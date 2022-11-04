Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular supermarket chain opening another new store in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
Once a Packer Fan...Always a Packer Fan!!!!Dennis RaabeGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Head Coach Replacement CandidatesFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
3 Great Pizza Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Packers Let Fanbase Down at NFL Trade DeadlineFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Fox11online.com
Green Bay, Appleton schools have 10s of millions of dollars on the ballot in referendums
(WLUK) -- Northeast Wisconsin's two biggest school districts are on the ballot this Election Day. Green Bay and Appleton both have referendums. Green Bay's $92.6 million referendum would pay for facility improvement projects. If it passes, the tax rate would be $800 for $100,000 in property value. If it does...
Fox11online.com
Green footprints take over Northeast Wisconsin for runaway prevention
APPLETON (WLUK) -- November marks National Runaway and Homeless Youth Prevention month. The Boys and Girls Club of the Fox Valley's Home Base program, along with community partners, are shining a light on the little-known population. Green footprints are spread throughout more than 60 businesses around Northeast Wisconsin. "Green is...
Fox11online.com
Give to the FOX 11 Food Project: Northeast Wisconsin Gives Thanks drive
(WLUK) -- FOX 11 is again teaming up with area food pantries to help fight hunger this Thanksgiving season. Non-perishable food items will be collected at sites in Green Bay, Menasha and Oshkosh from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the following dates:. Schedule. Monday, Nov. 14: Paul’s Pantry will...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay men and women fall in season openers
(WLUK) -- Both the Green Bay men's and women's basketball teams dropped their season openers on the road Monday. The women were visiting Drake University and fell 80-67. Tatum Koenig scored a team-high 13 points while Cassie Schiltz added 12 points. The men were visiting Indiana State, where they lost...
Fox11online.com
Fall prevention tips for seniors & Items to make getting around easier
One in three adults over age 65 fall each year – and it is the leading cause of accidental death for seniors. Most falls can be prevented. Mary Lynn & Mike with 101 Mobility of Northeast Wisconsin are helping people stay in their homes and "age in place” safely. They joined Amy with some things you can do to prevent falls and some options to help getting around a lot more safe and easy.
Fox11online.com
Green Bay names two finalists for next fire chief
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Two finalists have been named for Green Bay Metro Fire Chief. One of the candidates will succeed Chief David Litton, who will be retiring at the end of the year. The finalists are:. Robert Goplin, 25-year veteran of the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, currently serving...
Fox11online.com
UWO gets NCAA volleyball at-large bid; D3 soccer brackets also out
(WLUK) - UW-Oshkosh received an at-large bid Monday to the NCAA Division 3 women's volleyball tournament. The Titans (30-5) face Otterbein (23-5) in the first round. Also, UW-Stevens Point face Coe, defending national champion UW-Eau Claire plays Gustavus Adlophus, and UW-Whitewater plays Cornell. The volleyball championship is Nov. 18-20 in...
Fox11online.com
Touring Ashwaubenon's Hy-Vee ahead of grand opening
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- A new grocery store opens Tuesday in Ashwaubenon. Crews had been working to transform the former Shopko store in the Bay Park Square mall into a Hy-Vee. That store is now complete. We got the chance to go inside before their grand opening to show you around.
Fox11online.com
Level 3 Overtime: Springs wins again
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- St. Mary's Springs is one of the best programs in the state, if not the best, because when it comes to winning nobody does it better. Friday, during its Level 3 playoff game at Coleman, the Ledgers were backed up against the wall. With less than six minutes to play, Springs trailed 20-14, but under the lead of coach Bob Hyland the Ledgers responded.
Fox11online.com
You Decide 2022: Polls are now open
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Polls across the state are now open. FOX 11's Emily Deem is spending the morning at a polling place in Appleton. As soon as the polls opened, a line of people were ready to cast their vote. For information on what you need at the polls, click...
Fox11online.com
PHOTOS I Northeast Wisconsin sees early but beautiful sunset after turning back the clocks
(WLUK) -- Even with the end of Daylight Saving Time pushing sunset up to around 4:30 p.m. these days, many people in Northeast Wisconsin got a chance to capture Monday's sunset. Viewers in Oshkosh submitted pictures of vibrant skies, while others saw more pastel colors as the sun set. Share...
Fox11online.com
UWGB Jamaica Classic games to air on CW 14
(WLUK) -- You won't have to travel to the Caribbean to watch the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay men's basketball team in action in Jamaica. WCWF CW 14 will be your home for the UWGB games in the Jersey Mike's Jamaica Classic. At 10:30 a.m. Nov. 18, the Phoenix take on Queens University in the tournament's Rose Hall Division semifinal.
Fox11online.com
Green Bay polls remain busy amid election integrity concerns
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Voters could be seen lined up throughout the day Tuesday, as polls opened bright and early at 7 a.m. In Green Bay, voters lined up at the 27 polling stations across the city. As of Nov. 4, Green Bay had 51,000 registered voters, according to Green...
Fox11online.com
Kewaunee assistant police chief promoted to chief
KEWAUNEE (WLUK) -- The Kewaunee Police Chief is passing on the torch to his assistant chief. Chief James Kleiman Jr. announced his retirement after serving more than 33 years. I want to thank you for all of your support that you have granted me over the past 33.5 years of service in this community. It is now time for me to retire from Law Enforcement service as the years are starting to take a toll on me. It has been an honor serving you and talking with many of you over the years. I leave you in good hands with the professionals within the Kewaunee Police Department. I am very proud of what we have accomplished here at the department.
Fox11online.com
Valley Transit to relocate Neenah Transit Center
NEENAH (WLUK) -- Some routes will change as Valley Transit relocates its Neenah center closer to city hall. Starting Nov. 14, the Neenah transit center located at Church and Doty Street will move to East Doty Avenue and Walnut Street. The routes affected will include:. Route 30 – Neenah-Menasha.
Fox11online.com
Not quite a billionaire: Winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Green Bay
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- While no one won the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot on Saturday, five Wisconsin tickets still brought about some large winnings. Five $50,000 Powerball prize-winning tickets were sold across the state -- one being sold at the Interstate-43 Dino Stop Shell in Green Bay, according to the Wisconsin Lottery.
Fox11online.com
Town of Rockland holds emotional public hearing for potential private manure storage pit
(WLUK) -- A public hearing was held in Brown County on Monday. People around the town of Rockland voiced their opinion about a potential, private 2 million-gallon manure digester storage pit. But the measure failed by a three to zero vote, with the town board denying the company's request for...
Fox11online.com
Gas prices surge in Wisconsin
(WLUK) -- Gas prices are up by at least a quarter a gallon in Wisconsin, compared to last week. In Green Bay, the average price at the pump rose 34.9 cents per gallon averaging $3.81/g today, according to GasBuddy. Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:. Appleton- $3.76/g, up 31.8...
Fox11online.com
Political supporters ramp up community outreach before election day
(WLUK) -- The political support for candidates across Wisconsin is heating up less than 48 hours before polls close. "We are working as hard to make sure that every Wisconsinite's voice is heard and that the will of the people is what is represented," Outagamie County Democratic Party Chair Emily Tseffos said.
Fox11online.com
White deer sighted in Winnebago County
LARSEN (WLUK) -- A Sunday drive in Winnebago County turned up a fall color of a different sort. Jeff and Marcia Seelow sent to Chime In this photo of a white deer in Larsen. There are different categories of white deer. Albino deer have pink noses and eyes. Leucistic deer have dark-colored eyes and noses, but all white fur. Piebald deer have a mix of white and brown fur.
