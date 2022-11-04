ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail

The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
NBA Twitter goes nuts as Dwight Howard decides to play for Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan

After spending the past few weeks lobbying for the Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors to sign him, Dwight Howard has finally found a home… overseas… in Taiwan. Howard announced his surprising career move to play for the Taoyuan Leopards in an Instagram reel, sending Twitter into a frenzy, especially as many deemed the future first ballot Hall of Famer to be too good still to be plying his trade in Taiwan’s T1 League.
‘Just breathtaking’: Stephen Curry’s wild 47-point game leaves Steve Kerr in awe

The Golden State Warriors ended a five-game losing streak on Monday night, escaping Chase Center with a much-needed 116-113 victory over the Sacramento Kings. Anyone expecting the defending champions to re-stake their claim among the league’s elite back home in the Bay Area, though, no doubt remains somewhat disappointed. The Warriors trailed by 12 at […] The post ‘Just breathtaking’: Stephen Curry’s wild 47-point game leaves Steve Kerr in awe appeared first on ClutchPoints.
hypebeast.com

On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 2 "Lucky Green"

“Lucky Green” has been a semi-active color scheme for Jordan Brand over the last few years, appearing on the Air Jordan 1 and Air Jordan 13 as well as updated models like the Air Jordan 1 Low Elevate. It doesn’t seem like the scheme’s luck is going to be running out any time soon either, as on-foot sneaker photo king @yankeekicks has displayed a set of shots of the Air Jordan 2 in a “Lucky Green” colorway.
NBC Sports

Steph's 47-point masterpiece saves Warriors, but issues remain

SAN FRANCISCO – In the moments after he rescued the Warriors from an epic meltdown of their own making, Stephen Curry met Draymond Green on the Chase Center floor for a long embrace that told a short story. Survival. Relief. Joy. The End. For now. Curry’s superman act, which...
Lakers forward Juan Toscano-Anderson’s heartwarming gesture for young fan’s birthday

Los Angeles Lakers forward Juan Toscano-Anderson has had a difficult path to achieving his dreams of becoming an NBA player. After plying his trade in Mexico, having played there professionally for a few years, JTA got his first break in the NBA fringes when he found a home in the Golden State Warriors’ G-League affiliate […] The post Lakers forward Juan Toscano-Anderson’s heartwarming gesture for young fan’s birthday appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tyreek Hill’s 8-word reaction to Justin Fields’ record-breaking performance vs. Dolphins

The Chicago Bears came up short in their Week 9 home game against the Miami Dolphins, but at the least, Justin Fields put together a performance to remember. Fields simply made life difficult for the Dolphins’ stout front seven unit over the course of the contest. In the air, he recorded three passing touchdowns and […] The post Tyreek Hill’s 8-word reaction to Justin Fields’ record-breaking performance vs. Dolphins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
