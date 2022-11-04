GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Taylor County voters narrowly passed a school bond of up to $18.44 million, voting 52.25% for (2,303) votes to 47.75% against (2,105 votes). The bond would allow for demolition of the old Anna Jarvis Elementary and construction of a new one on the existing site. That would account for $16.875 million of bond proceeds, with the county hoping to obtain $7.3 million from the School Building Authority to complete the estimated $24.2 million project.

TAYLOR COUNTY, WV ・ 2 HOURS AGO