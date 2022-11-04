Cherokee, IA (KICD)– Cherokee Regional Medical Center is one of four rural hospitals in Iowa to join a new pilot program aimed at reducing opioid use. President and CEO Gary Jordan tells KICD News the Billion Pill Pledge program, will focus on opioid use following surgeries after studies have shown nine percent of surgical patients who have never used opioids become long-term users following their procedure.

