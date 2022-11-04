ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauderdale County, AL

Lauderdale County polling location changes after vehicle crashed into it

By Addison Willmon
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SeK1T_0izD9oij00

FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – A polling location in the Central Heights community has been moved after a vehicle crashed through the front of the original polling station.

Lauderdale County Probate Judge Will Motlow told News 19 that a vehicle crashed through the front of the Central Heights Community Center in the early morning of Sunday, October 30.

Groups ask Alabama Secretary of State to publish statewide precinct list

The polling location has been moved to the Central Volunteer Fire Department, which is right next door to the original location.

“We contacted the volunteer fire department,” Motlow said. “They were more than willing to accommodate us to allow us to hold voting at that location given the circumstances.”

Motlow also said that signs will be posted at the community center to help people find the new location. They wanted to make sure voting was as easy as possible.

“There’s almost no way you can miss that we are voting at the fire department because they are right next door to each other,” Motlow said.

Sample ballots for the November 8, 2022 general election

Motlow told News 19 that the community center typically serves several hundred voters every election.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
The Cullman Tribune

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: I-65 closures in Limestone County Nov. 8-11

DECATUR POST — At approximately 8 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, through Friday, Nov. 11, the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) will close the ramps to and from Interstate 65 southbound at Exit 347 (Huntsville Brownsferry Road/Alabama 304) in Limestone County.  The closure will be from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily.  Additionally, traffic on Huntsville Brownsferry Road will experience delays due to lane closures and brief stoppages.  Motorists are advised to use alternate routes. The nearest alternate exits are Exit 351 (U.S. 72) in Athens and Exit 340 (Alabama 20/I-565) at Decatur and Huntsville. 
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Ardmore man killed in Madison County crash

One man is dead after a Friday morning crash in Madison County. ALEA says 69-year-old Ronnie Clifton of, Ardmore, Tennessee, was fatally injured when the truck he was a passenger in was struck by a freightliner tractor-trailer. The two-vehicle crash happened around 12:40 a.m. on Alabama 53 near Old Railroad...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

City of Athens to discuss proposed master plan Monday

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A comprehensive master plan for the city of Athens will be considered Monday during a public hearing and Planning Commission meeting. This is the first comprehensive master plan for Athens in 18 years. It is calling for several changes along U.S. Highway 72 to improve traffic flow and address other needs in the city.
ATHENS, AL
WAAY-TV

Morgan County coroner IDs man killed in Decatur house fire

UPDATE: Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn has identified the man killed in Friday's Decatur house fire as Roger Dwight Collins, 33, of Decatur. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates. UPDATE: Investigators do not currently suspect foul play in a Decatur house fire that killed one and injured three, according to Decatur Fire Marshal Jason Jones.
DECATUR, AL
AL.com

Crash near Huntsville kills Tennessee man, injures another

A crash around 1 a.m. Friday in north Alabama killed a Tennessee man and injured another, according to a release. Ronnie Clifton, 69, of Ardmore, Tennessee, was killed when the Ford F-250 he was a passenger in hit a Freightliner tractor-trailer on Alabama 53 near Old Railroad Bed Road, about 10 miles north of Huntsville in Madison County.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Schools in Athens update on State of Education in Limestone County

School leaders in Athens have focused on the transition from high school to college. Fostering relationships in the community to create the ideal partnership for students to get jobs or continue their education after high school. Schools in Athens update on State of Education in …. School leaders in Athens...
ATHENS, AL
WHNT-TV

Madison Announces Two New Projects

During the State of the City address Mayor Paul Finley announced two new projects focused on public safety and green space. During the State of the City address Mayor Paul Finley announced two new projects focused on public safety and green space. Chuck D Hosts Event on Gun Violence. The...
MADISON, AL
themadisonrecord.com

James Clemens principal named finalist in Hartselle superintendent search

HARTSELLE — James Clemens High School head principal Dr. Brian Clayton was named a finalist for Hartselle’s school superintendent position. He will be interviewed by the Hartselle school board this week. Hartselle is trying to replace Dee Dee Jones, who retired as superintendent effective Sept. 1. Clayton has...
HARTSELLE, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

45K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy