NBC Chicago

Tyreek Hill: ‘I Didn't Know Justin Fields Was That Fast'

Tyreek Hill: 'I didn’t know Justin Fields was that fast' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields turned heads on Sunday. He ran for an NFL quarterback record 178 rushing yards, breaking Michael Vick's previous record of 173 rushing yards in a game. He also accounted for three...
NBC Chicago

Bears Risers, Fallers After Close Loss to Dolphins in NFL Week 9

Bears risers and fallers after close loss to Dolphins originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There was a whole lot to like from the Bears in Week 9. Justin Fields looked every bit a superstar quarterback en route to setting an NFL regular season, single game record for QBs with 178 rushing yards. The offense as a whole continued its tear and scored 32 points. There was a whole lot not to like either as the defense allowed Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle to chew up yards and score 35 points themselves. Here were the Bears’ biggest risers and fallers on Sunday:
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Did the Refs Miss a Pass Interference Call on Chase Claypool?

Did the refs miss a pass interference call on Claypool? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Late in the fourth quarter, the Bears set up for a play on 3rd & 10 at their 42-yard line. Justin Fields aired out the ball to newly acquired receiver Chase Claypool, who appeared to be held back by Dolphins' corner Keion Crossen, and the pass fell incomplete.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

How to Watch Seahawks Vs. Buccaneers Week 10: TV Channel, Start Time, Odds

How to watch Seahawks vs. Buccaneers in Munich originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The next stop on the NFL international showdown train is brand new. The Seattle Seahawks (6-3) are taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5) for a Week 10 faceoff in Munich, marking the league’s first regular season contest in Germany. Next Sunday will be the fourth time the Bucs will take part in the NFL’s International Series and the second time for the Seahawks.
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Why Isn't Jalen Hurts Favored to Win 2022 NFL MVP?

Why isn't Jalen Hurts favored to win 2022 NFL MVP? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Week 9 of the NFL season is in the books, and the contenders are separating themselves from the pretenders. The Eagles are the lone unbeaten team, and just one team – the Vikings, who they have already beaten – is within two games of them in the standings.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Chicago

Roquan Smith Makes Impact During Debut With Baltimore Ravens

Roquan Smith makes impact during debut with Baltimore Ravens originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Roquan Smith wasted no time making his presence felt. The former Chicago Bears linebacker made his debut with the Baltimore Ravens on Monday and needed just a few minutes to make an impact play. With the New Orleans Saints facing third-and-1 on their second possession of the game, Smith quickly closed the gap and made a tackle on Alvin Kamara to prevent a first down and force a punt.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Chicago

Bears' Matt Eberflus Disagrees With Pass Interference Calls

Eberflus disagrees with pass interference calls originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Bears players, fans, and pretty much anyone who watched the end of Sunday’s game agrees: there should’ve been a defensive pass interference penalty thrown when Chase Claypool was hugged to the ground before he had an opportunity to catch a deep pass from Justin Fields. After watching the tape on Monday, Matt Eberflus agreed with the rest of the world’s assessment.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bears' Teven Jenkins Has Third Highest-PFF Grade Over Last Month

Teven Jenkins third highest-PFF grade over last month originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Teven Jenkins has the third-highest PFF grade amongst NFL guards over the last month, according to PFF's Brad Spielberger. Over the last month, the Bears have played five games. They've played against the Miami Dolphins, Dallas...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

If the Colts Decide to Rebuild, the Bears Should Swoop in

If the Colts decide to rebuild, the Bears should swoop in originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Before the trade deadline, the Bears completed Phase 1 of their full-scale roster reconstruction. They traded away the largest contracts on their roster, dealing Robert Quinn to the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, and Roquan...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
