Anitta Says Her ‘Savage x Fenty Vol. 4’ Fashion Show Performance Will Be ‘Very Sexy’

By Starr Bowenbank
 4 days ago

Rihanna ‘s Savage x Fenty Vol. 4 fashion show is happening in just a few days, and fans are waiting with bated breath to see not only the lingerie, but the performers who will bring the event to life. Anitta is one of the singers enlisted to sing during the fashion show, and while she can’t give everything away, she hinted at what fans can expect of her moment on the runway.

Speaking with People at the WSJ. Magazine ‘s 12th annual Innovator Awards, the “Envolver” singer stated that she plans to put a twist on songs from her latest album, Versions of Me, for the event. “I’m gonna perform some songs off my new album. I changed a little bit for people to have a little different flavor,” she teased, adding, “I think it’s gonna be very exciting. Sexy, very sexy.”

Fans also got an early look at the ensemble Anitta will be wearing for the fashion show in exclusive photos shared with Billboard — filmed at the South Coast Botanic Garden in Palos Verdes Estates, Calif., the singer dons an all black look consisting of full body mesh stockings, a sparkling black bra and matching underwear and a black harness that extends to her legs.

Burna Boy , Don Toliver and Maxwell will also be performing at Rihanna’s fashion show. The show will also include special appearances by Johnny Depp, Ángela Aguilar, Avani Gregg, Bella Poarch, Cara Delevingne, Damson Idris, Irina Shayk, Joan Smalls, Kornbread, Lara Stone, Lilly Singh, Marsai Martin, Precious Lee, Rickey Thompson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Simu Liu, Taraji P. Henson, Taylour Paige, Winston Duke, Zach Miko and more.

Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Vol. 4 fashion show will air on Prime Video on Nov. 9.

