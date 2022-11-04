Read full article on original website
Barb Faller
7d ago
He ran a campaign based on being hard on crime and as usual and typically of a democrook lied... so why should we believe him now? the last mayor of NYC that actually worked for the people of NYC was Giuliani... a republican.
4
@myghty1
6d ago
Sellout Eric Deblasio voting for Zeldin, that way he can have cover when broken windows and stop and frisk return… either way it’s the right move #voteforZeldin
4
Richard Striebich
7d ago
vote red for safety and freedom vote red for safety on the streets of NY city NJ vote Red
8
cityandstateny.com
Adams offers peaceful tone at Somos
New York City Mayor Eric Adams made it down to Puerto Rico for the Somos conference Friday evening, days after top administration officials like First Deputy Mayor Lorraine Grillo and Chief Advisor Ingrid Lewis-Martin and agency heads like Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez and Correction Commissioner Louis Molina had flown south. The mayor had spent the past couple of press conferences and TV appearances doubling down on the importance of rolling back bail laws – after shifting away from the issue in the final days of Gov. Kathy Hochul’s reelection campaign. In brief remarks to a packed ballroom at the Royal Sonesta hotel, Adams struck a peaceful tone, talking about legislative wins like funding for child care and the Public Housing Preservation Trust. “Listen, we all know Albany. We don’t agree on everything,” he said. “But we must agree on the important things, to represent the people of the state of New York.” Hochul, state Sen. Andrea Stewart-Cousins, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand all spoke too, at the Legislative Leadership Reception.
Adams to fellow Dems: Ignore my crime playbook at your peril
In contrast to the rest of the country, Republicans made big electoral gains in deep-blue New York earlier this week.
Depressed Democrats, but not Hochul, point fingers at New York party chair
Kathy Hochul has no intention of replacing chair Jay Jacobs, she told reporters.
Nymag.com
How Zeldin’s Loss Is Making New York’s Republican Party Ambitious Again
In his lone television debate with Kathy Hochul, Lee Zeldin was asked, given that he voted to overturn the 2020 election, if he would accept the results of the one he was in. “Well, first off,” he responded, glaring at moderator Susan Arbetter, “losing is not an option.”
Mayor Adams returns focus to state bail laws, days after the election
Mayor Eric Adams speaking at the Anti-Defamation League's "Never is Now" conference at the Javits Center. The mayor said the gains made by Republicans in this year’s election should prompt a “wake-up call” to Democrats. [ more › ]
manhattantimesnews.com
Hailing Hochul La victoria de Hochul
The chants echoed across Mitchel Square on Broadway. Democrat Kathy Hochul was declared the winner of New York’s gubernatorial race on Tues., Nov. 8th after earning 52 percent of the votes, with Republican challenger Lee Zeldin gaining 47 percent, with more than 90 percent of precincts had reported their results.
Many in NYC’s Orthodox neighborhoods flipped for Zeldin as yeshiva school oversight strengthens
Voters at at a poll site in South Williamsburg. Data shows that Orthodox Jewish voters were swayed to vote for the Republican candidate as yeshiva school face more oversight. [ more › ]
cityandstateny.com
The City Council looks to 2023, after Election Day and districting
Between rounds of the 2022 Election Blame Game, New York City politicos who decamped to the Somos conference outside San Juan, Puerto Rico, this week are starting to look ahead to the next election battle. Thanks to redistricting, the New York City Council district lines have been shuffled around to varying degrees, and every sitting council member will have to run for reelection in 2023. Dozens of the 51 members probably won’t face much in the way of competitive challenges. But a smaller number could have a target on their backs in either the June primaries, the November general – or both.
New York Democrats spoil House party
A Democratic debacle in New York is threatening to become the majority-maker for House Republicans, puncturing what had otherwise been a history-defying election for the party in power. What's happening: Republicans won all four House races on Long Island and knocked off the chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee...
cityandstateny.com
Hochul won her election, but at what cost?
