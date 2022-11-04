Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Taylor County (West Virginia) Schools bond narrowly passes
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Taylor County voters narrowly passed a school bond of up to $18.44 million, voting 52.25% for (2,303) votes to 47.75% against (2,105 votes). The bond would allow for demolition of the old Anna Jarvis Elementary and construction of a new one on the existing site. That would account for $16.875 million of bond proceeds, with the county hoping to obtain $7.3 million from the School Building Authority to complete the estimated $24.2 million project.
WVNews
Monongalia County (West Virginia) incumbent commissioner stays, EMS levy passes
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Monongalia County voters overwhelmingly passed a levy to support EMS and re-elected incumbent County Commissioner Sean Sikora. A Republican, Sikora had 13,964 votes. His opponent Democrat Bob Beach gathered 12,206 votes, a 1,758 difference.
WVNews
Barbour County, West Virginia, voters elect county clerk, vote against amendments
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Barbour County voters stayed with the state trend in voting against the four proposed amendments to the West Virginia Constitution. They also elected Republican Laurie "Marsh" Austin as county clerk in the only contested local race. Austin finished with 2,678 votes to 1,157 over Independent Heather Wilmoth, a gap of 69.83% to 30.17%.
WVNews
Upshur County (West Virginia) leaders retain seats after General Election
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — More than 6,000 people cast their ballots during Tuesday's General Election in Upshur County. With all 20 precincts unofficially counted by 8:48 p.m. according to County Clerk Carol Smith's office, voters cast their ballots to retain three county government officials.
WVNews
Stephen A. Wickland, longtime area attorney, Rotarian & Christian, passes at 73
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Stephen A. Wickland, 73, departed this life on Sunday, November 6, 2022, after a three and one-half year battle with pancreatic cancer. Steve was born July 24, 1949, in Weston, a son of the late Howard E. and Mildred Goff Wickland. His sister, Maryanne Postlethwait, preceded him in death on October 9, 2022.
WVNews
Director of Fairmont State Police Academy also to serve as assistant prof
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Jeffrey McCormick will join the Fairmont State University College of Liberal Arts as assistant professor of criminal justice. This will be in addition to his role as director of the Police Academy. In this role, McCormick will use his 30 years of law enforcement...
WVNews
Jeffrey McCormick
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Jeffrey McCormick will join the Fairmont State University Colleg…
WVNews
Mon Health Primary Care announces physician addition in Morgantown, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Dr. Vidya Petla has joined Mon Health Primary Care. Petla will practice at the Mon Health Primary Care location in Morgantown.
WVNews
Children's interactive dinosaur show set Jan. 7 at Robinson Grand in Clarksburg, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Diggery Digger’s Rock ‘N Roar Dino Show will be held Jan. 7 at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center, officials announced Tuesday. The show is a live, interactive experience for children. They experience a baby dinosaur being hatched inside an egg on stage and so much more fun and amazement, officials said. Audiences of all ages love the dino show, officials said.
WVNews
Dr. Vidya Petla
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Dr. Vidya Petla has joined Mon Health Primary Care.
WVNews
DHHR hiring event set
CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) will host an in-person hiring event in Barbour, Preston and Taylor counties for positions within the Bureau for Social Services. The event will be 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday at 235 Barrett St., Grafton. Hiring incentives of $1,500...
WVNews
Stephen A. Wickland
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Stephen A. Wickland, 73, departed this life on Sunday, Novembe…
WVNews
ATC
CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council announced funding for water and sewer system improvement projects at its meeting on Nov. 2, including two Preston County projects. The council approved $37,500 in pre-application funding assistance to the town of Reedsville for a sewer system evaluation study...
WVNews
County signs agreement on six opioid settlements
KINGWOOD — Preston County commissioners signed six agreements last week to receive an estimated $650,000 from six settlements the state reached for opioid manufacturers and pharmacists. Commissioners met in executive session with Mathew Ervin of the law firm Mullens and Mullens, which has represented the county in the lawsuits.
WVNews
FirstEnergy grants $7,500 to Glenville State Art & Design Program
GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — The Glenville State University Art and Design Program has received a $7,500 grant from the FirstEnergy Foundation. The funding was used to purchase a GlowForge Pro 3D laser printer.
WVNews
Dinosaur show
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Diggery Digger’s Rock ‘N Roar Dino Show will be held Jan. 7 at…
WVNews
John Harsh
AURORA, W.Va. — John Richard Harsh, 81, of Aurora, W.Va. passed away on Oct. 20, 2022, at his home. Born May 7, 1941, he was the son of the late Leona Mae (Harsh) Wotring and stepson of the late Spencer King Wotring.
WVNews
Maidsville man identified as deceased in single-vehicle crash in Monongalia County, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — A 54-year-old Maidsville man has been identified as the deceased in a single-vehicle rollover into a creek in Monongalia County. Danny Ledsome was driving a 2002 Chevy S10 north on Blue Horizon Drive when it crossed the centerline and rolled before coming to rest on its top in a creek, according to State Police Capt. R.A. Maddy.
WVNews
Philip Barbour faces tough road to repeat as state champs; Bridgeport, Liberty face challenges as well
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Repeating as the Class AA state champs won’t be easy for the Philip Barbour volleyball team. Bridgeport’s quest to win its first state title since 2018 will be difficult as well.
WVNews
East Fairmont, Fairmont Senior, North Marion make history with playoff berths
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — For the first time, three Marion County high school football teams are in the playoffs. No. 6 North Marion (8-2) will host Big 10 rival and No. 11 Lincoln (7-3); No. 7 Fairmont Senior (7-3) starts its pursuit of a third consecutive ring at home against No. 10 Chapmanville (7-3); and No. 13 East Fairmont (7-3) hits the road to face No. 4 Scott (9-1).
Comments / 0