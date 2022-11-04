ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montour County, PA

PA Man Sets House On Fire With Police Inside: Report

By Mac Bullock
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00GJxN_0izDC6oA00
A Pennsylvania man set his house on fire while state troopers were inside, according to a report. Photo Credit: Facebook/Pennsylvania State Police

A Pennsylvania man is police custody after authorities say he set his house on fire while state troopers were inside, according to a report from CBS 21.

John Andrew Young, 59, of Montour County, is charged with three counts of attempted murder, making terroristic threats, and related offenses, state court records show.

Troopers were dispatched to a home on R & H Avenue in Liberty Township at around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2 for a reported domestic disturbance, the outlet wrote.

When officers were inside, investigators say Young retreated to a back room and started a fire with two gas cans, according to CBS 21. Young was quickly located near a back door and arrested after a brief struggle, the outlet added.

to follow Daily Voice Lehigh and receive free news updates.

Comments / 9

Related
Daily Voice

Suspected Road Rage Shooter Arrested: Reading Police

The man who police say shot a teen in the face during a road rage incident in Berks County last month has been arrested, authorities announced. Francisco Rivera, 41, was taken into custody in Lancaster County on Tuesday, Nov. 8, Reading police said in a release. He's charged with attempted...
READING, PA
PennLive.com

Son stabs mother at Pa. motel: report

A Pennsylvania woman is recovering after state police say her son stabbed her, according to a story from WBRE/WYOU. The incident occurred Saturday evening at the Plateau Motel on Route 9-40 in Kidder Township, Carbon County, according to the news outlet. Citing a press release, the site said Michelle Sacerdote,...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Vehicle fire under investigation

Mill Hall, Pa. -- Officers with Pennsylvania State Police at Lamar are investigating an overnight vehicle fire. Police said the vehicle was on fire, sitting in a gravel parking lot behind the Valley Hotel, 246 Main Street, Mill Hall Borough. The vehicle fire occurred on Nov. 5 around 12: 45 a.m. The report did not describe the make or model of the vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Lamar at 570-726-6000 and reference incident number PA22-1412936.
MILL HALL, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Domestic dispute led to shooting rampage that left 4 dead in rural Pa. township, police say

UNITYVILLE – The shooting rampage that left four people dead in rural eastern Lycoming County Saturday began as a domestic dispute, state police say. Brian Taylor, 54, first shot and killed his wife Linda, 60, and then two others at different locations, police said Sunday. Those were Brian’s sister, 52-year-old Andrea Meek, and 55-year-old Jerry Zehring, an acquaintance of Brian Taylor’s.
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

Mill Hall police charge contractor with fraud

CASTANEA, PA – Mill Hall police say Cody Daniel-Shane McHenry of Lock Haven was taken into custody Monday night at his residence. Police said McHenry, who is the owner of McHenry Roofing and Construction LLC was contracted to perform home improvement work on the victim’s home in September of 2021 for the total cost of $10,700.00.
MILL HALL, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman strangled, punched during domestic

South Williamsport, Pa. — South Williamsport Police accused a man of strangling and punching a woman as she was lying on the ground. Police spoke with Nicholas Charles Maxson during an investigation into a domestic disturbance in the 400 block of Winthrop Street on Oct. 28. Maxson was sitting next to the crying woman with his arm around her when police arrived. They were separated by police. ...
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Investigating deadly fire that left two dead

SAYRE, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Fire Investigators are trying to determine what sparked a deadly house fire in Bradford County. The fire broke out Sunday morning around 4:00 a.m. on the 100 block of Bensley Street. After the fire was out, the coroner’s office says two people were found dead inside the house. The Bradford […]
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

Loganton store waives bad check charges

LOGANTON, PA – Lamar state police say a person who was not identified passed bad checks amounting to nearly $900 at Scenic Ridge Foods on South St. in Loganton. The checks, written between Sept. 4 and 10 and totaling $895.66, were returned for “not sufficient funds.”. According to...
LOGANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Shooting in Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — One person was injured after a shooting in Luzerne County Monday night. Police were called to the intersection of Zerby and Lawrence Avenues in Edwardsville around 5 p.m. Officials say a man was shot before going into a home on Zerby Avenue. The man was taken...
EDWARDSVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police looking for tattooed suspects

Williamsport, Pa. — Police are looking for a man and woman they believe stole a wallet that was accidentally left behind in a grocery store cart. Police say a 31-year-old South Williamsport woman left her wallet in a cart at the Weis Market on River Avenue in Loyalsock Township on Sept. 18. The tan wallet, which is valued at $30, also contained $30 in cash. Surveillance video shows two suspects:...
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, PA
Daily Voice

Coroner IDs 2 Killed In I-78 Crash

Authorities have identified the two men killed in a Monday morning dump truck crash that closed down stretches of Route 78 in Berks and Lehigh counties.Donald T. Gercie, 63, was driving a dump truck that hit an overpass in the eastbound lanes and rolled over near milepost 48.0 in Upper Macungie jus…
BERKS COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man allegedly knocks woman to ground as she was holding an infant

Montgomery, Pa. — A Montgomery man is accused of knocking his girlfriend to the ground as she held their 8-month-old infant during a fight in their camper. State police at Montoursville say Delbert Hayes, 31, was intoxicated the evening of Oct. 28 when he got into an argument with his girlfriend at Riverside Campground. The accuser told police Hayes pushed her backward while she was holding the infant, and then pushed her to the ground. ...
MONTGOMERY, PA
PennLive.com

Harrisburg man killed in overnight shooting: police

A Harrisburg man was fatally shot during an overnight altercation in Cumberland County, according to Pa. State Police. The victim was identified as Milton D. Washington, 29, police said. No home address was given. Officers from the state police barracks in Carlisle responded around 2 a.m. Sunday to the report...
HARRISBURG, PA
The Whale 99.1 FM

Two Dead in Sayre House Fire

Two people are dead in a house fire in Bradford County, Pennsylvania that was reported in the early morning hours of Sunday, November 6. Several news outlets are reporting the blaze in the 400 block of Bensley Street at the corner of Robb Street in the Milltown neighborhood of Sayre broke out shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday, November 6.
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Kulpmont Man Arrested for Destroying Pool with Fireworks in Ashland

A Kulpmont man is locked up in Schuylkill County Prison after he allegedly destroyed a pool in Ashland with a firework. According to court documents, on October 4th, 2022, Ashland Police were called to the 1400 Block of Centre Street for a report of fireworks being thrown into a pool.
ASHLAND, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
400K+
Followers
58K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy