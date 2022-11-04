ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cbs17

Polish leader blames low birthrate on women using alcohol

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A women’s rights group in Poland on Monday urged people to demonstrate after the country’s ruling party leader claimed that Poland’s low birthrate is partly caused by young women drinking too much alcohol. Opposition politicians, activists and celebrities accused Jaroslaw Kaczynski, a...
cbs17

Haiti gang leader to lift fuel blockade amid shortages

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A powerful gang leader announced Sunday that he was lifting a blockade at a key fuel terminal that has strangled Haiti’s capital for nearly two months. The announcement by Jimmy Cherizier, a former police officer nicknamed “Barbecue,” followed government claims of at least some...
cbs17

New round of peace talks between Ethiopia, Tigray envoys

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A new round of talks began Monday between Ethiopia’s government and Tigray regional representatives to work out military and other details of last week’s signing of a “permanent” cessation of hostilities in a two-year conflict thought to have killed hundreds of thousands of people.

