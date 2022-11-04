ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Three-Dose Hepatitis B Vaccine Regimen Protects People With HIV

A three-dose course of the hepatitis B vaccine Heplisav-B fully protected adults living with HIV who had never been vaccinated against or infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV), according to study findings presented today at the IDWeek conference in Washington, D.C. The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health, sponsors the ongoing Phase III ACTG A5379 clinical study.
Putting Ourselves to the Test: Achieving Equity to End HIV

Each year on December 1st, we commemorate World AIDS Day. This important awareness day remains a time to reflect on our worldwide response to HIV/AIDS while honoring the lives of those lost to AIDS-related illnesses. On this day, we also renew our commitment to supporting the wellbeing of those with HIV, as well as those at risk for infection.
Older People Living With HIV Issue Call to Action

An international coalition of older people with HIV has issued a new manifesto calling for greater focus on the needs of this group. Initiated at the International AIDS Conference this summer in Montreal and released at the HIV Drug Therapy meeting this week in Glasgow, the manifesto is endorsed by more than 100 HIV/AIDS organizations worldwide.
National Latinx AIDS Awareness Day 2022

Saturday, October 15, marks National Latinx AIDS Awareness Day (#NLAAD) 2022. Organized by the Latino Commission on AIDS, the Hispanic Federation and other groups, the awareness day is a chance to underscore the disproportionate impact of HIV on Latinos. In 2020, according to data on AIDSVu.org, Latinos made up 19%...
Are People Living With HIV More Prone to Long COVID?

People living with HIV may be more likely to develop long-term symptoms after SARS-CoV-2 infection—commonly known as long COVID—and this might be related to differences in immune function, according to research published in the October 1 edition of AIDS. The study, conducted by Michael Peluso, MD, of the...
Hair Relaxers Linked to Higher Risk for Uterine Cancer

A study from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) found a link between uterine cancer and chemical hair straightening products. The Sister Study, led by the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS), observed 33,497 women ages 35 to 74 over the course of 11 years to identify risk factors for breast cancer and other health complications. Throughout the study, 378 participants were diagnosed with uterine cancer.
Long-Term Study Results Confirm Benefits of Early HIV Treatment

Delaying antiretroviral therapy leads to an excess risk of AIDS and serious non-AIDS health problems that can persist for years, even after treatment is started, according to long-term follow-up results from the START trial, presented today at the IDWeek 2022 conference in Washington, DC. Earlier in the HIV epidemic, the...
A New Film Honors Latino AIDS Icon Pedro Zamora—and You Can Stream It This Week!

Pedro Zamora was a Cuban-American AIDS educator in Miami when he was cast in the third season of MTV’s reality TV show The Real World: San Francisco, which aired in 1994. One of the first openly gay and HIV-positive people depicted on television, Zamora won over viewers with his charisma, smarts and, yes, movie-star looks. “I thought being on the series would be a great way to show how a young person actually deals with HIV and AIDS,” Zamora told POZ in our third issue, dated August/September 1994.
Black Americans Face Disparities in Heart Failure Treatment

Black adults with end-stage heart failure were administered life-altering therapies about half as often as white adults, according to a study published in Circulation: Heart Failure. Of the 377 patients receiving treatment at an advanced heart failure center, researchers found that 11 of 100 Black adults (11%) and 62 of...
Why Do African Americans Struggle to Quit Menthol Cigarettes?

A researcher from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) College of Public Health has received a $733,000 K01 career development grant to study the barriers African-Americans who smoke menthol cigarettes face when trying to quit smoking. The National Institute on Drug Abuse awarded the grant to Dina M....
Older Black Americans Face Higher Dementia Rates

A study found that 1 in 10 Americans over 65 have dementia, and Black adults are more likely to develop dementia than other groups. Published in the journal JAMA Neurology, the study analyzed data from interviews and neuropsychological tests of nearly 3,500 random people over 65 years old from 2016 to 2017.
The Message Hasn’t Changed: Get Colorectal Cancer Screening

The best screening test for colorectal cancer is the screening that gets done, because it decreases a person’s chances of getting colorectal cancer and significantly reduces their risk of dying from colorectal cancer. This is the message that University of Colorado Cancer Center clinicians are emphasizing after national media...
Henrietta Lacks’ Family Join the WHO Effort to End Cervical Cancer

WHO’s Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus appointed the Lacks family as WHO Goodwill Ambassadors for Cervical Cancer Elimination. The October 16 appointment recognizes their efforts to champion cervical cancer prevention and to preserve the memory of Henrietta Lacks, who died from cervical cancer in 1951. Henrietta Lacks’ story is...
Landmark Cancer Care Access Bill Becomes Law in California

The Cancer Care Is Different (CCID) Coalition commends Gov. Gavin Newsom for signing on September 28 the California Cancer Care Equity Act (SB 987), a bill that will expand access to specialized cancer care for Medi-Cal patients who receive a complex cancer diagnosis. The bill was introduced by Sen. Anthony Portantino (SD-25) in April and passed by both chambers of the California Legislature unanimously. SB 987 represents a critical first step in delivering on the promise of the California Cancer Patients Bill of Rights resolution adopted by the Legislature in 2021.
ABOUT

Real Health is the leading health magazine for African Americans in the United States. Launched in 2004, the goal of Real Health is to help African Americans of all ages achieve optimum health and wellness—physically, mentally and emotionally—by offering readers current, accurate information based on the latest science through well-researched stories that educate, entertain, uplift and motivate members of the community at large to be their best selves.

 https://www.realhealthmag.com/