On election night, Gov. Kathy Hochul basked in the applause of her supporters after declaring victory and becoming the first woman ever elected governor of New York. The glass-ceiling-breaking moment was certainly cause for celebration, but it didn’t take away from the fact Hochul ended the night with just a five percentage point lead, the closest race in nearly three decades.
NY Democrats may have lost seats but poised to keep strong majorities in state Legislature
NY Democrats are poised to maintain strong majority in the senate despite losing seats. Democrats could lose anywhere between four and seven seats in the state Assembly, though several races were still too close to call. [ more › ]
Washington Examiner
Midterm results: Marc Molinaro flips upstate New York House district back to GOP control
Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro (R-NY) defeated attorney Josh Riley (D-NY), flipping a closely watched upstate New York House district to GOP control. Molinaro was elected to represent New York's 19th Congressional District just months after Rep. Pat Ryan (D-NY) edged him out in a special election to replace former Rep. Antonio Delgado. Delgado resigned on May 25 to become lieutenant governor of New York. After the state was forced to redraw its congressional map earlier this year, Ryan decided to seek his first full term in office in the newly drawn 18th Congressional District.
cityandstateny.com
Dems feel extra weird about partying at Somos this year, after lackluster general
Fresh off the 8 a.m. plane to San Juan, Puerto Rico, a Democratic elected official was thinking about the night before while they waited at the baggage claim. “It was embarrassing hearing on CNN last night that New York screwed up,” they said. There’s a bit of a...
Dem On Dem Violence: Kathy Hochul And London Breed Argue Over Which Liberal Stronghold Has More Crime
Dem On Dem Violence: Kathy Hochul And London Breed Argue Over Which Liberal Stronghold Has More Crime Trevor Schakohl on November 10, 2022 Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and San Francisco Mayor London Breed traded slights on the levels of crime in Breed’s jurisdiction and New York City. Hochul said in a Saturday MSNBC interview prior to her Tuesday election that New York City “will never be San Francisco” when it comes to crime, responding to host Stephanie Ruhle’s comment that New Yorkers “don’t feel safe” and fear they “could be San Francisco.” Breed told ABC 7 in a The post Dem On Dem Violence: Kathy Hochul And London Breed Argue Over Which Liberal Stronghold Has More Crime appeared first on Shore News Network.
cityandstateny.com
State legislative elections spell disappointment for Brooklyn Democrats
Democratic Assembly Member Mathylde Frontus is facing down the very real possibility of losing her southern Brooklyn seat to Republican challenger Alec Brook-Krasny, trailing the former state legislator by fewer than 1,000 votes. But unlike some Brooklyn Democrats involved in party politics, Frontus is adamant that she’s not pointing fingers...
iheart.com
Lonsberry: THE DEMOCRATS RAN THE TABLE
In a stunning repudiation of the Republican Party and its candidates, the Democratic Party ran the table in statewide New York offices and in Monroe County. The best Republican campaign in years fell flat on its face. A once-in-a-generation convergence of issues and circumstances gave New York Republicans a path to victory in spite of a two-to-one enrollment disadvantage.
Vote 2022: NYC midterm elections results recap
The votes are still being counted from Tuesday night’s midterm elections, including the mail-in ballots that take time to count.
cityandstateny.com
State Senator-elect Jack Martins on why Long Island went red
Pressing forward in the red wave that coursed through Long Island during the 2022 midterm election, Jack Martins, a former state senator and mayor of the village of Mineola, is returning to the state Senate after six years. He’ll be doing so alongside two other Long Island Republicans who flipped...
Gov. Hochul declares November as New York State Apprenticeship Month
NEW YORK, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul issued a proclamation on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, declaring November to hereby be recognized as New York State Apprenticeship month. New York State is home to one of the largest apprenticeship programs in the country. Currently, there are 17,113 apprentices participating in various skilled trades in 912 programs driven by 622 sponsors across the State. The program continues to expand with 79 new programs and 15 new trades in the last year alone.
MAP: See how every NYC neighborhood voted in the governor’s race
The Statue of Liberty in front of the Lower Manhattan skyline. More than half a million New York City voters supported Republican Lee Zeldin all across the city. [ more › ]
