Howard Stern says there’s no greater issue in Tuesday’s midterm elections than “saving democracy.”. “I love this country. I love what it stands for. I know the history of the world. I’ve seen what happens when people who are authoritarians — who want to control the vote, fix the vote, and then eventually eliminate the vote — I know what that means and I know the kind of society you’d be in,” the SiriusXM radio host told listeners of his eponymous show on Monday.

1 DAY AGO