Harrison County, WV

WVNews

Taylor County (West Virginia) Schools bond narrowly passes

GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Taylor County voters narrowly passed a school bond of up to $18.44 million, voting 52.25% for (2,303) votes to 47.75% against (2,105 votes). The bond would allow for demolition of the old Anna Jarvis Elementary and construction of a new one on the existing site. That would account for $16.875 million of bond proceeds, with the county hoping to obtain $7.3 million from the School Building Authority to complete the estimated $24.2 million project.
TAYLOR COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Barbour County, West Virginia, voters elect county clerk, vote against amendments

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Barbour County voters stayed with the state trend in voting against the four proposed amendments to the West Virginia Constitution. They also elected Republican Laurie "Marsh" Austin as county clerk in the only contested local race. Austin finished with 2,678 votes to 1,157 over Independent Heather Wilmoth, a gap of 69.83% to 30.17%.
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Stephen A. Wickland, longtime area attorney, Rotarian & Christian, passes at 73

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Stephen A. Wickland, 73, departed this life on Sunday, November 6, 2022, after a three and one-half year battle with pancreatic cancer. Steve was born July 24, 1949, in Weston, a son of the late Howard E. and Mildred Goff Wickland. His sister, Maryanne Postlethwait, preceded him in death on October 9, 2022.
WESTON, WV
WVNews

Jeffrey McCormick

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Jeffrey McCormick will join the Fairmont State University Colleg…
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Children's interactive dinosaur show set Jan. 7 at Robinson Grand in Clarksburg, West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Diggery Digger’s Rock ‘N Roar Dino Show will be held Jan. 7 at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center, officials announced Tuesday. The show is a live, interactive experience for children. They experience a baby dinosaur being hatched inside an egg on stage and so much more fun and amazement, officials said. Audiences of all ages love the dino show, officials said.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Dr. Vidya Petla

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Dr. Vidya Petla has joined Mon Health Primary Care.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

DHHR hiring event set

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) will host an in-person hiring event in Barbour, Preston and Taylor counties for positions within the Bureau for Social Services. The event will be 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday at 235 Barrett St., Grafton. Hiring incentives of $1,500...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Stephen A. Wickland

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Stephen A. Wickland, 73, departed this life on Sunday, Novembe…
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

ATC

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council announced funding for water and sewer system improvement projects at its meeting on Nov. 2, including two Preston County projects. The council approved $37,500 in pre-application funding assistance to the town of Reedsville for a sewer system evaluation study...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

County signs agreement on six opioid settlements

KINGWOOD — Preston County commissioners signed six agreements last week to receive an estimated $650,000 from six settlements the state reached for opioid manufacturers and pharmacists. Commissioners met in executive session with Mathew Ervin of the law firm Mullens and Mullens, which has represented the county in the lawsuits.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Dinosaur show

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Diggery Digger's Rock 'N Roar Dino Show will be held Jan. 7 at…
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

John Harsh

AURORA, W.Va. — John Richard Harsh, 81, of Aurora, W.Va. passed away on Oct. 20, 2022, at his home. Born May 7, 1941, he was the son of the late Leona Mae (Harsh) Wotring and stepson of the late Spencer King Wotring.
AURORA, WV
WVNews

Maidsville man identified as deceased in single-vehicle crash in Monongalia County, West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — A 54-year-old Maidsville man has been identified as the deceased in a single-vehicle rollover into a creek in Monongalia County. Danny Ledsome was driving a 2002 Chevy S10 north on Blue Horizon Drive when it crossed the centerline and rolled before coming to rest on its top in a creek, according to State Police Capt. R.A. Maddy.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WVNews

East Fairmont, Fairmont Senior, North Marion make history with playoff berths

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — For the first time, three Marion County high school football teams are in the playoffs. No. 6 North Marion (8-2) will host Big 10 rival and No. 11 Lincoln (7-3); No. 7 Fairmont Senior (7-3) starts its pursuit of a third consecutive ring at home against No. 10 Chapmanville (7-3); and No. 13 East Fairmont (7-3) hits the road to face No. 4 Scott (9-1).
FAIRMONT, WV

