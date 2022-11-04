Greenburgh Black Lives Matter mural suffering damage

A Black Lives Matter mural at the center of an ongoing feud is now suffering damage.

“With the acrylics, you’ll get a lot of wear and tear,” said Kindo Harper, lead artist on the project.

Harper showed News 12 damage caused by bird droppings, water and rain since the mural, located underneath the I-287 overpass on Manhattan Avenue in Greenburgh, was completed two months ago.

MORE : Fate of Greenburgh Black Lives Matter mural could head to mediation

MORE : Residents sound off about Black Lives Matter mural in Greenburgh

MORE : Peaceful protest held in Greenburgh to protect mural that is causing controversy

“Unfortunately, everything, all the work we’ve done, it's exposed right now,” said Harper.

He said the mural needs a protective clear coat that the town of Greenburgh refuses to apply because of an ongoing feud over images included in the mural.

“The town board has ignored our calls for mediation to find an amicable solution,” said Harper. “Every day that they drag their feet the mural gets destroyed even further.”

As News 12 reported, the town has called for parts of the mural to be removed including an image of Louis Farrakhan, the leader of the Nation of Islam, who some find offensive.

The town argues his image and a few others were never approved, while Harper said the idea to possibly include an image of Farrakhan came from the town.

Attorney Bob Bernstein, who represents Harper, is now preparing to file a federal lawsuit against the town as Harper is raising money for what will likely be an expensive fight.

Bernstein told News 12 the town is required by the contract to protect the mural.

“The contract between the town and the artist specifically requires the town to do what the artist suggests to protect the mural from damage or destruction and that is the one thing the town is refusing to do,” said Bernstein.

Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner said the town has agreed to mediation and added the town attorney has tried to reach out to Bernstein to finalize details.

Harper said he’s really disappointed in how this project to recognize Black leaders has turned out.

“I think it’s a story redundant, inclusion and justice are somewhat orchestrated these days and it's sad,” he said.

Bernstein said he expects to file the federal lawsuit sometime next week, unless the town takes action to protect the mural.