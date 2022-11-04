Read full article on original website
Dutch PM meets lawmakers amid govt tensions over migration
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte met with lawmakers from his party Tuesday to discuss their concerns about the rising numbers of migrants seeking asylum in the Netherlands, amid tensions within his four-party coalition about how to tackle the issue. The meeting followed the refusal...
Will Democrats or Republicans control Congress? Early results
(NEXSTAR) — As polls in the U.S. start to close Tuesday night, Americans are getting glimpses of what Congress will look like going into the next two years. With control of both the House and the Senate at stake, here’s a breakdown of numbers so far, as called by the Associated Press.
Grassley wins eighth term in U.S. Senate
U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, a Republican, won election to his eighth term in the Senate on Tuesday, defeating Democratic challenger Mike Franken, according to the Associated Press. When the race was called, Grassley led with about 56% of the vote. It was the closest race Grassley has won since he was first elected. He has routinely […] The post Grassley wins eighth term in U.S. Senate appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
