KEWAUNEE (WLUK) -- The Kewaunee Police Chief is passing on the torch to his assistant chief. Chief James Kleiman Jr. announced his retirement after serving more than 33 years. I want to thank you for all of your support that you have granted me over the past 33.5 years of service in this community. It is now time for me to retire from Law Enforcement service as the years are starting to take a toll on me. It has been an honor serving you and talking with many of you over the years. I leave you in good hands with the professionals within the Kewaunee Police Department. I am very proud of what we have accomplished here at the department.

KEWAUNEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO