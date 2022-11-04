We got lucky with election day this year - mild temperatures and sunny skies. But how does this compare to what we’ve seen in recent years?. In South Bend, our average high for election day is 54 and our average low is 38. Tonight, we’ll fall down right to that 38° mark, but daytime temperatures will be slightly warmer than normal, reaching into the upper 50’s.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 14 HOURS AGO