KBTX.com
Apparel, lines and counting: What voters should know on Election Day
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Election day is Nov. 8, and before heading into the polling locations there are several things voters should keep in mind. KBTX sat down with a Brazos County Elections Administrator Trudy Hancock to discuss what voters should expect on Election Day. “We’re expecting long lines today...
Beto O'Rourke makes last-minute campaign stop at Texas AM
Texas gubernatorial hopeful Beto O’Rourke made a last-minute campaign stop Monday afternoon on Texas A&M’s campus, engaging with students and the community.
KBTX.com
Brazos County judge sentences killer to 55 years in prison
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The following news release comes from the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office:. On Monday, November 7, 2022, Ricardo Ramirez pled guilty to the murder of Ashli Stewart on New Year’s Eve 2019. He was sentenced to 55 years in prison. On December 31, 2019,...
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Bryan ISD students help set up 1,000 American flags at Veterans Park
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hardworking Bryan ISD students spent their Saturday helping set up a display of 1,000 American flags at Veterans Park. The Bryan Rotary Club hosted the Field of Valor event to honor active military, veterans, first responders, and healthcare workers. Since 2011, the Rotary Club has hosted...
KBTX.com
Support the Aggie Network on Pass It Back Day
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Tuesday, Nov. 8 is The Association of Former Students’ 2022 day of giving to support the Aggie Network. This year, The Association of Former Students’ goal is to raise gifts from 5,000 donors. “There’s not a dollar goal,” Scot Walker, The Association of Former...
KBTX.com
Flu, RSV cases on the rise nationwide
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Doctors are blaming a combination of RSV and Flu cases for hospitals filling up nationwide. Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth says it is full across the board due to a surge in these illnesses. Right now, flu hospitalizations are at a 10 year high. Respiratory...
KBTX.com
O’Rourke to visit Texas A&M Monday
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke will be speaking at Texas A&M Monday ahead of election day on Nov. 8. The Get Out the Vote Rally will be at noon Monday on campus.
KBTX.com
Be Remarkable: Arthur Bettis is a veteran who spends his time helping other vets
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Friday is Veterans Day, a time for all of us to honor the men and women who have served our country. Here at KBTX and Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers, we are honoring a veteran in Bryan who has made it his life mission to help others even after he faced his own health challenges.
fox44news.com
Dozens arrested in College Station Northgate Bar District
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – The College Station Police Department said Tuesday afternoon that there were a total of 31 arrests made between the evening hours of November 5 into the early morning hours of November 6 within the Northgate Bar District. A large fight broke out in...
kwhi.com
SUSPECTS SOUGHT IN NAVASOTA SHOOTING
Navasota police are looking for suspects in a shooting Friday night that left one person injured. According to a police department press release, officers responded around 10:45 p.m. to the 300 block of East Washington Avenue for reports of shots fired. Police were informed that several vehicles had left the scene.
KBTX.com
16 Aggie-owned companies in Brazos County make Aggie 100 list
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A record number of Aggie-owned businesses across the Brazos Valley were recognized Friday night for being among the fastest-growing companies owned or led by graduates of Texas A&M. The list, called The Aggie 100, was revealed Friday night at Kyle Field to honor the 100 fastest–growing Aggie companies.
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: 25th anniversary of the dedication of the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University celebrated the 25th anniversary of the dedication of the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum on Sunday. On a “beautiful Aggie day,” President George H. W. Bush dedicated the library to the American people, saying he hoped the archives within would “make deeper our appreciation for the blessings of freedom and democracy, and make stronger our devotion to them.”
Texas Currently Has 2 Active Amber Alerts For Missing Teen Girls
This past weekend cell phones across Texas received Amber Alerts as authorities in San Antonio and College Station are seeking help from the public in locating two missing teen girls. Law enforcement in San Antonio is searching for an abducted 13-year-old girl while College Station police are searching for a...
KBTX.com
I Heart Bryan hosts community ‘meet and mingle’
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - I Heart Bryan is on a mission to bring residents together by hosting a community mixer. The group will kick off its “Belong in Bryan Meet & Mingle” event to introduce new residents to the community and all Bryan has to offer. The meet...
KBTX.com
Bryan police looking at home security camera clips in hunt for attacker
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Police Department continues to search for a man who attacked and sexually assaulted two people this past weekend in an area north of Northgate between Texas Avenue and Wellborn Road. Only a vague description of the suspect has been provided but homeowners are coming...
kwhi.com
ELEVEN PEOPLE SENTENCED IN DISTRICT COURT
Eleven people plead guilty and were sentenced by Judge Carson Campbell in District Court this week. Jenise Djeree Benjamin, 23 of Cypress, after a hearing was sentenced to 2 years’ probation for Harassment of a Public Servant and Assault of a Public Servant. Bobby Ortega, 31 of Somerville, was...
KWTX
18-wheeler causes Highway 7 in Falls County to close
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Falls County Sheriff’s Office has closed Highway 7 and Highway 320 due to an accident involving an 18-wheeler. Authorities are working on clearing an 18-wheeler carrying cardboard bales that has overturned and caused a lane blockage. No injuries have been reported. Drivers are asked...
KBTX.com
Brazos County lifts Burn Ban
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County is the latest to lift its ban on open burning, effective Tuesday, November 8. Though not enough to bust the drought, the past couple rounds of beneficial rain have substantially lowered fire danger concerns for now. While fire danger has been alleviated, conditions are...
KBTX.com
Navasota police investigating after drive-by shooting
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - No suspects have been identified after several rounds of bullets were shot into a home Friday night, Navasota police said. Around 10:40 p.m. on Nov. 4, Navasota police responded to the 300 block of East Washington Avenue after they received reports of shots fired. Officers learned one man was taken to the hospital after he was grazed by a bullet and several vehicles had already left the scene.
KBTX.com
From the ground up: Texas A&M leading the way with Climate Smart program
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University will be looking to help farmers produce in more environmentally friendly ways. The Climate Smart Commodities Grant is a new project to see how agriculture can be smart and sustainable. The USDA Deputy Under Secretary for Farm Production & Conservation Gloria Montaño-Greene said...
