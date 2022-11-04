‘The Rookie’ Season 5 Episode 7 Preview: Will an Undercover Assignment Expose Tim and Lucy’s Feelings?

The Rookie on ABC is finally exploring Tim Bradford and Lucy Chen’s — aka “Chenford” — feelings for one another. There has been underlying tension and chemistry between the two characters since season 1, but the writers have only recently opened up to the idea of them as a couple. So will fans witness a development in Tim and Lucy’s relationship in The Rookie Season 5 Episode 7? Read on for our preview and predictions for the upcoming hour.

‘The Rookie’ Season 5 Episode 7 airs Nov. 6

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 7, “Crossfire,” will air Sunday, Nov. 6, on ABC.

The synopsis for “Crossfire” reads, “Officer John Nolan and Celina witness a shooting, realize the victim was already dead, and investigate further. Back at home, Bailey has been feeling off-center ever since the proposal, leaving Nolan to wonder what he can do to make her feel more comfortable. Elsewhere, Lopez and Harper enlist Lucy’s help to investigate the gang-related murder of a local shopkeeper.”

The cast includes Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Wade Grey, Melissa O’Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Tru Valentino as Aaron Thorsen, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez.

Fillion’s Castle co-star Jon Huertas directed “Crossfire.”

The preview teases an undercover assignment for Lucy

The promo for The Rookie Season 5 Episode 7 shows Angela and Nyla investigating the death of a shopkeeper. It’s clear that a gang targeted him because he “took a stand” against them, and they “made an example out of him.”

Angela, Nyla, and Sergeant Grey approach Lucy with an undercover assignment to infiltrate the gang. As fans recall, the last time Lucy went undercover was with Tim in the season 5 premiere. Since then, Lucy has attended the undercover academy in Sacramento. And it sounds like this next mission will be challenging and a true test of Lucy’s skills.

Nyla says in the preview, “Everyone dismisses female gangs — they’re a real threat.” And Lucy responds, “Well, so am I.”

The following glimpse of the episode shows Lucy rolling up in front of the gang, ready to cause chaos. However, one of the members pulls a gun on Lucy. And Tim, sitting in a car with Thorsen, looks on in worry.

Tim and Lucy likely won’t admit their feelings in ‘The Rookie’ Season 5 Episode 7

Everyone knows that going undercover equals danger equals concerned loved ones on television. And that might be the perfect recipe for Lucy and Tim finally coming clean about their feelings for one another in The Rookie Season 5 Episode 7. However, we don’t think the stars will align for them in the upcoming hour.

“Chenford” is obviously one of the focal points of this season, so we expect significant developments to happen in pivotal episodes, like the mid-season finale. But until then, fans will have to make do with stolen touches, longing glances, and hopeless yearning.

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 7, “Crossfire,” airs Sunday, Nov. 6, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

