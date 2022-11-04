ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Washington Examiner

Jan. 6 committee delivers surprise before midterm elections: Washington Photos of the Week

The House Jan. 6 select committee convened for its last hearing before the midterm elections in the highest-profile event this week on Capitol Hill. The panel voted Thursday unanimously to issue a surprise subpoena for former President Donald Trump to testify about the Capitol riot they allege he started with his false election claims and by beckoning backers to Washington to disrupt the certification of President Joe Biden's victory. A defiant Trump denounced the committee Friday as “highly partisan political Hacks and Thugs" while repeating baseless claims the 2020 election was “rigged and stolen."
WASHINGTON, DC
Business Insider

Democrats resigned to losing the House see a silver lining in 2024 if Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell clash and fail to rein in the Trump wing of the GOP

Democrats expect chaos next Congress as they face losing control of the House and possibly the Senate. They say far-right House members will be running the show as Kevin McCarthy struggles to control them. The prospect concerns them, but they say it will also help them defeat Republicans in 2024.
GEORGIA STATE
Newsweek

Republicans Risk Losing Safely Red Senate Seat, And Are Blaming Mitt Romney

Since Utah become a state, its voters have elected a non-Republican candidate to the U.S. Senate just five times in its one-and-a-quarter centuries of existence. But voters appear poised to unseat Republican Senator Mike Lee in favor of an independent candidate at a time the nation's two major parties are grappling for control of Congress. And the blame, Republicans say, lies at the feet of the party's former presidential nominee, Mitt Romney.
UTAH STATE
thecentersquare.com

Democrats switching voter registrations to the GOP in Pennsylvania

(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania's registered voter numbers are up and Democrats hold an advantage, but Republicans are gaining former Democrats. Early voting is underway and Election Day is Tuesday. As of Monday, the commonwealth had 8.87 million registered voters, according to the Department of State. Slightly more than...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Biden's approval rating with independents reaches 'all-time low' just before midterm elections

President Joe Biden's approval rating among independents has reached an "all-time low" in one survey just before the midterm elections. The survey, from NBC News, did provide some good news for Democrats, finding that they had caught up in enthusiasm for midterm voting with Republican respondents. However, on the president's performance, ratings were decidedly sour, especially among men at 38%, white voters at 37%, rural voters at 29%, and, lowest of all, independents at 28%.
Washington Examiner

Collapsing House? Democratic majority threatened by Republican midterm momentum

Fall has turned politically chilly for House Democrats in their quest to keep the majority they first won in 2018. Midterm election voters are placing more emphasis on inflation and high gas prices, which Republicans bring up constantly on the campaign trail, rather than issues Democrats want to discuss, such as abortion rights and threats to American democracy by Republican election deniers.
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Democratic election losses will spur calls for Biden to step aside in 2024

President Joe Biden has a looming decision over whether to seek reelection in 2024 as scrutiny over his age and ability to lead the Democratic Party mounts ahead of the midterm election results. The question has hovered over the final weeks of the midterm elections as Biden warned that democracy...
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Ex-staffer goes off on Trump, 'does not care about helping Republicans'

Following reports that former President Donald Trump could announce his 2024 candidacy as early as Monday evening, former Trump administration White House Director of Strategic Communications Alyssa Farah Griffin slammed her ex-boss, claiming, "He does not care about helping Republicans." Griffin, now a host on The View, told her co-hosts,...
FLORIDA STATE
AOL Corp

Democrats less enthusiastic about midterms than Republicans: poll

Republicans are more enthusiastic about next week’s midterm elections compared to Democrats and independents, according to a new Marist-NPR-PBS NewsHour poll. Eighty-four percent of registered Republican voters said they were very interested in the election, compared to 68 percent of Democrats and 58 percent of independents, according to the poll, which was released on Wednesday.
Axios Seattle

MAGA Republican faces rural Democrat in 3rd Congressional District

A Southwest Washington Republican who voted to impeach former President Trump could soon be replaced by a far-right candidate who instead wants to impeach President Biden. Driving the news: Voters in Washington's 3rd Congressional District have a choice in next month's election between Republican Joe Kent, a former Green Beret endorsed by Trump, or Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, a rural Democrat who owns an auto shop.
WASHINGTON STATE

