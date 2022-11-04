Read full article on original website
Reports Say One Illinois City Has Decling Rent, Some Under $2,500Cadrene HeslopChicago, IL
Get your Christmas music fix early this year on 93.9 Lite FMJennifer GeerChicago, IL
'Beaver Blood Moon': Chicago's last chance to view a total lunar eclipse until 2025Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Despite Opposition Chicago 2023 Budget PassesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-7 win over NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Tyreek Hill: ‘I Didn't Know Justin Fields Was That Fast'
Tyreek Hill: 'I didn’t know Justin Fields was that fast' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields turned heads on Sunday. He ran for an NFL quarterback record 178 rushing yards, breaking Michael Vick's previous record of 173 rushing yards in a game. He also accounted for three...
Bears' Matt Eberflus Explains Why Velus Jones Was Inactive Vs. Dolphins
CHICAGO -- Hours before Justin Fields dazzled the masses at Soldier Field with a historic performance in the Bears' 35-32 loss to the Miami Dolphins, head coach Matt Eberflus raised eyebrows with one roster decision. Rookie wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. was a healthy scratch. With new acquisition Chase Claypool...
Mike McDaniel Yells ‘Stop It!' at Bears' Quarterback Justin Fields
Mike McDaniel yells 'Stop it!' at Justin Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Mike McDaniel tried a new defensive tactic against Justin Fields on Sunday. "Stop it!" the Dolphins' head coach exclaimed at Fields after he ran out of bounds on Miami's sideline. The Dolphins' defense hasn't had much...
Bears Risers, Fallers After Close Loss to Dolphins in NFL Week 9
Bears risers and fallers after close loss to Dolphins originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There was a whole lot to like from the Bears in Week 9. Justin Fields looked every bit a superstar quarterback en route to setting an NFL regular season, single game record for QBs with 178 rushing yards. The offense as a whole continued its tear and scored 32 points. There was a whole lot not to like either as the defense allowed Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle to chew up yards and score 35 points themselves. Here were the Bears’ biggest risers and fallers on Sunday:
Bears Report Card: Grades for Offense, Defense in Loss Vs. Dolphins
Grading Bears' offense, defense in close loss vs. Dolphins originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. CHICAGO— The Bears left Soldier Field on Sunday feeling down about the 2022 season but hopeful for the future. Yes, the Miami Dolphins beat the Bears 35-32 to drop Chicago to 3-6 in head...
Did the Refs Miss a Pass Interference Call on Chase Claypool?
Did the refs miss a pass interference call on Claypool? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Late in the fourth quarter, the Bears set up for a play on 3rd & 10 at their 42-yard line. Justin Fields aired out the ball to newly acquired receiver Chase Claypool, who appeared to be held back by Dolphins' corner Keion Crossen, and the pass fell incomplete.
Justin Fields Leaves Bears in Awe With ‘Dominant' Game Vs. Dolphins
CHICAGO -- There are few words to accurately describe what Justin Fields did Sunday at Soldier Field in the Bears' 35-32 loss to the Miami Dolphins, setting an NFL single-game record for rushing yards by a quarterback with 178. Words are my forte, but Darnell Mooney said it best after...
How to Watch Seahawks Vs. Buccaneers Week 10: TV Channel, Start Time, Odds
How to watch Seahawks vs. Buccaneers in Munich originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The next stop on the NFL international showdown train is brand new. The Seattle Seahawks (6-3) are taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5) for a Week 10 faceoff in Munich, marking the league’s first regular season contest in Germany. Next Sunday will be the fourth time the Bucs will take part in the NFL’s International Series and the second time for the Seahawks.
Justin Fields Breaks Record for Most QB Rushing Yards in a Game
Fields breaks record for most QB rushing yards in a game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields broke the NFL record for the most rushing yards in a single game for a quarterback on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. Fields broke Michael Vick's 173-yard game on the ground,...
