Bears risers and fallers after close loss to Dolphins originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There was a whole lot to like from the Bears in Week 9. Justin Fields looked every bit a superstar quarterback en route to setting an NFL regular season, single game record for QBs with 178 rushing yards. The offense as a whole continued its tear and scored 32 points. There was a whole lot not to like either as the defense allowed Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle to chew up yards and score 35 points themselves. Here were the Bears’ biggest risers and fallers on Sunday:

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO