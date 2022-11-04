Read full article on original website
Related
kicdam.com
Cherokee Regional Medical Center Joins Opioid Reduction Pilot Program
Cherokee, IA (KICD)– Cherokee Regional Medical Center is one of four rural hospitals in Iowa to join a new pilot program aimed at reducing opioid use. President and CEO Gary Jordan tells KICD News the Billion Pill Pledge program, will focus on opioid use following surgeries after studies have shown nine percent of surgical patients who have never used opioids become long-term users following their procedure.
kicdam.com
4 Events Move On to Marshalltown for Tiger Swimming
Fort Dodge, Ia (KICD) – On Saturday the Spencer Girls Swim Team traveled to Fort Dodge to compete in the IGHSAU Regional Meet. 13 Swimmers competed in all and Coach Amy Lawrence says that every Swimmer had their best time or multiple best times at the meet. 4 events...
kicdam.com
Jones and Eliason Battle for Seat in House District 6
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Polls across the area and nation will be open on Tuesday for the Mid-Term General Elections and there are a handful of local contested races we will be watching. First up is the newly redistricted House District 6 which features incumbent Megan Jones for the Republicans...
kicdam.com
Spencer High School Drama Department Presents “Matilda: The Musical”
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer High School Drama Department is putting the finishing touches on its fall show, a musical adaptation of Roald Dahl’s classic “Matilda”. Director Cara Gerlock tells KICD News this particular selection was made by the students after it was decided by staff that met criteria for not only spreading joy but also bringing a bit of a challenge.
kicdam.com
Heat and Lane Assignments for Tiger Swimming
Marshalltown, Ia (KICD) – The Spencer Tiger Swim team has 4 events going to the State Meet at the Marshalltown YMCA/YWCA. Here are the Heat and Lane Assignments for those events. The 200 Yard Medley Relay will swim out of Lane 4 Heat 1. The 200 Yard Freestyle Relay...
kicdam.com
Clay County Votes to Keep Travis Johnson as County Attorney
Spencer, IA (KICD)– One of the very few local races was for Clay County Attorney, where Travis Johnson has been returned to office by the voters. Democrat Johnson was appointed to the position two years ago and won his first election with 57 percent of the vote. Johnson tells...
nwestiowa.com
Vander Hamm thanks Hawarden hospital staff
IRETON—Sixty-two-year-old Robert Vander Hamm is thankful to be alive. Vander Hamm is recovering after being struck by a pickup about 3 p.m. Friday, June 21, at his residence on Dogwood Avenue five miles northwest of Ireton. “I was just looking at my mail at the mailbox. I looked up...
kicdam.com
Two Candidates Vying for Clay County Attorney
Spencer, IA (KICD)– We are less than 24 hours from polls opening for the Mid-Term General Election and perhaps one of the bigger races in the local area is that for Clay County Attorney. Challenger Ashley Herrig and incumbent Travis Johnson joined local media for a standing room only...
KCCI.com
KCCI Archive: Arnold's Park renovation
ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa — In 1989, the sounds of laughter and good times were replaced by the whir of electric saws and the pounding of hammers. A group of investors purchased Arnold's Park in 1987 and after closing for the 1988 season to formulate rejuvenation plans, work began on a $1.3 million dollar improvement project.
kicdam.com
Wills and Wahl Squaring Off for House District 10 Seat
Northwest Iowa (KICD)– When voters in Dickinson, Palo Alto and Northern Clay Counties go to the polls on Tuesday, they will be deciding who will represent the new District 10 in the Iowa House. Republican John Wills has been in office since 2015. He talked with KICD News just...
kicdam.com
Wills and Jones Retain Seats in Iowa House
John Wills from Spirit Lake has won his 5th election to the statehouse, this time in district number 10 all of Dickinson and Palo Alto Counties, Northern Clay County, and Southwest Kossuth County. Wills received Ten thousand six votes, or about 76 percent. Independent candidate Dan Wahl – also from...
kicdam.com
Jeff Ring, 58, of Kansas Formerly of Emmetsburg
A Celebration of Life for 58-year-old Jeff Rung of Kansas, formerly of Emmetsburg, will be Saturday, November 12th, from 4-6 p.m. at the Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg is in charge of the arrangements.
kiwaradio.com
Cherokee Locker Among Three Meat Processing Plants Receiving Federal Funding
Iowa — A Cherokee meat processing company is among three in Iowa receiving federal funding as part of a new program. A more than half a million dollar grant will support the relocation and expansion of the Cherokee Locker, a meat processing facility in Cherokee. Meanwhile, the new owners...
kicdam.com
Hayley Tuinstra, 33, of Estherville Formerly of Lake Park
A Celebration of Life for 33-year-old Hayley Tuinstra of Estherville, formerly of Lake Park, will be Friday, November 11th, at 10 a.m. at Robinson Funeral Home in Spirit Lake with burial at Lake View Gardens Cemetery. Robinson Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
kicdam.com
Sheldon Police Department to Join HEAT
Sheldon, IA (KICD)– The Sheldon City Council heard a presentation on Wednesday from the High-Risk Entry and Tactical Team after the community’s police department requested to become a member. Estherville Police Chief and original HEAT member Brent Shatto told the council by joining the team, the city would...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center woman cited for overbilling
SIOUX CENTER—A 28-year-old Sioux Center woman was arrested Tuesday, Nov. 8, on charges of second-degree theft and two counts of second-degree fraudulent practice. The arrest of Blanca Castro Ramos stemmed from her overbilling a Sioux Center business for services, according to the Sioux Center Police Department. On Aug. 12,...
kicdam.com
Harold Robinson, 66, of Spencer
Funeral services for 66-year-old Harold Robinson of Spencer will be Saturday, November 12th, at 10:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Spencer. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Warner Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of the arrangements.
kicdam.com
Weekly Health Update: November 5th, 2022- Physical Therapy
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Physical therapy is a medical service some in the area likely have had to utilize following injuries or surgeries of various types and Spencer Hospital has a wide range of options to fill the need. Craig Cantrall is one of eight physical therapists at Spencer Hospital’s...
kicdam.com
Mary Juhl, 80, of Johnston Formerly of Estherville
Services for 80-year-old Mary Juhl of Johnston, formerly of Estherville, will be Saturday, November 12th, at 10:30 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Estherville with burial at East Side Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home. Henry-Olson Funeral Home in Estherville is in charge of...
kiwaradio.com
Men From Hartley, Sioux Center Taken To Hospital After Accident
Sibley, Iowa– A Hartley man and a Sioux Center man were both taken to the hospital after an accident near Sibley on Friday, November 4, 2022. The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office has just released information that states that at about 4:20 p.m. that day, 24-year-old Ethan Adams of Hartley was driving a 2014 Chevy pickup southbound on Highway 59, five miles east and five south of Sibley. They tell us that 84-year-old Arlon Sandbulte of Sioux Center was eastbound on A34 in a 2022 Lincoln SUV.
Comments / 0