Acho: Bears' Justin Fields Is ‘Most Dangerous QB in Football' Right Now
Acho: Fields is 'most dangerous QB in football' right now originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The consensus surrounding Sunday's Bears' loss to the Miami Dolphins is this – it's a moral victory because Justin Fields and the offense played well. There's nothing to be ashamed of here. Fields...
How to Watch Seahawks Vs. Buccaneers in Munich
How to watch Seahawks vs. Buccaneers in Munich originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The next stop on the NFL international showdown train is brand new. The Seattle Seahawks (6-3) are taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5) for a Week 10 faceoff in Munich, marking the league’s first regular season contest in Germany. Next Sunday will be the fourth time the Bucs will take part in the NFL’s International Series and the second time for the Seahawks.
Dan Orlovsky Labels Aaron Rodgers, Packers Loss Vs. Lions QB's ‘Worst' Ever
Aaron Rodgers, Packers suffer roughest loss of the season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. An ugly season for the Green Bay Packers just continues to get worse for Aaron Rodgers and Co. With their 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday, the team dropped their fifth straight game...
Lil Wayne Declares Packers' Season Over, Bashes Aaron Rodgers
Lil Wayne declares Packers’ season over, bashes Aaron Rodgers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Weezy F. Baby and the “F” is for five-game losing streak. That’s what the Green Bay Packers are currently on, and one of their biggest fans is none too happy about it.
Mike Greenberg Says Bears' Fields Will Be ‘Best QB From That Draft'
Mike Greenberg says Fields will be 'best QB from that draft' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. A question most recently asked by pundits around the NFL world is this – who is the best quarterback from the 2021 draft class?. The draft saw the top three teams select...
Vikings' Justin Jefferson Wears ‘Spy Kids' Sunglasses in Warmups
Vikings' Justin Jefferson wears 'Spy Kids' sunglasses in warmups originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Jefferson has sported some stylish pregame looks in his NFL career, typically honoring teammates or other Vikings stars with retro-inspired T-shirts. The star wide receiver once again showed off a notable look ahead of...
Why Isn't Jalen Hurts Favored to Win 2022 NFL MVP?
Why isn't Jalen Hurts favored to win 2022 NFL MVP? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Week 9 of the NFL season is in the books, and the contenders are separating themselves from the pretenders. The Eagles are the lone unbeaten team, and just one team – the Vikings, who they have already beaten – is within two games of them in the standings.
Roquan Smith Makes Impact During Debut With Baltimore Ravens
Roquan Smith makes impact during debut with Baltimore Ravens originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Roquan Smith wasted no time making his presence felt. The former Chicago Bears linebacker made his debut with the Baltimore Ravens on Monday and needed just a few minutes to make an impact play. With the New Orleans Saints facing third-and-1 on their second possession of the game, Smith quickly closed the gap and made a tackle on Alvin Kamara to prevent a first down and force a punt.
Bears' Matt Eberflus Disagrees With Pass Interference Calls
Eberflus disagrees with pass interference calls originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Bears players, fans, and pretty much anyone who watched the end of Sunday’s game agrees: there should’ve been a defensive pass interference penalty thrown when Chase Claypool was hugged to the ground before he had an opportunity to catch a deep pass from Justin Fields. After watching the tape on Monday, Matt Eberflus agreed with the rest of the world’s assessment.
Bears' Teven Jenkins Has Third Highest-PFF Grade Over Last Month
Teven Jenkins third highest-PFF grade over last month originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Teven Jenkins has the third-highest PFF grade amongst NFL guards over the last month, according to PFF's Brad Spielberger. Over the last month, the Bears have played five games. They've played against the Miami Dolphins, Dallas...
If the Colts Decide to Rebuild, the Bears Should Swoop in
If the Colts decide to rebuild, the Bears should swoop in originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Before the trade deadline, the Bears completed Phase 1 of their full-scale roster reconstruction. They traded away the largest contracts on their roster, dealing Robert Quinn to the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, and Roquan...
