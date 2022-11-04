ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5: Cole Hauser Teases ‘Pressure’ on Rip Now That John Is Governor

The wait is almost over for Yellowstone to return with season 5. This time John is taking on the role of governor of Montana and bringing Beth into the world of politics. While John is away, Rip has more responsibility on the ranch than ever. After his wedding to Beth , he is faced with the pressure of not letting his father-in-law down.

John Dutton is sworn in as governor of Montana in the trailer for ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5

John Dutton stepped back into politics in Yellowstone Season 4 when he ran for governor of Montana. He also added another member to his family when Rip Wheeler married his daughter Beth . John won the election, and now Rip is facing more responsibility than ever before back on the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch.

The trailer for Yellowstone Season 5 shows John being sworn in as governor of Montana. “I, John Dutton, do solemnly swear to uphold the constitution of the state of Montana against all enemies foreign and domestic,” he says with his hand on a Bible.

Cole Hauser teases ‘pressure’ on Rip back at the ranch

With John tackling the role of governor of Montana, Rip finds himself with a lot more work to do in Yellowstone Season 5. John is “not around as much as he has been in the past, so Rip is sort of thrust in with the responsibility of taking care of the ranch,” Rip actor Cole Hauser told TVLine .

“It’s’ a different year than any other. I think [co-creator] Taylor Sheridan’s written a wonderful kind of dynamic, thoughtful, dramatic season within the ranch and the politics of Montana.”

Rip is now John’s son-in-law, and the Dutton family patriarch trusts him with more than ever before. “There’s a lot more pressure on him to take responsibility as a foreman of the ranch. And so John is giving him those reigns, so to speak, to show that he has got the merit to do it,” Hauser stated while speaking with TODAY .

Beth steps up as John’s chief of staff in ‘Yellowstone’ season 5

Of course, in Yellowstone Season 5, Rip Wheeler will have his wife Beth Dutton by his side. The trailer shows John hiring his daughter as his new chief of staff. Luckily, it won’t come between her relationship with Rip. “We’re still under the same roof. She comes and goes, same as I do. [So] I’m’ there for her, she’s there for me,” Hauser told TVLine.

Also under that roof is the couple’s adoptive son Carter, but don’t imagine Rip will transform into a stereotypical father in the upcoming season. “Rip is built from tough love — that’s the way he was raised by John,” Hauser said, “and he’s going to continue to do that with Carter.” However, the actor did tease that there are a few “nice moments” between Rip and Carter.

Yellowstone Season 5 premieres Sunday, November 13, on the Paramount Network.

