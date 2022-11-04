Prep your body for daylight saving time change on Sunday

The clock will turn back one hour at 2 a.m. Sunday and revert to standard time.

Dr. Lawrence Phillips at NYU Langone Health says managing your sleep schedule is crucial.

“There are several possible reasons for an impact of daylight saving time, the biggest one being a change in sleep patterns,” said Phillips. “Some talk about cortisol levels, but I also like to think about blood pressure control and medication compliance."

Phillips says there’s greater concern to be had for those with chronic medical conditions, saying the sleep schedule change could impact cardiovascular health.

“We'd like to think about patients with chronic medical conditions in having the greatest impact in any subtle changes, and this could be one that could impact that,” said Phillips.

Click here for more information on how to prep for daylight saving time.