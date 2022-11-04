ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiefs’ Andy Reid comments on RB Ronald Jones requesting release

By PJ Green
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs running back Ronald Jones over the bye week caused a stir on Twitter.

Last week, the fourth-string running back looked to request a release in one of his tweets.

On Friday, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid commented on Jones’ request.

“He wants to play… you can’t blame him for that,” Reid said. “I appreciate his passion. He didn’t have to do all that but I appreciate his passion.”

Kadarius Toney, Trent McDuffie set to play for Chiefs on Sunday

Jones has been a healthy scratch for each game this season. Reid said this is because Jones didn’t show he had a handle on the offense until the end of training camp.

Running backs Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Jerick McKinnon and Isiah Pacheco have all thrived in the offense so far this season.

“It doesn’t mean he can’t play. He’s a good football player,” Reid said. “I think we’re blessed to have him.”

Sunday Night Football: Chiefs-Titans inactives

Jones is in his fifth year in the NFL and was a key contributor to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers run game in his first four years. He has 2,174 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns so far in his career.

With the Chiefs having a history of injuries at running back, Reid and the coaching staff know that keeping Jones on the roster is pivotal for when they could need him down the road.

FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

