, Ga. — Saturday in Gordon, Georgia, folks could participate in a few different fall activities. The Fall Line Festival began on Friday, and lasted until Saturday. A veterans ceremony was held on Friday night, with performances of the national anthem and a march by the Wilkinson County High School ROTC cadets.
saportareport.com
The message of Central State Hospital’s endangered historic buildings
Renewed concerns about the historic campus at Milledgeville’s Central State Hospital (CHS) are a reminder that public buildings embody the government’s opinion of the people who use them. CHS’s columns and domes are grand because 180 years ago, the state was proud of establishing a mental health hospital...
WMAZ
Macon mother in fear after home shot up 3 times
She's lived all her life and didn't expect this to happen to her home. Now, Latonia Seals says she's scared for herself and her family's safety.
Police confirm two found dead in Warner Robins died by double-suicide
Open Streets Macon kicks off its final route for the year
MACON, Ga. — If you've been out and about in Macon this weekend, chances are you've seen some painted sidewalks or folks with Bike Walk Macon. Its all part of Open Streets Macon, which featured a new route on Sunday to celebrate the connectivity between Pleasant Hill and Historic Vineville neighborhoods by activating Walnut St., Clayton St., Buford Pl., and Oak Haven Avenue.
Sheriff: Georgia cyclist dies after being hit by 2 motorists
wgxa.tv
Coroner: Two people found dead in Warner Robins following welfare check
fox5atlanta.com
106-year-old Georgia woman among winners of Halloween costume contest
COVINGTON, Ga. - A Georgia great-great-grandmother is not letting being 106 years old stop her from living her best life. Martha Malcolm came in third place in her Covington nursing home's Halloween costume contest. She showed up to the event all decked out in a Falcons jersey complete with helmet...
