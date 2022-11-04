ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
WDW News Today

PHOTOS, VIDEO: Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks at 2022 Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party

Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party has kicked off for the season at Magic Kingdom. While the party may have taken a two-year absence, we still got to see Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks at the Very Merriest After Hours event last year. The spectacular is back for 2022, and not much has changed as the park is still celebrating its 50th anniversary.
disneydining.com

The Disney World Ride No One Talks About

You’ve planned, budgeted, and packed for the most amazing Walt Disney World Resort vacation! While most Guests rush off to Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom… most miss a fun ride in plain sight. We call ourselves Disney pros, but even...
disneyfoodblog.com

All the Rides and Hotels That Will Be Closed in Disney World in November

Are you visiting Disney World in November? There’s a lot to do in the parks this month, with the start of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays. We’re also looking forward to new eats and treats, holiday decorations, and some festive ride overlays.
disneydining.com

More Protests Unfold at Disney Resort, Forcing Closure

We previously shared the news that security was enhanced at one Disney Park as Guests gathered to protest the theme park reservation system implemented by Disney. Now, we’re seeing more protests unfold for the Disney Resort. Guests Fearful, Furious as Disney Park Protesters Intimidate Them, Bang Drums, Render Park...
disneydining.com

Disney’s Iconic Jungle Cruise Attraction Gets an Update

One of Disney’s most iconic attractions, Jungle Cruise, has received an update that will have Park Guests experiencing all sorts of “Festive Follies.”. The Jungle Cruise is the perfect family-friendly attraction at both Disneyland Park at Disneyland Resort and Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort. Guests can board a boat and “Chart a course for high adventure on a scenic and comedic boat tour of exotic rivers across Asia, Africa and South America.”
disneydining.com

MUSICAL Christmas Popcorn Bucket Coming to Disney World In Just Days!

Over the past few years, several types of Disney merchandise have gained a cult-like following — things like spirit jerseys and Loungefly backpacks. Maybe one of the more surprising pieces of popular merchandise is Disney popcorn buckets. From Mickey Mummy popcorn buckets to ones that look like the famous Mickey balloons to ones exclusively for Annual Passholders, Disney is designing popcorn buckets to cover nearly every Disney, Pixar, and Star Wars fandom. They even created a Figment popcorn bucket for last year’s International Festival of the Arts — and people waited in 5 hours lines to get their hands on it!
WDW News Today

Demand for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Crashes, CEO Bob Chapek Responds to Allegations Disney Is ’Too Woke’, Mickey Mouse and Globe Removed from Crossroads of the World, & More: Daily Recap (10/26/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, October 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
TheStreet

Disney World Offers (Some) Visitors Something Very Special

Disney fans are accustomed to waiting in lines for all the magical experiences at Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report theme parks. A wait due to demand is not uncommon, as demand drives the whole theme park business not just for Disney. The experience is sometimes beyond what many can imagine or afford.
disneydining.com

Guests Wait 12 Hours for Return of Disney Park Experience

There is plenty of excitement in the air! Walt Disney World Resort is FINALLY welcoming the return of the beloved Disney Park experience we all know and love as “Fantasmic!” But would you be willing to wait in a 12-hour line for a seat?. Cast Members were invited...
cohaitungchi.com

Walt Disney World Ticket Prices 2022

Planning a trip to the Most Magical Place on Earth? We’ve got all the details on Walt Disney World ticket prices for 2022, including Park Hopper, After Hours events, and great discounts and deals. For 2022, Disney World ticket prices start at $109 per ticket and max out at...
disneyfoodblog.com

Disney Adults vs. Families: The Battle for Disney World

We bet you didn’t know that The Most Magical Place on Earth is actually a fierce battleground with competing forces fighting for the best vacation possible. OK, we’re not actually talking about physical battles happening between the guests in Disney World, but there is definitely some underlying competition going on between different kinds of visitors. As a destination that is trying to please everyone, Disney World sometimes has a tough time balancing the different demographics who are vying for dominance in the parks.
WDW News Today

Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party Kicks Off, Fiscal 2022 Earnings Report Released, Disney’s Recession Plan Includes Increased Capacity and Reselling Annual Passes, and More: Daily Recap (11/8/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, November 8, 2022.
disneyfoodblog.com

ALL of the Holiday Merchandise You Can Find in Disney World!

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Sing it everybody! 🎶 It’s the most wonderful time of the year. 🎶. If you love the winter holidays, we’ve got great news for you! Not only...
disneyfoodblog.com

What’s New at Magic Kingdom: TRON Construction Updates and a Popcorn Mystery

A missing snack, Walt Disney World Railroad construction, and a LOT of new souvenirs — Magic Kingdom has seen quite a few changes over the last few days!. If you haven’t been to Disney World recently, you’ve probably missed some of the updates over in Disney World’s most popular park. But don’t worry — we have all the info you need to stay current on the changes! Follow along with us as we show you everything that’s NEW in Magic Kingdom.
TheStreet

Disney World Facing Surprise Lawsuit (a Lot Like Disneyland Suit)

Before the covid pandemic, Walt Disney's (DIS) - Get Free Report annual-pass holders could visit Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Animal Kingdom, and Hollywood Studios on any day their particular pass offered access. Passes were sold in a variety of levels, some with blackout days, and some passes were offered only to Florida residents.

Comments / 0

Community Policy