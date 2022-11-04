ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Vote 2022: Biden and Trump on ballot in Connecticut’s U.S. Senate race

By John Craven
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PvR0V_0izDBsge00

With just four days until voters head to the polls, Republican Leora Levy is scrambling to close Sen. Richard Blumenthal's double-digit lead in the polls. But in many ways, Connecticut's U.S. Senate race is less focused on them – and more on Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

In television ads, Levy blames President Biden and Blumenthal for crime and inflation.

"It's the trillions of dollars of government spending in the Biden-Blumenthal Build Inflation Back Better bill and the American Relief Plan," Levy said in an interview with News 12 Connecticut.

Meantime, Blumenthal said a vote for Levy is a vote for Trump.

"My opponent has said that she'll always have Donald Trump's back," he said. "You can't have Connecticut's back if you're always having Donald Trump's back."

The former president's last-minute endorsement helped Levy pull off a stunning upset against the party-backed candidate, clinching her the GOP nomination. Last month, Trump doubled-down by holding a fundraiser for Levy at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

But in their only debate, Levy downplayed Trump's support.

"I've been endorsed by a lot of people in our party," Levy said on the WFSB-TV/CT Insider debate on Wednesday.

In our interview, Levy insisted she is not beholden to Trump.

"I will do what I say I will do," she said. "I don't owe anything to anybody."

INFLATION

Polls show inflation and the economy as voters' top concern. To bring down prices, Blumenthal wants to release even more oil from the U.S. strategic reserve, lower the federal gas tax, and charge oil companies for profits – returning the money to drivers as a rebate.

"We can out money back in people's pockets, reduce the cost of living in Connecticut, by imposing a windfall penalty on the humongous profits that oil companies are making now, and cut the gasoline tax," said Blumenthal.

Levy wants more fossil fuel exploration, although energy analysts have noted those projects might not produce price relief for several years.

"There has been a concerted effort – a war on American energy production by the Biden administration since Day One in office, completely rubber stamped and approved by my opponent," she said.

ABORTION

Like other Democrats, Blumenthal's sharpest attack concerns abortion. After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, more than a dozen Republican-led states have banned the procedure.

"There's only one person in this campaign who will stand strong and fight to restore women's personal decisions over health care," he said.

Levy's position on abortion has changed over the years. In 2012, Levy told the Connecticut Post , "I believe in a woman's right to make that decision for herself." Today, she is a vocal abortion opponent.

"Sen. Blumenthal is trying to scare you because he cannot run on his record," said Levy. "I will not vote for a federal ban. I agree with the Dobbs decision. This is a state issue. And in the state of Connecticut, abortion is legal."

Connecticut state law allows for abortion up to the point of fetal viability, generally 22 to 26 weeks. But Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham is proposing a national law limiting abortion to 15 weeks, which would potentially supersede state law.

FUNDRAISING

Blumenthal still holds a significant cash advantage, although Levy has caught up on individual donations. Blumenthal had $3.05 million on hand, compared to Levy's $432,156, according to the most recent campaign finance reports. However, the Connecticut Patriots PAC recently spent nearly half a million dollars to run a TV ad attacking Blumenthal on illegal immigration.

WHAT'S NEXT

News 12 Connecticut asked both Blumenthal and Levy if this will be their last campaign. Both deflected, saying they're focused on winning this race.

Comments / 11

Beverly Plasse
3d ago

We need to vote Red up and down the ticket to get Blummey out of office once and for all. He is part of the Communist Party people. He is the reason our state is so unaffordable to live in. we have the third highest taxes in the country. If we don't vote Red up and down the ticket, nothing will change . Our Country is in Big trouble! If we don't get a Red wave on November 8th, we won't have a Country anymore. We are losing our freedoms day by day. This is serious people. Get out and Vote Red on Tuesday!

Reply
3
Florence Rodrigue
4d ago

Neither Biden or Trump is on the ballot. Blumenthal has got to go Vote RED

Reply
11
Scott Derby
4d ago

I’m gonna have to go straight ‘R’ down my ballot next Tuesday.

Reply
11
Related
The Independent

Biden will ‘veto everything Republicans do’ if they win Congress majority and try to ban abortion nationwide

President Joe Biden has vowed to protect women’s right to choose if the Republican Party takes control of Congress and says they have no platform other than to tear down what he has been able to accomplish.Speaking to MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart in an interview to air on Sunday, Mr Biden was asked how he would protect women if the GOP sees electoral success in next month’s midterms.“Veto anything they do,” the president said.“For them to outlaw Roe, outlaw the right of a woman to make a choice with their doctor, to not make exceptions for rape… the president has...
KXLY

3 Big Social Security Changes Joe Biden Wants to Make for Retirees

Poverty rates among seniors soared as the economy collapsed during the Great Depression, prompting the passage of the Social Security Act in 1935. The program was originally designed to provide income to retired workers age 65 and older, though it has since expanded to cover other types of beneficiaries. Today,...
POLITICO

Biden: 'Charlie is running against Donald Trump incarnate'

Hello and welcome to Wednesday. Dropping by— President Joe Biden touched down into south Florida in a last-minute show of support for Democratic candidates, including Charlie Crist and Rep. Val Demings, that included a successful fundraiser for Crist as well as a get-out-the-vote rally in crucial Miami-Dade County. What’s...
FLORIDA STATE
Business Insider

Biden came to Florida to help Democratic underdogs, but barely mentioned DeSantis, one of his most vocal critics

MIAMI GARDENS, Florida — President Joe Biden barely mentioned Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis while campaigning in Florida on Tuesday evening, one week out from Election Day. While Democrats in Florida have criticized numerous contentious policies from DeSantis, Biden instead took a victory lap over his legislative accomplishments, including an infrastructure law, and warned that "Mega-MAGA Republicans" are "a different breed of cat."
FLORIDA STATE
France 24

Is Florida Governor Ron DeSantis emerging as the new and improved Donald Trump?

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has the elite credentials of a prototypical US presidential candidate, from graduating with honours from Yale and Harvard Law School to earning a bronze star for meritorious service in the military. The man seen as a possible 2024 Republican nominee – and a political successor to Donald Trump – appears on track for re-election on November 8. But he may find that Trump casts a long shadow.
FLORIDA STATE
msn.com

16 million student-loan borrowers have now been approved for debt cancellation, Biden says — but they won't see relief 'in the coming days' due to a GOP lawsuit

The Education Department has so far approved 16 million student-loan borrowers for debt relief, Biden said. But while they should be getting relief in the next few days, a GOP group stopped that from happening. The relief is currently on pause until the 8th Circuit makes a final decision on...
MISSOURI STATE
News 12

News 12

118K+
Followers
40K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy