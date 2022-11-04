Read full article on original website
Putin-linked businessman admits to US election meddling
Kremlin-connected entrepreneur Yevgeny Prigozhin admitted Monday that he had interfered in U.S. elections and would continue to do so — confirming for the first time the accusations that he has rejected for years. “Gentlemen, we have interfered, are interfering and will interfere. Carefully, precisely, surgically and in our own...
Polish leader blames low birthrate on women using alcohol
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A women’s rights group in Poland on Monday urged people to demonstrate after the country’s ruling party leader claimed that Poland’s low birthrate is partly caused by young women drinking too much alcohol. Opposition politicians, activists and celebrities accused Jaroslaw Kaczynski, a...
Howard Stern: Preserving democracy is ‘the only f—ing issue on the table’ in midterms
Howard Stern says there’s no greater issue in Tuesday’s midterm elections than “saving democracy.”. “I love this country. I love what it stands for. I know the history of the world. I’ve seen what happens when people who are authoritarians — who want to control the vote, fix the vote, and then eventually eliminate the vote — I know what that means and I know the kind of society you’d be in,” the SiriusXM radio host told listeners of his eponymous show on Monday.
Centrist think tank: Voters see Democrats as just as extreme as Republicans
U.S. voters find Democrats just as extreme as Republicans and out of touch on Americans’ values and priorities, according to a new poll from the centrist think tank Third Way ahead of Tuesday’s midterms. “If Democrats manage to hold on to the House and Senate, it will be...
Trailblazers secure big wins in US midterms
From the first openly lesbian governor to the first Generation Z member-elect of Congress, early results in the US midterms heralded a good night for diversity. - Gen Z - In Florida, Democrat Maxwell Frost became the first member of Generation Z to be elected to Congress when he won a seat in the US House of Representatives.
Witnesses say new fighting in Ethiopia’s Oromia kills dozens
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Intense fighting between Ethiopian government forces and Oromo Liberation Army rebels in the country’s Oromia region has led to “several dozen” casualties in the past week, witnesses tell The Associated Press. The fighting in Oromia, the largest of Ethiopia’s federal states, intensified...
