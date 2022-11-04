Paul McCartney Compares Songwriting With John Lennon vs. Solo Work

Paul McCartney frequently collaborated with John Lennon to create dozens of hit songs for The Beatles. After The Beatles broke up , both artists succeeded in their solo careers, and McCartney continues to create new music today. McCartney says the songwriting process differs when writing songs by himself to writing with Lennon.

Paul McCartney and John Lennon created many iconic hit songs together

John Lennon and Paul McCartney wrote several hit songs together for The Beatles. Many of these songs include “Across the Universe,” “Can’t Buy Me Love,” “Come Together,” “A Day in the Life,” “Eleanor Rigby,” “A Hard Day’s Night,” and “I Want to Hold Your Hand.” The two were a dynamic duo, but there were often disputes about who deserved most of the credit because they were often both credited as Lennon-McCartney.

Once The Beatles ended, Lennon and McCartney went their separate ways musically. Even though McCartney no longer had his writing partner, the British artist still wrote many hit songs by himself, including “Band on the Run,” “Live and Let Die,” “Jet,” “Maybe I’m Amazed,” and “Uncle Albert/Admiral Halsey.” He did have more hits with The Beatles, but it’s still impressive what Mccartney has been able to do as a solo act.

McCartney found songwriting easier with Lennon

In an interview for his website, Paulmccartney.com , the British artist compared songwriting with Lennon to songwriting by himself. McCartney admitted that it was easier to collaborate with Lennon because they would work off of each other. If one person got stuck, the other could come up with another line to move the song along.

“It is different when you’re writing with someone,” McCartney said. “Particularly with John, who I did most of my collaborations with, it was a completely different ball game because we were working off each other. Often one of us would say a line, and then – it was like it was a joke – the other one would say the next bit!”

“It became quite conversational. I’d write ‘it’s getting better all the time‘ and then John would go, ‘it couldn’t get much worse!’ You’re spinning each other through the song, and so that process is interesting,” he continued. “In fact, I think it makes it a bit easier, because if you’re stuck then hopefully the other person isn’t, and if they’re stuck hopefully you can help them out of it. So, it’s a pretty good way of working.”

McCartney says working by himself is lonely

In comparison to working with John Lennon, Paul McCartney says songwriting by himself can be a lonely experience. There isn’t anyone to work off of, and he finds himself in an isolated environment. However, he admits this can often lead to a better product.

“Working on your own isn’t quite as easy, but it’s something different altogether. It’s more like writing a novel. You do the opposite of sitting in a room with someone; you go off as far as you can, into the quietest part of the house when no one can hear you and no one can see you, hiding away under the staircase or something, until you’re very much in your own thoughts. It can make something that turns out better, really. But yes, it’s not as easy. It’s all on you, whereas when you’re collaborating with someone, that’s on you both and you can help each other out. I think good songs can come from both methods.”

McCartney does still write new music. However, his statements do show he misses his songwriting partner who he created legendary music with.

