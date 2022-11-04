ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

4 Series to Watch Like 'Monster: A Jeffrey Dahmer Story'

By Gabriela Silva
 4 days ago

Ryan Muphy’s Netflix series Monster: A Jeffrey Dahmer Story takes audiences into the heinous mind of one of America’s worst serial killers. Dahmer operated in the late 70s into the 90s and targeted men of color of varying ages . The series has been in the spotlight since its release in September and joins the list of disturbing series about murders, blood, and the disturbed. Besides Monster: A Jeffrey Dahmer Story , there are more series to watch that illicit the same chilling fear.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PF4Pw_0izDC39z00
Andrew Garfield and Gil Birmingham in ‘Under the Banner of Heaven’ series | via Hulu

‘Under the Banner of Heaven’ is about murder and the Mormon faith

Andrew Garfield stars as Detective Jeb Pyre . His faith and world are shaken when he investigates a brutal murder case in Under the Banner of Heaven. The investigation is the murder of Brenda Wright Lafferty and her baby daughter in a suburb in the Salt Lake Valley. As Pyre uncovers the truth, he realizes the case is connected to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints ( Mormon Church ). As a devout Mormon, Pyre begins to question his faith.

RELATED: ‘DAHMER — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’: The Real Story of How the Serial Killer Was Caught

The limited seven-episode series is based on the nonfiction book of the same name by Jon Krakauer. Audiences will find the series bring many to question humanity and their abilities to commit murder and cover it up, like the Jeffrey Dahmer series.

Under the Banner of Heaven is available on Hulu .

Taron Egerton stars in ‘Black Bird’ as a drug seller trying to convict a killer

The 2022 Apple TV+ miniseries, Black Bird , is based on the 2010 autobiographical novel In with the Devil: a Fallen Hero, a Serial Killer, and a Dangerous Bargain for Redemption by James Keene with Hillel Levin. Audiences prepare themselves for a whirlwind of darkness as a convicted narcotics seller agrees to an unusual plea deal.

James ‘Jimmy’ Keene (Egerton) had a bright future as a football star but decided to leave it all being and stay in Chicago. But his journey led him to deal narcotics, and he gets arrested in a big sting operation. While taking a plea deal for a shorter sentence, his arrest for illegal firearms lengthens his sentence.

RELATED: ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’: How Much of Tony Hughes Story With Dahmer is True in the Series?

Based on actual events, Jimmy gets the offer of a lifetime that will have him spiral. He will be freed from prison if he can elicit a confession from Larry Hall, a suspected killer.

Black Bird is available on Apple TV+ .

‘Mindhunter’ dives into the twisted minds of serial killers the Jeffrey Dahmer series

The Netflix Jeffrey Dahmer series caused audiences to shudder as they watched him from childhood and develop into a heinous monster. But the popular series Mindhunter takes it a step further and gives a backstory into the FBI’s creation of the behavioral analysis unit that profiles serial killers.

FBI agents Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) and Bill Tench (Holt McCallany) become a team as they travel across the country cataloging and speaking to the worst of the worst. Their research project will allow them to understand and break down the inner workings of what makes a killer tick. It is all in the hopes of profiling them and stopping them before they commit more murders.

RELATED: ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ Introduced Another American Serial Killer – John Wayne Gacy

Along the way, Ford and Tench deal with the turmoil of their personal lives and the psychological toll of dealing with murderers. Mindhunter is a perfect fit for audiences who want something to watch after the Jeffrey Dahmer series. The episodes include almost perfect reenactments of American killers like David Berkowitz and Charles Manson .

Mindhunter is available on Netflix .

‘Candy’ has a suburban housewife commit adultery and murder

Sometimes it is best not to trust a seemingly kind neighbor. Hulu’s 2022 limited series, Candy , takes audiences down the road of horror. An almost perfect suburban mom becomes an ax murderer. Jessica Biel plays the real-life role of Candy Montgomery , set in Wylie, Texas, in 1980.

Candy has everything an ordinary woman would have wanted in the 80s. She has a lovely home, children, a husband with a decent job, and is well-liked by her friends. But her world becomes mundane, and Candy wants more. Candy dives into her sudden crack as she begins an affair with her neighbor’s husband , Betty Gore (Melanie Lynskey).

Candy is available to stream on Hulu .

RELATED: ‘Conversations With a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes’ Tells a Different Story About the Killer’s Neighbors

Comments / 0

