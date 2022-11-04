ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Carnival Row’ Canceled After 2 Seasons at Amazon (Video)

Amazon Prime Video’s “Carnival Row” will end after just two seasons at the streamer, the latest and final installment of the drama set to release Feb. 17, 2023, with weekly episodes thereafter. It will have 10 episodes. Starring Cara Delevingne and Orlando Bloom, the steampunk TV series...
