Man kills ex-wife’s new boyfriend, other man points shotgun at officers in 2 shootings involving Las Vegas police on same night
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In two shootings last Friday involving Las Vegas Metropolitan police that left two suspects dead, one pointed a shotgun at officers, and one took his ex-wife’s brother hostage after killing her boyfriend, police said in a media conference Tuesday. First shooting The first police shooting that night started as a stakeout […]
Man took hostage in recent fatal shooting near Kipling Street
Detectives discovered that the victim had been shot by his girlfriend's ex-husband, Jose Alexis Cabrera Hernandez, 49.
Teenager Hospitalized In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Las Vegas Police Department, a hit-and-run accident occurred in Las Vegas on Monday. The crash happened on east Lake Mead Boulevard near Christy Lane at around 3 p.m. According to the sources, a CCSD bus, a car, and a teenager were involved in the collision. The officials...
62-year-old shot by Metro in northwest neighborhood identified
The man shot to death by police on Friday in a neighborhood near Lake Mead and Rampart boulevards was identified as 62-year-old Rodney Franklin Finch of Las Vegas by the Clark County coroner's office.
Man accused in stabbing attacks on homeless not competent for trial
A man accused of attacking four people near UNLV in September will receive treatment after doctors found him not mentally competent to stand trial on charges of murder and attempted murder.
Driver suspected of DUI faces 16 counts in a series of crashes involving 10 cars, 2 bicycles, 1 person killed
Marco Benitez, 27, is facing 16 counts for the crashes that occurred on Friday around 5:37 p.m. and is due to appear in Las Vegas Justice Tuesday at 8 a.m.
1 Person Killed, 1 Other Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Las Vegas Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Las Vegas on Saturday. The crash happened near Flamingo Road and Maryland Parkway. According to the Police, one vehicle, two bicyclists, and 9 more vehicles were involved in the collision. The officials stated that one of the bicyclists...
Teacher arrested for inappropriately touching student
A local elementary school teacher was arrested over the weekend, charged with inappropriately touching a young student. Walker Richardson was booked into CCDC on charges of sexual assault against a child less than 14, and kidnapping of a minor.
Police investigate shooting inside Las Vegas home that left 1 dead
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A person was shot to death Friday at a home in Las Vegas, police said. Officers from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) are investigating a homicide on the 200 block of Kipling Street, near US-95 and Jones Boulevard in Las Vegas. Lieutenant Jason...
LVMPD: Woman stole information from assisted living facility for purchases
Las Vegas police arrested 41-year-old Tami Friend for allegedly stealing victims personal information at an assisted living facility for her own personal purchases.
‘It’s been a nightmare to live here,’ rise in fires, crime at Las Vegas apartment complex has residents concerned
A residential fire at the Fremont Urban Lofts has many neighbors concerned for their safety saying crime in the neighborhood is getting out of control. ‘It’s been a nightmare to live here,’ rise in fires, …. A residential fire at the Fremont Urban Lofts has many neighbors concerned...
Family of hit-and-run victim shares how the tragedy is now saving the lives of many others
As a family grieves a loved one who was killed after being hit by a drunk driver, they share how the tragedy is now saving the lives of so many others. Only on 8: Family of hit-and-run victim shares how …. As a family grieves a loved one who was...
Metro: Man fatally shot by SWAT team officer after hostage safely taken into custody
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A Metro SWAT team officer shot and killed a man Friday night who had taken a hostage and who was wanted in a fatal shooting earlier that day, police said. The hostage was safely separated from the man before the fatal shooting at the 6200 block of Spring Mountain Road, west of South Jones Boulevard, in the southwest valley, according to Lt. Jason Johansson of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
1 lane open after 4-vehicle crash on northbound US 95 near downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A crash has snarled traffic northbound U.S. 95/Interstate 515 east of downtown Las Vegas Monday afternoon. All lanes on the freeway were blocked for several minutes near Eastern Avenue as Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol and Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responded. One lane had...
Las Vegas police: Pregnant woman, 22, critically injured in DUI hit-and-run crash
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 22-year-old pregnant woman was critically injured Thursday night after being struck in a hit-and-run in the southeast Las Vegas valley. Around 9:38 p.m., the woman was on a sidewalk on Nellis Boulevard north of Harmon Avenue. She tried to cross Nellis outside of a marked crosswalk when a 2010 Toyota […]
Shooting in southwest valley leaves 1 injured
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a shooting in the southwest valley that left one person injured. The incident happened near Cameron Street and Sirius Avenue. Police said officers responded to the area after reports of gunshots, and upon arrival discovered an individual who had been...
