State, federal lawmakers consider laws to make daylight saving time permanent

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Daylight saving time ends this weekend. Clocks will be set back one hour, and the sun will be rising and setting earlier.

And while it may be a bit easier for some to get out of bed in the morning during this time period, there are others who are hoping that this is the last time America will have to “fall back.”

“I’m a morning person. I like an extra hour in the morning,” says Izabella Volkovich, of Edison.

“I hate that it gets dark early and when I get out of work, it’s already dark,” says Stephany, of Carteret.

Some lawmakers at the state and federal levels are debating eliminating the time changes for good.

“Studies have found year-round daylight saving would improve public health, public safety, energy policy, mental health,” says Sen. Edward Markey (D-Massachusetts).

The United States Senate has approved the Sunshine Protection Act, which would make daylight saving time permanent nationwide. That bill has stalled in the House of Representatives.

A similar bill by New Jersey state lawmakers cites studies that show a rise in heart attacks and deadly car crashes related to time change.

If either bill passes, clocks would not be set back an hour in the future.

Daylight saving time was created more than a century ago to help save energy.

