Florida State

Powerball Jackpot Hits Lottery Record of $1.6 Billion

By Alec Karam
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
The Powerball jackpot jumped to $1.6 billion Friday, the largest lottery prize in history. A drawing will be held for the prize Saturday night, after three months and 39 consecutive drawings with no winner. Players have just a one in 292.2 million chance of winning. If a winner chooses a cash prize—as most tend to—they’ll receive an estimated $782.4 million. The new record tops the $1.586 billion won in 2016 by three Powerball players in California, Florida, and Tennessee. Five states are exempt from the lottery, Alabama, Alaska, Utah, Nevada and Hawaii, with many in those states crossing state lines to get their hands on a ticket, the Associated Press reported.

Gizmodo

If You're Playing the Powerball Lottery, Here's How to Improve Your (Infinitesimal) Chances of Winning

Saturday’s drawing in the Powerball multi-state lottery has an estimated jackpot of $1.6 billion. That’s the third-largest lottery prize ever in U.S. history. But big prizes come with small odds. A player who buys a single ticket for the November 5th Powerball only has a 1 in 292,201,338 chance of winning. You’re way more likely to get hit by lightning.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KPEL 96.5

Lottery History—These Powerball Numbers Have Appeared Most

The Powerball estimated jackpot for Monday, October 24, 2022 (tonight) drawing is $625 million (cash payout $299.8 million). Have you bought your ticket(s) for tonight's drawing yet?. In both the Powerball and Mega Millions drawings, players have to choose a total of six numbers. For Powerball, the first five numbers...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Independent

Grandmother, 97, whose photo went viral after her home was damaged in Kentucky floods passes away

A Kentucky woman who survived a harrowing rescue during the state’s devastating flooding this summer has died.A photo of Mae Amburgey, a 97-year-old resident of Ermine, Kentucky, sitting in her flooded home had gone viral over the summer after her granddaughter posted it on social media, begging someone to come to the rescue.Ms Amburgey survived, but her home sustained serious damage from the floods and she hadn’t been able to go back, reports the Lexington Herald-Leader.“I believe she died of a broken heart,” her granddaughter, Missy Amburgey Crovetti, told the paper.As heavy rains hit eastern Kentucky in late July,...
KENTUCKY STATE
iheart.com

Gross Mistake Makes Common 2007 Quarters Worth $25 To $2,000

Many of the mistakes that make coins worth more than their face value are tiny errors that you might need a magnifying glass to see or you'll never notice them. Things like letters being too close together or a small extra line can make the currency pretty valuable, but on one quarter, there is a common mistake that you will definitely see.
WYOMING STATE
TheDailyBeast

