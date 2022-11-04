ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

abc57.com

After upsetting Clemson the Irish prepare for Navy

SOUTH BEND, Ind -- Saturday’s win over Clemson makes Notre Dame 27-0 against ACC opponents in the last five years and the first top five win of Marcus Freeman's career. Freeman started his Monday presser a tad bit different, by showing gratitude for the atmosphere on Saturday night. “The...
NOTRE DAME, IN
abc57.com

Winning Powerball tickets purchased in Elkhart, Goshen

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - Hoosier Lottery Powerball tickets worth $50,000 and $150,000 were purchased in Elkhart and Goshen over the weekend. One $150,000 ticket with Power Play was purchased at Gallops-Goshen, located at 18423 U.S. 20 in Goshen. Two $50,000 tickets were purchased in Elkhart and Goshen. One ticket was...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Election day climatology: how weather can impact voter turnout

We got lucky with election day this year - mild temperatures and sunny skies. But how does this compare to what we’ve seen in recent years?. In South Bend, our average high for election day is 54 and our average low is 38. Tonight, we’ll fall down right to that 38° mark, but daytime temperatures will be slightly warmer than normal, reaching into the upper 50’s.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Argos celebrates new downtown community space

ARGOS, Ind. - Residents and local leaders celebrated the grand opening of a new community space in downtown Argos on Saturday. The new Nickel Plate Square sits at the corner of Highway 10 and Michigan Street, serving as a place for community members to spend time together. “Currently, residents and...
ARGOS, IN
abc57.com

Two-vehicle crash in South Bend kills one

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Law enforcement officials were called to the scene of a two-vehicle fatal crash on Sunday around 12:11 a.m. at the intersection of South Jacob Street and East Jefferson Boulevard, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. Police say that Thomas J. Griffin, a 79-year-old man...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Sunday night shooting injures one in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Officials say that one man was shot on 1200 Dunham Street Sunday night around 9:45 p.m., according to the South Bend Police Department. The victim is currently in the hospital. Police have provided no further details as to whether a suspect has been identified or caught.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

United Way to host a food and essential items drive

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- The United Way of St. Joe County will be hosting a food and essentials drive this week. Community members can donate from 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the Morris Performing Arts Center. While food is always accepted, officials say that there's a...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart Fire Department puts out flames in attic

ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Fire Department put out a fire found in an attic in the 200 block of Joyce Court Monday afternoon. At 2:41 p.m., engines were called for reports of "power lines down" in the area. When firefighters arrived, they found elevated lines burning in an alley...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

One injured in shooting on Dunham Street

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - One person was injured in a shooting in the 1200 block of Dunham Street Sunday night, according to the South Bend Police Department. Officers were called to the scene around 9:45 p.m. for the shooting. One victim is being treated for his injuries. No arrests have...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

911 outage affecting customers in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Mich. - Service to 911 in Eau Claire, Pipestone Township, and Berrien Township may be out due to an equipment failure on Monday evening, according to the Berrien County Public Safety Communication Center. The outing was reported at 5:40 p.m. Because of the equipment failure, some customers with...
EAU CLAIRE, MI
abc57.com

Angels in the Attic hosts fundraiser for Christmas Assistance Program

SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. --- Most people don’t make their Christmas lists or shop for presents until the calendar flips to December, but for some in Michiana, the holiday craze begins in September. “We still have so many days between now and Christmas that we’ll have new victims and...
MICHIANA, MI
abc57.com

Walton Road bridge reopens to traffic

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - The Walton Road bridge has officially reopened in Berrien County, according to the Berrien County Road Department. The bridge, which sits over the St. Joseph River, has been under construction in Buchanan Township for a number of months. The bridge underwent rehabilitation measures to increase the...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

South Bend Common Council to host Public Visioning Workshop

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Common Council is set to host a Public Visioning Workshop on November 15 at 6 p.m. at the Howard Park Event Center. The event is hosted by at-large common council members: Lori Hamann, Rachael Tomas Morgan and Karen White. Community members are invited...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Marshall County voters pick new sheriff

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind.-- Incumbent Matthew Hassel is running for reelection for Marshall County Sheriff against democrat Jeff Sharp. Hassel was previously the chief of police for the Bremen Police Department. He said he transitioned to sheriff in 2015 after the former sheriff died of cancer and has held the seat ever since.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

One victim in shooting at Concord Mall

ELKHART, Ind. - One person was injured in a shooting at Concord Mall on Monday, according to the Elkhart Police Department. At 2:31 p.m., police were called to the mall for reports of a fight and shots fired. Law enforcement arrived and found a potential scene at the Level Up...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Candidates looking to fill spots on South Bend Community School Corporation School Board

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Three seats are open for districts 1, 2, and 5 in the South Bend Community School Corporation School Board. Kate Lee is up for election in district 1. She is currently the Executive Director for Education and Workforce and has served on the South Bend Education Foundation Board and Career and Technical Education Advisory Board. Her children went through the South Bend Community School Corporation.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Middlebury man dead following single-vehicle crash

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- Deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash on County Road 4 east of State Road 13 on Saturday at 8:49 a.m., according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. Officials say that it was raining, and roads were wet at the time of the crash. According to police,...
MIDDLEBURY, IN
abc57.com

Poll worker seen wearing MAGA hat at poll station in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A poll worker was seen wearing a ‘Make America Great Again’ hat at Montessori Academy today and it had voters questioning whether the visible support for Donald Trump and the republican party is considered ‘electioneering’ or influencing voters in any way. ABC57...
SOUTH BEND, IN

