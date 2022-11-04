ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man kills ex-wife’s new boyfriend, other man points shotgun at officers in 2 shootings involving Las Vegas police on same night

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In two shootings last Friday involving Las Vegas Metropolitan police that left two suspects dead, one pointed a shotgun at officers, and one took his ex-wife’s brother hostage after killing her boyfriend, police said in a media conference Tuesday. First shooting The first police shooting that night started as a stakeout […]
Las Vegas residents react to 2 police shootings in 1 night

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Two officer-involved shootings happened Friday night. The first happened in the Desert Shores community around 7:30 p.m. after Metro Police received reports of a man with a gun outside of a home. Once police arrived, that man, pointed his gun at officers and refused to stand...
Police investigate shooting inside Las Vegas home that left 1 dead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A person was shot to death Friday at a home in Las Vegas, police said. Officers from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) are investigating a homicide on the 200 block of Kipling Street, near US-95 and Jones Boulevard in Las Vegas. Lieutenant Jason...
Metro: Man fatally shot by SWAT team officer after hostage safely taken into custody

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A Metro SWAT team officer shot and killed a man Friday night who had taken a hostage and who was wanted in a fatal shooting earlier that day, police said. The hostage was safely separated from the man before the fatal shooting at the 6200 block of Spring Mountain Road, west of South Jones Boulevard, in the southwest valley, according to Lt. Jason Johansson of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Shooting in southwest valley leaves 1 injured

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a shooting in the southwest valley that left one person injured. The incident happened near Cameron Street and Sirius Avenue. Police said officers responded to the area after reports of gunshots, and upon arrival discovered an individual who had been...
