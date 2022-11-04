Read full article on original website
WATCH: Pelicans star Zion Williamson looks 100% healthy after his violent attempt to destroy Myles Turner
The biggest question mark surrounding Zion Williamson has always been his health. Well, the New Orleans Pelicans superstar looks perfectly fine at the moment. He proved just that on Monday night after attempting to destroy Indiana Pacers big man Myles Turner on a dunk attempt that should send shock waves across the NBA.
Yardbarker
Russell Westbrook Makes Baffling Comment After Lakers Loss: "I Don't Know Whose Job It Is To Distribute The Ball."
The Lakers are 2-7 on the season so far, a start that many fans and experts saw coming weeks before opening night. What they didn't see coming, however, was the resurgence of Russell Westbrook, who has done a complete 180 since agreeing to come off the bench for L.A. Russ...
Anthony Davis Says He Will Demand That The Lakers Make Him The Focal Point Of Their Offense
Anthony Davis says he plans to start demanding the ball a lot more as he looks to be more aggressive on the court.
Former Bulls star Joakim Noah details being suspended by his own teammates
Former Chicago Bulls star big man Joakim Noah appeared on “The Old Man and The Three” podcast with former NBA guard JJ Redick and Tommy Alter to recount how he was suspended by his teammates during his rookie season with the Bulls. Noah’s rookie year was the 2007-2008...
NBA Fans Find Out Shaquille O'Neal's Theater Showed The Documentary Kyrie Irving Shared On Social Media
NBA fans investigated and found out a theater Shaquille O'Neal owns played the documentary Kyrie Irving shared.
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail
The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
Stephen A. Smith argues the Nets are trying to 'emasculate' Kyrie Irving with conditions for return
Following the Brooklyn Nets’ decision to suspend Kyrie Irving for what the team called a “failure to disavow antisemitism,” the organization reportedly delivered to Irving a list of six tasks he must complete before a return to the court can be considered. One of those conditions was...
SB Nation
LeBron James lied about listening to Migos in 2010, and has a history of telling little fibs
The NBA community has been mourning the death of rapper Takeoff, whose real name is Kirshnik Ball, since he was killed in Houston last week. Takeoff was 1/3rd of Migos, the popular rap trio from Atlanta that went to the top of the charts with their sophomore album “Culture” and were often seen in NBA circles.
Stephen Curry’s Elegant Car Collection: The Greatest Shooter Has Great Taste
Stephen Curry's car collection is classy and amazing.
Jaylen Brown says players are uncomfortable with the Nets' terms for Kyrie Irving's return
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is currently suspended indefinitely by his team and will be meeting with NBA commissioner Adam Silver in the wake of Irving’s promotion of an antisemitic film. The Nets have reportedly laid out a plan for Irving to eventually return to the team, but are...
NBA Twitter goes nuts as Dwight Howard decides to play for Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan
After spending the past few weeks lobbying for the Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors to sign him, Dwight Howard has finally found a home… overseas… in Taiwan. Howard announced his surprising career move to play for the Taoyuan Leopards in an Instagram reel, sending Twitter into a frenzy, especially as many deemed the future first ballot Hall of Famer to be too good still to be plying his trade in Taiwan’s T1 League.
Jayson Tatum on how a friend helped save the Boston Celtics star from eviction
You might not think that Jayson Tatum’s background involved life on the edge of a precarious stability at times in his youth that even nearly saw the St. Louis native evicted from a house they lived in that was under threat fo foreclosure based on the stylish fashion he often wears postgame.
‘Just breathtaking’: Stephen Curry’s wild 47-point game leaves Steve Kerr in awe
The Golden State Warriors ended a five-game losing streak on Monday night, escaping Chase Center with a much-needed 116-113 victory over the Sacramento Kings. Anyone expecting the defending champions to re-stake their claim among the league’s elite back home in the Bay Area, though, no doubt remains somewhat disappointed. The Warriors trailed by 12 at […] The post ‘Just breathtaking’: Stephen Curry’s wild 47-point game leaves Steve Kerr in awe appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James Posts A Picture Of His Beautiful Sneakers With A Simple Message
LeBron James displays kind messages on his sneakers during the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
hypebeast.com
On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 2 "Lucky Green"
“Lucky Green” has been a semi-active color scheme for Jordan Brand over the last few years, appearing on the Air Jordan 1 and Air Jordan 13 as well as updated models like the Air Jordan 1 Low Elevate. It doesn’t seem like the scheme’s luck is going to be running out any time soon either, as on-foot sneaker photo king @yankeekicks has displayed a set of shots of the Air Jordan 2 in a “Lucky Green” colorway.
NBC Sports
Steph's 47-point masterpiece saves Warriors, but issues remain
SAN FRANCISCO – In the moments after he rescued the Warriors from an epic meltdown of their own making, Stephen Curry met Draymond Green on the Chase Center floor for a long embrace that told a short story. Survival. Relief. Joy. The End. For now. Curry’s superman act, which...
Lakers forward Juan Toscano-Anderson’s heartwarming gesture for young fan’s birthday
Los Angeles Lakers forward Juan Toscano-Anderson has had a difficult path to achieving his dreams of becoming an NBA player. After plying his trade in Mexico, having played there professionally for a few years, JTA got his first break in the NBA fringes when he found a home in the Golden State Warriors’ G-League affiliate […] The post Lakers forward Juan Toscano-Anderson’s heartwarming gesture for young fan’s birthday appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BREAKING: 2x NBA Champion Signs With New Team
Quinn Cook, who has won NBA Championships with the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors, has signed with a team in China, according to Sportando.
Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard Out Indefinitely Amid ACL Recovery
The star forward only has played in two games so far this season.
Tyreek Hill’s 8-word reaction to Justin Fields’ record-breaking performance vs. Dolphins
The Chicago Bears came up short in their Week 9 home game against the Miami Dolphins, but at the least, Justin Fields put together a performance to remember. Fields simply made life difficult for the Dolphins’ stout front seven unit over the course of the contest. In the air, he recorded three passing touchdowns and […] The post Tyreek Hill’s 8-word reaction to Justin Fields’ record-breaking performance vs. Dolphins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
