Three-Dose Hepatitis B Vaccine Regimen Protects People With HIV
A three-dose course of the hepatitis B vaccine Heplisav-B fully protected adults living with HIV who had never been vaccinated against or infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV), according to study findings presented today at the IDWeek conference in Washington, D.C. The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health, sponsors the ongoing Phase III ACTG A5379 clinical study.
Putting Ourselves to the Test: Achieving Equity to End HIV
Each year on December 1st, we commemorate World AIDS Day. This important awareness day remains a time to reflect on our worldwide response to HIV/AIDS while honoring the lives of those lost to AIDS-related illnesses. On this day, we also renew our commitment to supporting the wellbeing of those with HIV, as well as those at risk for infection.
Older People Living With HIV Issue Call to Action
An international coalition of older people with HIV has issued a new manifesto calling for greater focus on the needs of this group. Initiated at the International AIDS Conference this summer in Montreal and released at the HIV Drug Therapy meeting this week in Glasgow, the manifesto is endorsed by more than 100 HIV/AIDS organizations worldwide.
National Latinx AIDS Awareness Day 2022
Saturday, October 15, marks National Latinx AIDS Awareness Day (#NLAAD) 2022. Organized by the Latino Commission on AIDS, the Hispanic Federation and other groups, the awareness day is a chance to underscore the disproportionate impact of HIV on Latinos. In 2020, according to data on AIDSVu.org, Latinos made up 19%...
Are People Living With HIV More Prone to Long COVID?
People living with HIV may be more likely to develop long-term symptoms after SARS-CoV-2 infection—commonly known as long COVID—and this might be related to differences in immune function, according to research published in the October 1 edition of AIDS. The study, conducted by Michael Peluso, MD, of the...
Hair Relaxers Linked to Higher Risk for Uterine Cancer
A study from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) found a link between uterine cancer and chemical hair straightening products. The Sister Study, led by the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS), observed 33,497 women ages 35 to 74 over the course of 11 years to identify risk factors for breast cancer and other health complications. Throughout the study, 378 participants were diagnosed with uterine cancer.
Long-Term Study Results Confirm Benefits of Early HIV Treatment
Delaying antiretroviral therapy leads to an excess risk of AIDS and serious non-AIDS health problems that can persist for years, even after treatment is started, according to long-term follow-up results from the START trial, presented today at the IDWeek 2022 conference in Washington, DC. Earlier in the HIV epidemic, the...
National Day of Action to End Violence Against Women Living With HIV 2022
Sunday, October 23, marks the ninth annual National Day of Action to End Violence Against Women Living With HIV, a campaign organized by the Positive Women’s Network–USA (PWN-USA). The day of action aims to highlight the fact that women living with HIV are more likely to experience intimate...
A New Film Honors Latino AIDS Icon Pedro Zamora—and You Can Stream It This Week!
Pedro Zamora was a Cuban-American AIDS educator in Miami when he was cast in the third season of MTV’s reality TV show The Real World: San Francisco, which aired in 1994. One of the first openly gay and HIV-positive people depicted on television, Zamora won over viewers with his charisma, smarts and, yes, movie-star looks. “I thought being on the series would be a great way to show how a young person actually deals with HIV and AIDS,” Zamora told POZ in our third issue, dated August/September 1994.
Black Americans Face Disparities in Heart Failure Treatment
Black adults with end-stage heart failure were administered life-altering therapies about half as often as white adults, according to a study published in Circulation: Heart Failure. Of the 377 patients receiving treatment at an advanced heart failure center, researchers found that 11 of 100 Black adults (11%) and 62 of...
Why Do African Americans Struggle to Quit Menthol Cigarettes?
A researcher from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) College of Public Health has received a $733,000 K01 career development grant to study the barriers African-Americans who smoke menthol cigarettes face when trying to quit smoking. The National Institute on Drug Abuse awarded the grant to Dina M....
Watch “Portraits of PrEP” Boost Knowledge of the Meds to Prevent HIV
Monday, October 24, to Monday, October 31, is PrEP Aware Week 2022, a campaign to raise awareness of HIV prevention medications. Pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) for HIV is available in the United States as either tablets taken daily or an injection administered every other month. The theme of PrEP Aware Week...
Older Black Americans Face Higher Dementia Rates
A study found that 1 in 10 Americans over 65 have dementia, and Black adults are more likely to develop dementia than other groups. Published in the journal JAMA Neurology, the study analyzed data from interviews and neuropsychological tests of nearly 3,500 random people over 65 years old from 2016 to 2017.
The Message Hasn’t Changed: Get Colorectal Cancer Screening
The best screening test for colorectal cancer is the screening that gets done, because it decreases a person’s chances of getting colorectal cancer and significantly reduces their risk of dying from colorectal cancer. This is the message that University of Colorado Cancer Center clinicians are emphasizing after national media...
Amid AIDS Housing Crisis, Atlanta’s Jerusalem House Celebrates 30 Years
Jerusalem House, the oldest provider of housing for Atlanta’s low-income and homeless HIV population, celebrated over 30 years of service with a Re:New luncheon benefit October 20. Mayor Andre Dickens attended the event, telling the crowd that he remained “dedicated to providing quality housing opportunities for everyone.”. His...
COVID-19 Complacency: “A Hard Shift for the Immunocompromised”
Are we there yet? It’s a common question and one that millions of Americans have been asking since around the end of March 2020. Are we finally done with this awful pandemic?. Not yet, say scientists at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center in Seattle, which helped conduct clinical trials on...
$8M Awarded to 17 Community Groups Boosting HIV Prevention for Black Women
ViiV Healthcare, the pharmaceutical company dedicated to HIV treatment and care, awarded a total of $8 million to help 17 community-based organizations promote HIV prevention and care for Black women. African-American women account for about 61% of new HIV cases among U.S. women, ViiV points out in its announcement of...
Indoor wood fires ‘dangerous’ for some pregnant women
Study finds link between smoke-related deaths and eclampsia, helping explain worse maternal health
Henrietta Lacks’ Family Join the WHO Effort to End Cervical Cancer
WHO’s Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus appointed the Lacks family as WHO Goodwill Ambassadors for Cervical Cancer Elimination. The October 16 appointment recognizes their efforts to champion cervical cancer prevention and to preserve the memory of Henrietta Lacks, who died from cervical cancer in 1951. Henrietta Lacks’ story is...
Landmark Cancer Care Access Bill Becomes Law in California
The Cancer Care Is Different (CCID) Coalition commends Gov. Gavin Newsom for signing on September 28 the California Cancer Care Equity Act (SB 987), a bill that will expand access to specialized cancer care for Medi-Cal patients who receive a complex cancer diagnosis. The bill was introduced by Sen. Anthony Portantino (SD-25) in April and passed by both chambers of the California Legislature unanimously. SB 987 represents a critical first step in delivering on the promise of the California Cancer Patients Bill of Rights resolution adopted by the Legislature in 2021.
